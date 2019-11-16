gc

RADFORD, Va. — There is no place like home.

After a winding road through regionals that included three straight road victories, the defending state champion Radford volleyball team returned to the friendly confines of their home gym for Saturday’s Class 2 quarterfinal match against Gate City.

Home was sweet, as the Bobcats swept the Blue Devils in a blistering 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 match that took slightly longer than an hour.

Gate City coach Amy Reed complimented head coach Karen Adams and the Bobcats program for building a model of consistency.

“Radford is really the team that has shined in the postseason over the last few years,” she said. “They brought their A-game again today in a home court environment and they really got it done. They made more more plays and less mistakes than we did today and that’s why they’re the winners Hopefully, this leaves a bad taste in the mouth of our girls we have returning so we can try to get back here next year.”

