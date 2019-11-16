EMORY, Va. – As the only volleyball team from far Southwest Virginia still standing, the Patrick Henry Rebels withstood a challenge on Saturday in posting a 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10 victory over George Wythe in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.
George Wythe actually became the first team in the postseason to push PH beyond three games as the Maroons prevailed in a hard-fought second game.
How did the Rebels respond to that setback?
They never trailed again.
“That second set we lost, we hurt ourselves,” said Patrick Henry coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “We were ready and prepared to come back and eliminate those unforced errors.”
Saturday’s match actually marked the fifth time PH had beaten the Maroons (17-15) this season.
“The more times you play a team the harder they are to beat,” Newberry said. “We stressed that a lot the last couple of days that we could not overlook them.”
Marisa Turpin (20 digs, 12 kills), Nina Dillow (16 digs) and Karrah James (19 assists) played key roles as the Maroons evened up the match at one game apiece, but they failed to capitalize.
“We did well that second set, we just couldn’t keep that momentum going,” said George Wythe coach Jo Repass. “We had some good moments and bad moments, but never could overpower them and take control of it.”
Taking control instead was Patrick Henry junior Ella Maiden, who had an unofficial tally of 26 kills.
“She’s a really good player,” Repass said. “She dominates at the net and has a fast arm swing and quick approach. It’s hard for our girls to react where she’s going with it and we don’t adjust fast enough. She’s very good and as a team, they move so well and they play together. It’s just so fluid the way they play.”
That is what one would expect from the defending state champions.
Patrick Henry might’ve surprised some people in making a run to last year’s title, but the Rebels certainly aren’t flying under the radar in 2019.
“We’ve known everybody has been out to get us,” Newberry said. “We have worked so hard this year to get to this point and being ready. It’s a different vibe and a whole lot different feel of being the hunted.”
It also helps having an experienced squad. Alyssa Evans supplied some key serves on Saturday and she is one of five seniors for the Rebels.
“We’ve worked really hard and are so blessed to have this opportunity to compete again,” Evans said. “We were a little nervous today, but we came ready. This is our last chance so we want to win again.”
Standing between PH (31-1) and a second straight trip to the state finals is the Auburn Eagles (29-2), who are responsible for handing the Rebels their only loss this season.
Patrick Henry beat the Eagles 25-20, 25-20, 10-25, 25-18 in last year’s semifinals.
The rematch will occur on Tuesday night at PH with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We’re ready,” Newberry said. “The girls have worked so hard and they deserve being here. We’ll just see what happens.”
