Patrick Henry High School’s volleyball team has relied on hitters, hustle and experience in 2019.
The defending state champions also have quite the fan following as evidenced by the fact they normally play their matches in packed gymnasiums.
“The fan support is unreal,” said PH senior Abigail Belcher. “We all love having so many people behind us, pushing us to go far. Our fans are loud and supportive and we love to play in front of people that care as much as we do about the game. We all appreciate them so much.”
There will not be an empty seat to be had by the time the first serve is unleashed today as Patrick Henry (31-1) hosts Auburn (29-2) in a highly-anticipated VHSL Class 1 state semifinal match at 7 p.m.
This is a burgeoning volleyball rivalry.
Auburn was responsible for Patrick Henry’s lone loss back in mid-September at a tournament hosted by the Eagles.
“My girls were disappointed in that loss, as was I,” said PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “However, Auburn is a good team. [Volleyball] is a game of less errors and they made less than we did at that time in the season.”
The Rebels ended Auburn’s season last year in the state quarterfinals, prevailing 25-20, 25-20, 10-25, 25-18. Ella Maiden had 11 kills and nine blocks in that win, while Belcher (nine kills) and Alyssa Evans (four aces) played pivotal roles and will be on the floor again tonight.
Auburn’s roster includes six seniors, while Patrick Henry has five 12th-graders on its roster.
“I think both teams are evenly-matched,” said Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. “Patrick Henry has strong middle hitters and are very good blockers. I think it’s going to be a great match in a great atmosphere. We are all looking forward to it.”
Millirons guided Auburn to three consecutive state championships from 2012-14 and returned to the bench this season after taking a four-year hiatus. Rachel Harding and Jaylin Shepherd are among the standouts for the Eagles, who suffered early-season setbacks to Galax and Union.
Patrick Henry swept its way to the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D tourney titles and the Rebels have thrived in the role of defending champs.
“We have had a lot of bumps in the road this season with key injuries and other challenges,” Newberry said. “However, the way this team has bonded has allowed them to handle these many challenges head on. We talked early in the season about being the target, but our focus has been on one game at a time, making sure we were putting in the work to make it back to the state tournament.”
So far, so good for a team that enjoys high-stakes moments.
“I really do enjoy playing in these environments,” Belcher said. “It makes the game so much more intense and fun. Whenever there is so much pressure, we all just have to remember that we have a whole team behind us to have our backs.”
Those fans are also there for Patrick Henry and will be loud and proud as always.
“There is no better place to play than at home,” Newberry said. “Our student section is unbelievable. They provide a lot of energy for my team. Our parent support is just as great, actually. They are often the ones starting the chants and cheers.”
Riverheads plays at Rappahannock in tonight’s other Class 1 state semifinal match, while the finals are scheduled for the Salem Civic Center on Saturday at noon.
Patrick Henry beat Riverheads in last year’s title match.
