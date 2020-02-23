SALEM, Va. – Gage Richard didn’t have to stride too far on Saturday to reach the top step of the wooden podium set up to honor medal winners inside the Salem Civic Center.
However, the Virginia High senior’s ascension to the top of the 170-pound weight class required a giant leap.
Richard was among six grapplers from far Southwest Virginia to win VHSL Class 2 state wrestling titles on Saturday.
Graham’s Justin Fritz (152) and Lebanon’s Logan Smith (182) impressively won it all for the third consecutive season.
Jonah Phillips (145) became the first state champion in the history of Wise County Central’s program, while the Richlands duo of Jacob Puckett (160) and Luke Martin (195) were triumphant too.
Richard didn’t even qualify for the state tournament a year ago and was a relative unknown entering the 2019-20 season.
“You can talk to any coach in our area – last year nobody knew who he was and this year he turned a lot of heads,” said VHS coach Josh Shuler. “You can’t say enough about how hard he worked to get here.”
Richard went to work to transform himself as grappler and didn’t shy away from thinking big.
“I went in the offseason with a goal in mind,” Richard said. “A state title is always something I’ve had in the back of my head and you’re always chasing the best finish.”
Richard certainly finished strong in the finals with a 5-1 decision over East Rockingham’s Brady Fincham.
Trailing 1-0, Richard executed a textbook head-and-arm throw late in the second period for a takedown and a three-point nearfall.
How many times had Richard used that move this season?
“He hasn’t had a single one of those all year,” Shuler said.
It was keen strategy to use in his biggest match of the season.
“It’s something I’ve worked on,” Richard said. “I usually shoot a lot with my offense. My opponent had a really good shot defense. I felt him leaning and I just hit it.”
Shuler was all smiles as Richard jumped in his arms following the match, becoming first state champion for the Bearcats since Roger Miller in 2017.
“As every week and every month passed, you could see how much Gage was improving,” Shuler said. “It’s amazing.”
The quartet of Fritz, Smith, Puckett and Martin dubbed themselves the Four Horsemen and wore shirts emblazoned with the logo made famous by the popular professional wrestling faction.
Just like pro grapplers Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Barry Windham were usually triumphant, the Southwest District’s version of the Four Horsemen grabbed the gold as well on Saturday.
“We’ve had this planned,” Smith said. “Puckett from Richlands told everybody two months ago that we’d all make the finals and we’d warm-up together. I said I’ll make up some t-shirts and my dad [Todd Smith] came up with the idea of using the Four Horsemen.”
Fritz methodically recorded a 7-0 decision over Poquoson’s Jake Williams to three-peat.
“This means just as much as any of them,” Fritz said. “I couldn’t do it without my family and practice partners. I credit them more than I would myself honestly.”
Smith pinned his way to title No. 3 in times of 1:59, 1:45 and 1:13, the latter of which came against Wise County Central’s Austin Eldridge and capped a dominant weekend.
“Confidence is key,” Smith said. “If you go out there expecting to lose or are scared of somebody, you’re never going to win. Regardless of who you’re wrestling, you just have to know what you are capable of and trust your training.”
Smith also happens to be a standout baseball player for one of the state’s top teams. It’s not known yet if veteran Lebanon baseball coach Doc Adams will let Smith keep the mullet hairstyle he’s grown this winter.
“On Monday, we’ll be swinging the bats,” Smith said. “We’ll be chasing [a state title] there too, so we’re excited.”
The two champs from Richlands both prevailed in hard-fought matches.
Puckett posted a 2-1 decision over Colt Oliver of Amelia.
“I had no idea about him,” Puckett said. “He was from a different region, I never wrestled him and didn’t even know he was in the state tournament until I looked at the bracket. … After I got a reversal [to take the lead] I knew I could hold him. He didn’t really faze me too much.”
Martin was the last of the Four Horsemen to step on the mat. Did he feel the pressure?
“It put me in a great mindset to be honest,” Martin said. “Seeing them all win – I loved it.”
Martin won via a 4-1 decision over East Rockingham’s Derek Liddle. Puckett had prodded Martin to take up wrestling four years ago and it turned out to be a good move.
“It’s honestly something I can’t put into words,” Martin said. “Those last few seconds I started thinking about all the hours, the summer, not eating [to make weight], the practices … It’s just amazing.”
Phillips shared those sentiments after he became Central’s first champion with a second-period pin of East Rockingham’s Dalton Shifflett.
Phillips trailed 2-1 after the first period.
“The first period I had my nerves going and it was getting in my head,” Phillips said. “I knew I had to step up, gain some momentum and keep wrestling my hardest yet. It’s my senior year, so I had to leave it all on the mat.”
Phillips cinched in a cradle to pin Shifflett at the 2:19 mark.
“I guess you could say that’s my go-to move,” Phillips said.
Virginia High’s Hunter Morrell (120), Austin Eldridge of Wise County Central (182) and Marion’s Will Moss (285) had state runner-up finishes in Class 2.
Morrell dropped a 2-0 decision to Poquoson’s Cole McCormick, Eldridge was pinned by Smith in an All-Southwest Virginia clash and Moss was pinned by Madison County’s Jacob Sacra in failing to repeat as a state champ.
Abingdon’s Jack Newton (138) and Jack Campbell (152) had runner-up finishes in Class 3, both losing to wrestlers from team champion New Kent.
Newton was edged 7-6 by Patrick Jordon of the Trojans, while Campbell dropped a 7-1 decision to Nicholas Vafiadis.
After Newton and William Seymore won state titles for AHS last year, the Falcons came up short in their quest to pull a double play again.
“Heck of a different interview this year than last year, I can tell you that,” said Abingdon coach Clayton Scott. “That’s the thing about this sport – it has the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Right now’s a low, but overall those two kids have had great careers.”
Union’s Johnny Satterfield (160), Lee High’s Luke Estes (195) and Union’s Mason Polier (220) had third-place finishes in Class 2. Poquoson won the Class 2 championship, while Lebanon was fifth and Richlands was sixth in the team standings.
