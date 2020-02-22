SALEM, Va. — Grundy thought it had something to prove this season.
Mission accomplished.
Even after losing its most successful senior class in years, the young Golden Wave won its VHSL-record 23rd team championship at the Class 1 state wrestling tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
Grundy (230.5) had five finalists and three individual state champs: Chris Stiltner (138 pounds), Peyton McComas (182) and Tanner Bishop (220).
Rural Retreat (202) finished second with five finalists and also had three champs: Blaine Sage (152), Wyatt Sage (170) and Eli Fortuner (195).
George Wythe senior Sebastian Lamrouex became just the 26th 4-time VHSL state wrestling champ when he survived a challenge from Grayson County’s Tanner Jones of Grayson County at the end of their 126-pound final to escape with an 8-7 victory.
“I didn’t know they gave him two points, then I looked and saw it was a one-point match with 15 seconds left and I knew I just had to hold on and I knew I could make it,” Lamrouex, who will wrestle next year at Liberty. “Last year’s was close, too, but I closed it out pretty good at the end.
“Ever since I was a small kid, I’ve wanted to be a four-time state champion. It’s gotten harder every year, but every year I feel like I’ve gotten tougher and I feel like I’ve earned it. I worked hard for it.”
McComas and Stiltner each won their second title for Grundy, while Bishop won his first for a team hit hard the year before by graduation.
“It’s been a great bunch to work with, I’m really happy with how it ended for them,” Grundy coach Travis Fiser said. “From top to bottom, we did something we hadn’t had since 2001, bring 14 kids down here. I thought that was great.
“We had a kid go undefeated, Peyton McComas, at 43-0, that was the first time since Albert Childress in 2003, that shows a great year by a great young man.”
Stiltner made it two-for-two at state when he pinned Mathews’ Tyler Schaller in the first period. It clinched the state team title for Grundy.
“I had my team on my back, we needed that to lock up the score,” the sophomore said. “He wrestles a lot like I do, but he was aggressive when he didn’t need to be.”
Blaine Sage missed last year’s tournament, but he won as a freshman. He won a 6-2 decision over Grundy freshman Ian Scammell in the finals.
“The key for me is just going out there and wrestling like I do anybody else, like I do in the practice room,” said Sage, “To not overlook anybody and wrestle hard and every day stay the same.”
McComas breezed to a second title after missing his sophomore season with an ankle injury.
“I just try to go out there and wrestle my match and don’t give any slack and go out there pushing the pace every time,” the Grundy junior said after pinning a familiar opponent, Rural Retreat’s Ross Via in 1:58 in the finals.
Castlewood freshman Adam Gibson kicked off the championship round by pinning Grayson County’s Isaiah Osborne in the first period seconds after Osborne took him to the mat.
“He got behind me and got two and locked in a cradle and then my heart stopped and then I thought, ‘oh my god, I’m gonna get pinned in the state finals,’ ” said Gibson.
“I finally just bounced back up off the mat and just dipped into him and tried to flatten out and then I got a hold.”
Bishop became at least the second father-son state champion duo at Grundy.
“It feels great,” said Bishop, whose dad Donnie was a state champ in 1996. “I love it. He’s so happy, I’m so happy, it feels awesome.”
Grundy’s Kaleb Horn (106), Rural Retreat’s Eli Blevins (120), Castlewood’s Cole Jessee (132) and George Wythe’s (170) Terry Morgan also reached the finals and placed second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.