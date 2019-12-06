PH-Galax Prediction

Class 1

Patrick Henry (13-0) vs. Galax (11-1)

Today, 3 p.m.

At Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium

Last meeting: Galax 60, Patrick Henry 21 (Nov. 21, 2014 in Galax, Va.)

Both of these teams rolled to their regional championships, adding more intrigue to this contest. … Patrick Henry powered past Honaker (41-14), Holston (29-6) and J.I. Burton (24-0) to win the Region 1D title for the first time in program history, while Galax dispatched Eastern Montgomery (56-7), Auburn (56-14) and George Wythe (52-6) to win the Region 1C championship for the third straight year. … The only other meeting between these teams came in the second round of the playoffs five years ago. Joseph Dixon (267 rushing yards, five touchdowns) was the star for Galax on that night. … This year’s version of the Maroon Tide features a 2,248-yard passer (Cole Pickett), a 1,898-yard rusher (Denver Brown) and a 1,008-yard receiver (Zach Thompson). “I do not see any weaknesses,” said PH coach Mark Palmer. “They are solid on special teams and on offense, they are great up front and can beat you with the run or the pass. Denver Brown is a type of back we have not seen and [Keaton] Beeman is a great complement. The QB has a cannon of an arm and they have great receivers. On the defensive side, they are very physical up front and run well to the ball. They can defend the run and the pass.” … Patrick Henry has not trailed in any of its 13 games and another quick start will be vital for the Rebels. Cody Smith leads PH with 1,451 rushing yards, while Dakota Rector has thrown for 1,005 yards. Zach Brown has added 746 rushing yards in seven games, but has battled injury issues for most of the 2019 season. … Patrick Henry is one of seven unbeatens across the VHSL’s six classifications and the Rebels are one of two PH’s. Patrick Henry-Ashland plays Lake Taylor today in a Class 4 semifinal. … The only other VHSL playoff game with a later kickoff than this matchup is the 3:30 p.m. Class 6 state semifinal between Westfield and South County. … The winner of this game will play Riverheads or Essex in the state championship game on Dec. 14 in Salem. … Patrick Henry is not only trying to make school history, but the Rebels can make some Washington County gridiron history too. No football team from Washington County has won a state semifinal game since the modern VHSL playoff format was introduced in 1970. Abingdon (1979), Holston (2008, 2009) and John Battle (2012) previously lost in this round. … “This truly is a remarkable year, but also an incredible team,” Palmer said. “I really feel the reason for the success beyond talent and work ethic is the team culture and how these young men really care for one another. The upperclassmen take time to coach up our younger kids and we have a true brotherhood where they are unselfish and want what is best for the team.” … Galax is more battle-tested and experienced and that could give the Maroon Tide the edge. Having lost the previous three seasons in the state semifinals, the Tide will be looking to turn the tide this time.

Prediction: Galax 32, Patrick Henry 22