Patrick Henry High School’s football team celebrated the first regional championship in program history last week, but the Rebels aren’t planning on that being their final pigskin party of 2019.
“We have set high expectations for this season and we take it one week at a time,” said PH coach Mark Palmer. “We are thrilled with our region title, but I would be surprised if this team is satisfied. I fully expect us to be ready on Saturday.”
In a landmark season that has seen new milestones reached seemingly every week, Patrick Henry (13-0) will try to achieve more postseason glory today at 3 p.m. against the Galax Maroon Tide (11-1) in a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
While the Rebels have reached this point for the first time, their opponent is a regular.
Galax won the state title in 2015 and has made five straight trips to the semifinal round.
Could the experience factor make a difference?
“I think [the experience] means a ton to get here,” said Galax coach Mark Dixon. “Kids are always expecting something good to happen if you are winning, where if you’re losing they’re waiting for something bad to happen. I don’t think the experience helps in this particular game, but I think it’s critical in helping you get to this game if that makes any sense.
“Once you get to this game, whoever you play is going to be really good and they will have the same confidence you have. PH has handled everything that’s come their way.”
Patrick Henry has yet to trail this season and 12 of its 13 victories have come by double digits.
The Rebels have run roughshod over the competition in averaging 38.6 points per game, while only yielding 9.8 points per contest.
Galax has won seven straight since a 42-28 setback to Region 3D runner-up Northside on Sept. 27 and has been victorious in those games by scores of 52-0, 45-14, 55-14, 57-0, 56-7, 56-14 and 52-6.
Both teams are clicking on all cylinders – getting stops on defense, moving the chains on offense – so what could be the deciding factor?
All you have to do is look up front.
Offensive linemen Clay Mora, Hunter Wachob, Braxton Light, Nate Stovall and Ryan Bunnell – along with tight ends Ean Rhea and Caleb Walk – provide the blocking for a Patrick Henry offense that’s has racked up 3,401 rushing yards, 1,013 passing yards and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
Defensively, Walk, Mora and Wachob lead the surge up front for the Rebels.
“It’s going to be hard to score on them,” Dixon said. “They have the speed to match us on the outside as well and their scheme allows them to stop the run. They are really good schematically.”
Meanwhile, Josh Brown, Riley Jo Vaught, Andrew Belcher, Lee Peoples and Daniel McKinney anchor the O-Line for Galax. Brown, Belcher, Peoples and McKinney start on the D-Line too for the Maroon Tide.
“The line of scrimmage will determine the winner this week,” Palmer said. “Coach Dixon has always put a team on the field that is great on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We will have to dig in deep and play with great technique and effort.”
As the only high school football game being played in far Southwest Virginia this afternoon, a huge crowd will be in attendance and those in the communities of Glade Spring, Emory and Meadowview don’t need a reminder of how big of a deal this occasion is.
Here’s a history lesson.
The school’s football program has endured 33 losing seasons since its inaugural season in 1959 and there have been many lean years for the Rebels.
There was a stretch from 1974-78 when PH went 0-39-1.
Before this season, only two other teams in program history had a double-digit win total: The 1997 squad coached by Richie Thomas went 11-1 and the 2018 Rebels produced an 11-2 record.
Palmer lost 25 of his first 31 games after taking over as head coach in 2011.
The fortunes have indeed changed as the Rebels are rolling these days.
“It has been a great time because I have been contacted by so many people over the last couple of weeks,” Palmer said. “The PH alumni, especially former players, have sent me so many messages of congratulations and encouragement. They have expressed pride in how the program has turned around and played with passion. … The support has been unreal.”
It might be unreal to some to realize the Rebels are one win away from playing in the state finals, but Palmer is just focusing on today’s showdown with Galax.
“The biggest key is realizing as big as the stage is, it is just a game and we need to play the same way we have the previous 13 weeks,” Palmer said. “We are prepared and need to just play with the same great effort and passion that makes this team special. We will need to protect the ball, be physical and continue to play great defense while continuing with our good special-teams play.”
