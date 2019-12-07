EMORY, Va. – Cody Smith was understandably crestfallen.
Patrick Henry High School’s perfect record and state title dreams had just been vanquished, but the senior could take solace in the fact that the Rebels hadn’t simply been a playoff pushover in the final game of a landmark 2019 season.
“We played our hearts out,” Smith said. “I’m proud of the team. Things didn’t go our way, but we played hard until the last second of the clock. I’m proud of what we accomplished. We made history and the game doesn’t define this season, this team or our school.”
Too much Denver Brown and too much Galax defense proved to be the downfall for Patrick Henry on Saturday as the Maroon Tide pulled away late to post a 41-16 victory over the Rebels in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
Galax (12-1) had mixed the pass and run effectively all season, but those plans were altered on Saturday.
With quarterback Cole Pickett being pressured by the defense of the Rebels nearly every time he dropped back to pass and star receiver Zach Johnson being limited to four catches by PH’s secondary, the Maroon Tide went to the ground often.
By the time it was all said and done, Brown had carried the ball 40 times, gained 276 yards and scored two touchdowns
“Thank goodness we could run the ball,” said Galax coach Mark Dixon. “We kind of went old-school. … No pass, hand it off again was what we kept calling. I yelled at every [assistant] coach who said pass.”
Was the 6-foot, 200-pound Brown the best running back Patrick Henry had faced all season?
“More than likely,” said Patrick Henry junior Ean Rhea. “Yeah.”
Brown had rushed for 314 yards the week before against George Wythe and had gotten most of those on big plays.
He broke a few big gainers on Saturday, but was more methodical and had to fight for many of his yards in the trenches.
“I really didn’t think [PH] would come out as physical as they did,” Brown said.
Patrick Henry had not trailed all season, but fell behind 14-0 on Saturday as Galax scored on two of its first three possessions.
“It was really big [to get off to a fast start],” Dixon said. “Then they punched back, which was really good for us and I thought our kids responded well.”
Smith’s second touchdown of the day and Zach Brown’s two-point conversion run pulled Patrick Henry (13-1) within 24-16 with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter and after the Rebels forced Galax to punt – for the first, and only, time – on its ensuing possession, it appeared they had all the momentum.
However, Smith couldn’t hold on to the boot from Galax punter Eduardo Ortiz and the Maroon Tide recovered.
“It was a total momentum swing,” said Patrick Henry coach Mark Palmer. “But we didn’t want the ball to hit the ground or give away free yards. We’ve caught those all year. It happens.”
After pouncing on the loose ball, Galax put together a 15-play, 59-yard drive that consumed nearly seven minutes and was capped by Pickett’s TD plunge with eight seconds remaining in the third quarter. Galax extended its lead to 31-16 as the Tide had turned the tide.
It was Brown who sealed the deal with 8:27 remaining when he broke several tackles and zoomed 50 yards to the end zone.
PH could only muster six first downs and 187 yards of total offense, 156 of which came through the air via quarterback Dakota Rector. Connor Beeson of the Rebels suffered a serious ankle injury with 5:23 left in the game, putting a further damper on the day.
“Galax won the line of scrimmage and that hasn’t happened to us in a while,” Palmer said. “I thought we stepped up to the challenge against a very good team, we just came up short.”
Smith twice took short passes from Rector and turned them into touchdowns for PH, while also intercepting two passes on the other side of the ball. He finished with five catches for 115 yards.
“He’s a great player and I hope someone takes notice of him [at the college level],” Palmer said. “He’s 17-years-old, an unbelievable player and his best days are in front of him.”
Galax had lost to Chilhowie in its previous two state semifinals appearances, but the Maroon Tide avoided elimination by another team from the Hogoheegee District this time around.
“I didn’t sense that this game meant any more or any less to this team because of last year,” Dixon said. “I thought it meant a lot to them as far as the work they’ve put in. … It’s a totally different make-up with this team in how they go about their business. They’re laid back a little bit and the next thing you know they are ready to play. That’s just them. They are chill all the time.”
Denver Brown was able to ice the game by gaining yards behind an offensive line led by the likes of Josh Brown, Riley Jo Vaught, Andrew Belcher, Lee Peoples and Daniel McKinney.
“I love ‘em to death,” Brown said. “They always open up the holes. There’s never a game where they don’t.”
Galax faces Riverheads on Dec. 14 at noon in the Class 1 finals at Salem Stadium. Galax won the state title in 2015, while Riverheads has won every championship since.
“That’s a juggernaut,” Dixon said. “It is what it is, gentlemen. Nobody gives us a chance and all our kids know that. I guess they’ll still let us go try to play. We’ll try to show up and see what we can do.”
Patrick Henry was left to ponder its milestone season that included the program’s first Hogoheegee District title since 1997, as well as the first-ever regional championship and state semifinal appearance.
“Our senior class in four years won 41 games,” Palmer said. “They’ve accomplished a lot and I told them even though they’ll talk about those 13 wins and the region championship, the way they played the game really brought the community together. They will be remembered how they played the game, not just the wins and losses.”
Galax 14 10 7 10—41
Patrick Henry 8 0 8 0—16
Scoring Summary
G – Johnson 7 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
G – D. Brown 6 run (Ortiz kick)
PH – C. Smith 38 pass from Rector (Z. Brown run)
G – Pickett 1 run (Ortiz kick)
G – Ortiz 25 FG
PH – C. Smith 35 pass from Rector (Z. Brown run)
G – Pickett 1 run (Ortiz kick)
G – D. Brown 50 run (Ortiz kick)
G – Ortiz 37 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: G 26, PH 6; Rushes-Yards: G 59-313, PH 19-34; Passing Yards: G 119, PH 154; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 6-15-2, PH 11-25-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-1, PH 2-2; Penalties-Yards: G 7-40, PH 5-30; Punts-Average: G 1-29, PH 4-30.3
Individual Stats
RUSHING – G: D. Brown 40-276, Beeman 6-36, Lawrence 1-5, Pickett 12-(-4); PH: Rector 3-16, Z. Brown 10-10, Beeson 2-3, Pruitt 1-3, C. Smith 3-2.
PASSING – G: Pickett 6-15-2, 119; PH: Rector 10-24-0, 156, C. Brown: 1-1-0, -(-2)
RECEVING – G: Johnson 4-48, Bryson 1-46, Barnes 1-25; PH: C. Smith 5-115, Rhea 3-31, Z. Brown 1-9, Beeson 1-1, Rector 1-(-2).
