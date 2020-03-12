RoundupLogo

RICHMOND, Va. – Honaker High School’s girls basketball team did not get a chance to play for a state title on Thursday.

The team’s 6 p.m. game with Surry County in the VHSL Class 1 state championship was cancelled at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University 

The VHSL sent out an e-mail to media members at 3:27 p.m. announcing that the girls and VHSL Class 1 boys game between Mathews and Auburn would not be played and the teams would be declared co-champs.

Earlier in the day the state’s governing body for high school athletes announced that the Class 3, 4, 5 and 6 title games scheduled for Friday and Saturday would not be played.

Virginia Governor Ralpth Northam declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We felt with Governor Northam declaring a state of emergency, we felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight. It’s in the best public interest to cancel the Class 1 and boys and girls finals," VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun said in a press release. "“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”

 Teams in Class 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be declared co-champions.

Gate City (girls) and John Marshall (boys) played earlier Thursday and did win titles.

