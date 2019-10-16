RADFORD, Va. – According to George Wythe senior Channing Blevins, there are three constants behind the golf dynasty for the Maroons.
“We’re all devoted to the game, we all stick together, and we get great support from our community,” Blevins said.
That formula paid more dividends Tuesday at the Pete Dye River Course.
With a score of 306, GW earned its second straight Class 1 state title and fifth crown in the past six years.
The gallery for GW Tuesday included former players and several members of the Wytheville Golf Club.
“It’s great to see everyone rally behind our guys,” veteran GW coach Johnny Beamer said. “We’ve got of group of club rats on this team and they’re always working on their games. That makes it easy on a coach.”
Blevins earned his second straight individual state championship with a one-over par round of 73. GW junior Daniel Goode took the runner-up spot at 74 while senior Grant Rosenbaum (81) and junior Peyton Coe (84) all recorded top-eight finishes.
“We have a new trophy case for golf at our school and that’s a source of pride,” Goode said. “I had no idea all this was going to happen when I was freshman. Those trophies show how far we’ve come.”
As usual, the unflappable Blevins set the tone for GW Tuesday.
Following a one-hour delay for morning fog, Blevins birdied the first hole by sinking a putt from 11 feet.
“I didn’t putt well after that but I did hit the ball well. This course can be punishing and I was happy with my round overall,” Blevins said.
Beamer described the mental approach of Blevins, who has drawn interest from the golf coaches at Radford University.
“You could throw rocks at Channing out there and he would swing the same way. Channing is so solid,” Beamer said.
The race for medalist was pressure-packed. However, Goode was shielded from the suspense.
“I honestly didn’t have a clue what Channing’s score was during my entire round,” Goode said.
Goode made birdie on No. 16 to go 3-under but he was unable to convert putts under 15 feet on the final two holes.
“I finally found out where I finished when my father told me as we were walking back to the clubhouse,” Goode said. “I will remember some of those putts, but I’m just happy for Channing.”
The Maroons were able to draw the experience of competing in a September tournament at the River Course with Radford and Floyd County.
Central Lunenburg finished a distant second in the team standings at 352, with Auburn (361), Chilhowie (366), Essex (371) and Holston (375) next in line.
Chase Coley led Chilhowie with a round of 90. Not bad for a freshman who had never played in any tournaments until this season.
“This was definitely the biggest event I’ve ever played in,” Coley said. “I had never seen a course this tough, so I was very nervous at the start.”
Coley was able to chase away some of his butterflies with a par on the opening hole.
“I was able to calm down some after that and play my game,” said Coley, who recorded two birdies.
Senior Noah Barr (91), junior Dillon Powers (92) and senior J.J. Ashby (93) rounded out the scores for Chilhowie.
Dylan Thomson paced Holston with an 87, while Mason Steele (90), Austin Berry (97) and Thomas Roark (101) followed. Steele is the lone senior for the Cavaliers
“The greens were hard and fast, so you had to leave everything short,” Thomson said. “Warming up was a little weird with the fog, but I had an alright day.”
Thompson and Steele drove up to the River Course for a practice round Thursday.
It was the third straight appearance in the state tournament for Holston under coach Jason Southworth.
In 2013, Holston won the Class 1 state title as its team members honed their games at the Deer Field Golf Course in Damascus. Since that rural nine-hole facility closed in May of 2017, the Cavaliers have used Abingdon’s Glenrochie Country Club as a home base.
“A lot of our kids grew up playing at Deer Field, and we actually had 20 players on the team in 2016,” said longtime Holston assistant and former Haysi head golf coach Ina Turner. “We only have seven players on the team now.”
George Wythe senior Avery Mabe, one of the top baseball prospects in Southwest Virginia, shot 88 to tie for 14th in the individual standings with Abby Bradley (Castlewood) and Cameron Grabeel from Thomas Walker. Castlewood’s Coleman Cook followed at 91.
Goode said the latest state trophy for GW had a sentimental touch.
“Our senior dynasty kind of came to an end today, and I wanted to help them finish off strong,” Goode said. “We’ve had really great run, and we have some good young players coming up.”
That next wave includes freshman Benson Blevins, the younger brother of Channing, and sixth-grader David Goode.
Meanwhile, Daniel Goode said he’s eager to share the news of GW’s latest conquest with regulars at Wytheville Golf Club. Don Goode, Daniel's father, is the eighth-year pro at the course which was established in 1930.
“We have a really good junior program at Wytheville and there were around 10 club members here today to watch us,” Daniel Goode said. “You have to put in the time to have success in golf. We practice in the summer, plan vacations around tournaments, and just help each other to get better.
“We take a lot of pride in our golf program, and we’ve created a lot of cool memories for our school and community.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
