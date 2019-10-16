WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Abingdon High School’s golf team had to settle for silver on Tuesday at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.
The Falcons finished second in the team standings and sophomore Will Watson was the runner-up on the individual leaderboard at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Independence High — a first-year school from Loudoun County — dusted the field with a score of 294, good for a 13-shot victory over runner-up Abingdon and 25 strokes better than fourth place Lord Botetourt.
Abingdon fell short in its bid for a third straight state championship.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said AHS coach Jason Delp. “We left everything out there. … We felt if we could shoot in the low 300s, we’d have a shot and we did. I don’t know if we could have shot much lower than we did. A 294, we weren’t going to catch that.”
Rustburg’s Nick Rakes won the individual title in a playoff over Watson after they tied at 2-under-par 70.
Rakes birdied the 18th hole after both players parred the same hole twice.
“I feel great,” Watson said. “I had tons of fun today and I was happy to improve nine shots from [last year’s state tournament]. Of course, I always want to win when I walk out on the course and it stings a little not to finish it off so I’ll use it as motivation for next year. … I would say I played really well and had a few unlucky breaks. I wedged the ball well and kept it out of trouble. Just a few putts and bounces away from a really good round.”
Abingdon freshman Grace Addison fired a 74 to finish tied for sixth. That qualified her for the VHSL Girls Open, which will be held Oct. 28 in Harrisonburg.
“She double-bogeyed the first hole and played even-par from then on out,” Delp said. “That’s phenomenal golf in a pressure-cooker situation for a freshman.”
Katie Hall (79), Marcus French (84), Will Austin (87) and Dalton Minnick (97) also competed for the Falcons.
Watson was bidding to become Abingdon’s fifth consecutive individual champion following double wins by Andrew Speigler and Connor Creasy.
No one was catching Independence, which was led by matching 71s from Mehrbaan Singh and Julie Shin. Aryan Vuradi and Jonah Han each shot 76 for the Tigers.
Independence, one of 16 public high schools in Loudoun County, will remain in Class 3 in 2020. The following year, the Tigers will move up to Class 4.
Independence’s players came from other schools such as Rock Ridge and John Champe when the new school opened. Singh, Shin and Vuradi are sophomores. The rest of the team also returns.
Abingdon will also have most of its lineup back in the fold.
Good luck to everyone else in 2020.
“Two-ninety-four is not out of the question for next year,” Delp said. “We’re going to improve and come back and be better than we were this year. That’s our goal and we’ve got to reach for that. I told them if we ever came to a tournament happy to finish second then I need to get out of coaching. I don’t want to coach a team that doesn’t want to win and they wanted to win and they left it all out on the course.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.