After Gate City clinched a spot in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball title game on Tuesday night and immediately turned its attention to today’s title game, head coach Kelly Smith Houseright still took a brief moment to reflect.
“It seems a little surreal,” Houseright said. “We are excited to be here. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and the way they have battled all year.”
The key word in that quote: battled.
No team playing in the state finals across the VHSL’s six classifications has lost more games during the 2019-20 season than the Blue Devils, who have a record of 19-11.
None of them have likely been tested as much on a night-in, night-out basis as much as Gate City either.
“Our non-district schedule prepared us for the [Mountain 7 District] and definitely the postseason,” Houseright said. “There were no off nights and that helped us grow throughout the year.”
Gate City played five schools with larger enrollments from Tennessee. Included in that list was TSSAA Region 1-AAA runner-up Daniel Boone and Murfreesboro-based Riverdale, which featured University of Notre Dame signee Alasia Hayes.
The Blue Devils dropped a game to Cherokee, a Georgia AAAAAAA state semifinalist.
They recorded wins over Region 3D runner-up Abingdon and VHSL Class 1 finalist Honaker.
The last two wins for Gate City have come against Region 2C champion Floyd County and Region 2D champ Union, taking the season series by a 3-2 count against the latter.
Nothing the Blue Devils will see today at 12:30 p.m. against the Luray Bulldogs (29-1) at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in the state finals will come as a surprise.
“It helped us prepare mentally and physically,” said Gate City junior Sarah Thompson. “It has shown us what we need to work on and it has shown us what works for us. All the teams we have played have helped us get to this game.”
Keep in mind Gate City’s roster includes just three seniors.
“In November, I knew we had a long way to go just because of our youth,” Houseright said. “However, by the end of December, because of the schedule we had played, I felt like we had a shot if we could finish around the top of our district.”
Even while being put through such a grind of a schedule, Gate City persevered.
“I really think the girls have just trusted the process and never gotten down on themselves no matter the result,” Houseright said.
Thompson has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Radford and East Tennessee State University and is the headliner for Gate City, coming up with clutch play after clutch play throughout the postseason. Sophomores Macey Mullins and Riley Houseright have also played well for Gate City.
“We always believe in each other,” Thompson said. “Coach Houseright has always encouraged us and told us we have a lot of potential.”
This will be Houseright’s third state title game as a head coach. She led Gate City to state runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2014 and the former star player at Rye Cove High School and Emory & Henry College is in search of her first championship.
“Coach Houseright is great,” Thompson said. “She’ll let us know when we make bad decisions, but she is always there for us. She’s a great coach, but a better person. I would do anything for her and the other coaches – they are family.”
A team forged by tough matchups can’t help but be tight-knit and you can bet the Blue Devils will not be intimidated by any opponent or any situation.
“We are not going to change who we are and what got us here,” Houseright said. “We may have to make some adjustments, but we are going to continue to be us.”
