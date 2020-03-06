RINER, Va. – Things got off to a rough start for both Gate City and Floyd County in Friday night’s Class 2 state girls quarterfinal. In the end, however, the Blue Devils were able to smooth things up the best.
Junior Sarah Thompson led Gate City (18-11) with a game-high 18 points as the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half for a 53-43 win over the Buffaloes to earn a spot in next week’s Class 2 state semifinals.
“It’s a little surreal, but I couldn’t be more proud of my team. We were probably the only ones that thought we would be here,” Gate City head coach Kelly Smith Houseright said.
The first quarter of Friday’s contest looked more like a football game at times as the amount of jump balls nearly equaled the amount of field goals hit in the period. At the end of the quarter the teams found themselves tied at 6-6, but Houseright said her squad had set the tone for the night in that rough stretch.
“That’s what we had been preaching all week, a great defensive effort. We came out with an edge and kept it,” Houseright said.
The Blue Devils went on the game’s first run midway through the second quarter scoring eight straight points to take a 19-12 lead with 3:50 left in the period.
Floyd County (19-7) answered Gate City’s rally with a 9-2 run of its own to tie things back up at 21-21 with less than a minute left before half.
With 30 seconds left in the quarter Thompson drained a three that gave the Blue Devils the lead for good. Braylin Steele added a bucket before the buzzer to give the Blue Devils a 26-21 lead at half.
Despite the deficit, Floyd County head coach Ross Snead said he was still optimistic about his team’s chances at halftime.
“The third and fourth [quarters] are usually ours,” Snead said. “We got some open shots [in the first half] and couldn’t knock them down. You’ve got to score to win no matter how good your defense is,” Snead said.
Floyd County’s Aimee Whitlow opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 26-24, but Gate City responded with six straight points to pull ahead at 32-24 with 4:50 left in the quarter.
Eventually the Blue Devils built the lead into double digits and had a 46-35 advantage with five minutes left, but Floyd County still had some fight left as the Buffaloes went on a 6-0 run to get to within 46-41.
After a Gate City timeout, the Blue Devils put things away when Thompson was able to cut through the lane for a basket to extend the lead back to seven. Floyd never got closer the rest of the evening.
“Coming out of the timeout I just wanted to get in front of my girl. I drove in and I was able to finish,” Thompson said.
Also, after the Gate City timeout, the Buffaloes were only able to score one more field goal the remainder of the game.
“We had a chance in the fourth, but then we couldn’t knock down a shot again and I think we got tired. It’s tough playing that hard the whole game,” Snead said.
Alexis Kiser led the Buffaloes in scoring with 10 points just three nights after Floyd County won the Region 2C title for the second straight year.
“It was a great season. How many schools can say they won a regional championship,” Snead said. “Hopefully we’ll get by this hump next year.”
