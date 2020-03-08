Shortly after arriving at Pulaski County High School’s gym on Friday for her team’s state quarterfinal matchup with the George Wythe Maroons, Honaker junior Akilah Boyd was reminded of a moment that occurred a few years prior on the same court.
“It was in a seventh-grade tournament game at Pulaski,” recalled Honaker junior LeeAnna McNulty. “She hit a 3-pointer with one second left from the volleyball line to give us the win by one in the championship.”
On Friday, Boyd canned three 3s and scored 13 points as Honaker posted a 65-59 triumph over GW.
There aren’t many gyms in this part of the state where Boyd hasn’t drained some shots from long range it seems. Entering Tuesday’s VHSL Class 1 state semifinal game with the Patrick Henry Rebels at Emory & Henry College, she has more than 300 makes from beyond the arc over the course of her high school career.
“The 3-pointer is my go-to shot,” Boyd said. “Shooting is my favorite thing to do.”
Boyd also isn’t afraid to pull up from anywhere on the court in attempting that go-to shot. She has serious range.
“I have never seen a girl shoot as deep as Boyd does,” said Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas. “She is a good player and you have to show a lot respect to her as a shooter.”
Boyd is averaging 14 points and two assists per game for the Tigers. Sharpshooting also runs in her family: Her cousin, Brett, was a prolific long-range bomber during his days at Honaker and is now knocking down shots for the men’s hoops team at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“Ki is such a pleasure to coach,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “She always works hard and you can always count on her desire to win. Over the three years I have coached her she has been a clutch shooter for me and hit some big 3s.”
Miller remembers one shot last year in the regional tournament when Boyd pulled up from deep. She initially cringed because the shot was from so deep, but the feeling turned into elation when the ball ripped through the net to clinch a victory for the Tigers.
“She puts in a lot of time working on her shot,” Miller said. “Ki is usually one of the last to leave the gym after practice shooting extra shots, along with LeeAnna and Halle [Hilton].”
A knee injury forced McNulty to miss the first nine games of the season for Honaker, but Boyd, Hilton, Kylie Vance and Lara McClanahan were among those who embraced a bigger role and got better.
“Ki stepped up and put in more time to help carry some of the load,” Miller said.
That meant hoisting up more jumpers, something she thoroughly enjoys.
“She works every day to perfect her shot,” McNulty said.
