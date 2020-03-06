ELKTON, Va. — With each swish of the net, Chris Dodson's vertical jump in front of the Spotswood bench as he drifted toward the scorer's table seemingly got higher.
To blazes with the health problems the Trailblazers veteran coach faced just two months ago. The defending state champions' play has been the perfect remedy.
“Tonight was really big for us," Spotswood point guard MacKenzie Freeze said. "[Abingdon is] a good team. To come out like that was big. We were ready. It’s been a long week and we’ve been preparing like crazy. There were some jitters and everything, but everyone was so ready and it showed.”
The Trailblazers used a 16-2 run — highlighted by multiple buckets each from the trio of Freeze, Stephanie Ouderkirk and Lexi Bennington-Horton — and never looked back en route to a convincing 74-48 rout of Abingdon in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball quarterfinals in Elkton on Friday.
With the victory, Spotswood advances to the state semifinals on Tuesday to take on Lakeland at a site to be determined. The Trailblazers will be forced to travel.
“That’s why you don’t lose regional championship games," Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown said. "We could have been playing this one in our backyard. We’ve had a few tough quarters like that this year and bounced back from it. But, yeah, when you give the defending state champions a 10-point cushion — well, that’s pretty hard to come back from.”
It was as strong of an opening quarter as Spotswood has put together all year with Ouderkirk rotating between hitting mid-range jumpers in the face of Falcons defenders and then finding open teammates for an array of open 3s.
By the time the first quarter was over, the Trailblazers held an 11-point lead. Abingdon got as close as seven in the second on a 9-0 run, but Abby Branner drilled another trey to make it a 37-27 lead at the half.
“Oftentimes, being Spotswood High School gives you a 10-point advantage before people realize we’re normal and like everyone else," Dodson said. "When we walked onto the court, they looked at us a whole lot. They were looking at Steph like, ‘Oh, that’s her.’ We’ve seen a lot of really good players. We aren’t really starstruck.”
Falcons guard Peyton Carter, a Tennessee Tech signee, finished with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in the loss. But it was Branner, the soft-spoken sophomore for the Trailblazers, that stole the show as she exploded for 12 of her 23 points in the third quarter to help Spotswood open up a 57-38 advantage.
“She’s so unassuming," Dodson said. "Even when you look at her, you’re like, ‘Nah, don’t worry about it.’ She’s sensational. We told her before the game, ‘If you win by 20, we win by 20.’ We aren’t waiting for someone else. It’s her time.”
Branner's 23-point outburst was the type of performance Dodson has insisted she's been capable of since the start of the season. Add that along with a double-double from Ouderkirk (23 points, 11 rebounds) and solid all-around performances from Freeze (12 points, four assists three steals) and Bennington-Horton (nine points, three assists) and it's easy to see why the Trailblazers are the favorite to win the Class 3 state title once again.
“We all had to step into new roles," Branner said. "I just happened to be hitting shots, so we were running a few plays and my teammates were passing it to me. It just seemed to work out. These big games are the ones that really count. We can be eliminated. You just have to step up.”
The game was particularly pleasing for Ouderkirk, who was forced to the bench late in the first quarter and missed most of the second. With her and Madisyn Forloines — Spotswood's best two post players — on the sidelines, a guard-oriented Trailblazers lineup did enough to hold off the Falcons.
“It’s so important for our next few games," Ouderkirk said. "You never knew when Madisyn [Forloines] or I could get in foul trouble. The fact that we all pick each other up and how well we fit together is why we’re so great.”
Often times throughout the season, Spotswood has shown its versatility on offense with the ability to pound it inside to Ouderkirk or to hit from 3-point range. On Friday, both came together and it became a lethal force.
“They were quick," Brown said. "We had a tough time staying in front of them early. Man, they just absolutely shot the eyes out of it. I’m not sure what their percentage was, but it was pretty doggone good. When they’re that tough to stay in front of and they’re knocking down jumpers, you have to pick your poison.”
Ouderkirk added: “We knew what shots we wanted to hit and where we were going to hit them. We knew which players we wanted to go against and who to avoid. Just knowing what we needed to do and executing it was big for us tonight.”
Spotswood (26-2) has now won 22 games in a row. It'll hit the road for a three-plus hour trip to take on Lakeland — the Region 3A champion and a 45-35 winner over Brentsville District in another quarterfinal on Friday — in the semifinals Tuesday. A win there would put the Trailblazers back in the state title game.
“We were dangerous," Freeze said. "We were shooting really well and people were like, ‘Well, they can’t do that the whole game.’ But we did it the whole game. We are all great players and we all play really well together. That just makes us even better.”
To get back to the coveted state championship game next week in Richmond, the Trailblazers know the task at hand and that they may need another strong shooting performance like Friday's to get there.
One thing is for sure, though. There's no reason to worry about how their coach is doing. With the way Spotswood's playing now, he's feeling just fine.
“I mean, everyone is contributing," Dodson said. "You take those four big names and you add Madisyn Forloines, Rebekah Weaver and Zoli Khalil — that’s depth and it shows that. They have confidence in each other. They believe in each other. It’s just fun to watch, man.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.