The Union Bears and Gate City Blue Devils will tangle in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state tournament tonight in what will be an intense, defensive-minded, high-stakes battle between Mountain 7 District rivals who know each other well.
For Union senior Emili Brooks and Gate City junior Sarah Thompson, it will be yet another evening in the spotlight.
Brooks is averaging 12 points and five rebounds per game for Union and is a four-year starter. She also happens to hold the VHSL career record for kills in volleyball and will play that sport at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Oh yeah, she compiled a .372 batting average last spring on the softball field.
“Emili is an unbelievable athlete,” said Union hoops coach Kory Bostic. “I have coached her for four years now and she still does things in practice or games on a daily basis that amazes me.”
Thompson is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game and already has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from East Tennessee State and Radford. She was an all-district performer in volleyball this past fall as well and hit .413 with three home runs and 19 RBIs during the 2019 softball season.
“She is a true competitor no matter what she is doing,” said Gate City basketball coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “However, the most impressive trait for me is the type of person she is. She is a great kid with a big heart and is a lot of fun to be around.”
So today’s 6 p.m. clash at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will not only feature two of the top teams in the state, but a couple of the top female athletes in Southwest Virginia.
“I think everyone knows how talented they both are,” Bostic said. “But maybe the thing that impresses me the most is their competiveness and toughness.”
Both have plenty of motivation.
Thompson’s sophomore season ended in painful fashion as Gate City dropped a 45-44 decision to Lebanon in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.
“It was a very disappointing loss,” Thompson said. “I took a hit to the head in the first half and the next day we found out I had a concussion. And we had some bad luck at the end of the game, but I give credit to Lebanon; they never quit playing and they played hard and they have a great coach and players. I think that just made my teammates and I want to work harder and play harder, because we know how quickly a season can end.”
Back in November, Brooks played her final high school volleyball match in the state quarterfinals as Union dropped a five-game heartbreaker to Floyd County at home. The Bears had lost in the state semifinals the year before.
“It was terrible to be that close to the state championship game and lose,” Brooks said. “I want a different turnout for basketball.”
Thompson had 18 points as Gate City claimed a 53-43 road win over Floyd County last Friday in the state quarterfinals. What was the key for the Blue Devils?
“Team defense,” Thompson said. “Coach Houseright had stressed it all week. Also, we knew they were gonna press us and we would need to consistently break the press with few turnovers and make our shots.”
Every shot will have to be earned tonight as the Blue Devils and Bears face each other for the fifth time in the last three months. The teams have split their four meetings this season.
“They’re a great team,” Thompson said. “A lot of us have played them since were little and their girls battle and play as hard as they can.”
At some point tonight, Brooks and Thompson will defend each other, battle for a rebound or scramble for a loose ball.
Two elite athletes.
Two fierce competitors.
Two players trying to help their team reach the state finals.
Two players who share mutual respect.
“She’s a great athlete,” Brooks said. “I have enjoyed competing against her in all three sports.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.