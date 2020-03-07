EMORY, Va. – Payton Monahan can dish and Payton Monahan can defend, but don’t think for a minute she can’t score.
The steady sophomore guard went for 17 points in helping Patrick Henry post a 51-30 victory over Galax on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state tournament at Emory & Henry College’s King Center.
With Galax (17-10) focusing most of its defensive attention elsewhere, Monahan made the Maroon Tide pay as she sank some jumpers, got to the rim and went 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
“[Monahan] was able to hit some shots when she was open and that was really the difference and what hurt us,” said Galax coach Glenn Burnett. “We couldn’t stop her. We weren’t trying necessarily to get out and pressure her, but when you have to guard everybody, it makes for a long night.”
Fallyn Daniels, Monahan and Kaycee Deskins scored buckets as PH (25-2) built a 7-0 lead with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter. The Rebels would not score again until 6:38 remained in the second quarter, but that drought wasn’t a deterrent as Galax managed just two points in the first quarter.
Galax got within 10-9 at one point in the second quarter, but PH ripped off a 13-4 run as Anna Hahn’s 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the first half put the Rebels up 23-13 at the break.
The Maroon Tide got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“We caught momentum, the crowd got behind us and we never let it go,” Monahan said.
Monahan entered Friday averaging 12 points and six assists per game.
“She’s so unselfish,” said Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas. “She came to me before the season and said I want to be the best defensive player you’ve got and I want to work on my assists. Tonight, she proved she knows how to shoot the ball and some people have forgotten she’s a scorer.”
As an eighth-grader, Monahan once scored 41 points in a junior varsity game.
“If you leave her open, she’s going to score 20,” Thomas said. “She is a scorer, but she would rather put the team first and do whatever it takes to win.”
Junior post player Breanna Yarber scored a game-high 20 points for PH, all coming over the course of the final three quarters and gave props to her teammates.
“We’ve played together for a few years and Payton’s a fun teammate to have,” Yarber said. “I have a lot of faith in all of my teammates. When they are shutting me down, we have other players making outside shots. I have a lot of faith in them.”
Missed shots, foul trouble and turnovers did the Maroon Tide in. Shea Foxx (13 points) and Kyraha Parnell (10 points) combined 23 of Galax’s 30 points as the Tide lost in the state quarterfinals for the third straight season.
“We tried to disrupt them and we did well in spurts,” Burnett said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t get it going.”
Patrick Henry will look to keep it going on Tuesday as the Rebels face Honaker (22-6) in a state semifinal game scheduled for 7 p.m. at E&H. PH topped the Tigers, 48-44, on Feb. 29 in the Region 1D title game.
“They are one of the best teams that we ever play,” Thomas said. “I don’t think there are any secrets. When we play them it always comes down to who is hitting the shots.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
