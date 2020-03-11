EMORY, Va. – In what was a perfect example of turning a negative into a positive, an airball by Akilah Boyd resulted in the biggest two points of Lara McClanahan’s life.
McClanahan converted a putback of Boyd’s miss with 1:15 remaining and that proved to be the clincher as the Honaker Tigers took a 37-29 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state tournament at Emory & Henry College’s King Center.
Honaker (23-6) plays Surry County (26-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the state championship at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. Surry advanced with a 37-23 semifinal win over Riverheads, while Honaker prevailed in a defensive struggle of its own.
The Tigers were clinging to a three-point lead with the clock ticking down when Boyd pulled up from beyond the arc on the wing and let one fly. One of the top 3-point shooters in Southwest Virginia who knocked down three shots from long range on Tuesday, Boyd was off the mark this time as the ball sailed over the rim – directly into the waiting arms of McClanahan on the block.
“I think it was completely meant to be,” Boyd said. “I did not see Lara down there, so I shot it and luckily it fell right in her hands.”
Boyd’s 3-point attempt was probably not the shot Honaker boss Misty Davis Miller would have wanted in that situation, but McClanahan happened to be in the right place at the right time.
“It worked out perfect,” Miller said. “I’ll take it. Lara’s hit the boards hard for us all year. She found the ball and made a big play for us.”
It was the only shot McClanahan made from the field on Tuesday, but one of the sophomore’s 12 rebounds led to her heroics.
“Coach always tells us to backside rebound,” McClanahan said. “I just followed what she said.”
McClanahan was fouled on the putback and while she missed the free throw and failed to complete the three-point play, those two points were crucial as it put Honaker ahead 32-27 in a game where offense was at a premium.
“We really needed that bucket,” said Honaker junior LeeAnna McNulty, who led the Tigers with 10 points.
Honaker fell behind 15-6 to begin Tuesday’s game, but closed the first half on a 15-2 run to take a 21-17 halftime advantage and the Tigers never relinquished the lead in the second half.
Patrick Henry (25-3) did not score in the second quarter and managed just 12 points over the game’s final 24 minutes. The Rebels were 12-for-50 from the field, including an 0-for-13 showing from 3-point range, by the time it was all said and done.
Breanna Yarber recorded a game-high 17 points and five steals for Patrick Henry, but battled foul trouble for much of the game as the Rebels never got in a rhythm.
“We’ve not had a game this year where we haven’t hit 3-point shots,” PH coach Tommy Thomas said. “We had some looks, we just couldn’t get them to drop. If you’re not hitting jumpshots from the outside, they are able to collapse inside and that takes away your drives and your inside game. We never could hit anything to open it up.”
The Rebels were still within striking distance late, but the basket by McClanahan proved to the dagger.
“We’ve had a couple of games where one person was not hitting, but not a game where everybody’s off at the same time,” Thomas said. “This time nobody hit a shot.”
Defense got it done for Honaker.
“PH is a really good team and they show a lot of heart,” Boyd said. “I have all kinds of respect for them. We brought our best game though. We knew defense was going to win that game and we did our job by holding them to 29 points.”
Honaker played the first nine games of the season without McNulty, who is one of the area’s best players and was recovering from offseason ACL surgery. That turned out to be instrumental for the Tigers as the role players had to step up and take on more responsibility in her absence.
“We’re very resilient,” McNulty said. “We’re going to play hard and play through the tough times.”
Play well for another 32 minutes on Thursday and the Tigers can claim the first state title in program history.
“It’s been our complete dream, our entire life,” Boyd said. “We finally made it and we’ve just got to play together and focus on what is most important.”
