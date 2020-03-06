PULASKI, Va. – For the second consecutive year, the girls basketball team at Honaker High School punched their ticket to the VHSL Class 1 final four.
The Tigers never trailed, as they handed took a 65-59 win over George Wythe in the state quarterfinals at Pulaski County High School.
“It’s really good coming off of a loss [to Patrick Henry] in the regional championship,” said Honaker junior LeeAnna McNulty. “We worked really hard this week, we knew we could win, we had to come out and play like we know we can play.”
The Tigers exploded from the opening tip-off. McNulty hit a baseline jumper to get them started and they never slowed down. Halle Hilton and Kyla Boyd had 3s and they led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter.
“Starting fast was very important,” McNulty said. “We knew we had to come in with our head right and be focused and put the ball in the hole. We knew we had to play the best game we could.”
Although Honaker (22-6) never trailed, the Tigers could never put the Maroons away. George Wythe received a big 3 from Paeton Phillippi and Drea Betts converted a three-point play to cut the Honaker lead to three with just over a minute to play in the first half. The Tigers scored their last four possessions to go up 35-28 at intermission.
“We played catch up the entire game,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “We used a lot of energy trying to get back in the game. Every time we got close to them, they would hit a big bucket, get a key offensive rebound, or someone would beat us deep for an easy layup.”
Boyd buried a 3-pointer, Hilton added a putback and McNulty two foul shots, as the Tigers extended their lead to 42-28 at the start of the third quarter. McKenzie Tate hit a 3 to get George Wythe (24-5) going and the Maroons closed the third quarter on a 15-6 run to pull within 48-43 going to the fourth.
“That’s one thing about these girls, they never quit,” Campbell said. “Again, Honaker would hit a key bucket, or get a leak-out, we just couldn’t get that one stop we needed.”
The Maroons tied it for the first time on a 3 by Phillippi with 6:31 to play. The Tigers missed a shot and George Wythe had a chance to take the lead but couldn’t convert. McNulty grabbed the rebound, going the length of the floor for a layup and was fouled, converting the free throw to put Honaker up.
The Maroons tied it again about a minute later, but McNulty made a foul shot for a one-point advantage. George Wythe missed a free throw and Boyd nailed a long 3 to give Honaker the momentum.
The Tigers worked the clock and kept the ball in McNulty’s hands down the stretch. The Maroons were forced to foul with time running out and McNulty preserved the win on the line.
“George Wythe is a good team, we knew they had a lot of shooters,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “Coach Campbell does a good job, they play well. They came back, but my girls held it together, took care of business and got it done.”
Betts (17 points) and senior MaKenzie Ingo (10 points) paced the Maroons.
McNulty totaled 27 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. Hilton and Boyd added 13 points apiece. Point guard Lara McClanahan was the unsung hero with five points and 15 rebounds.
It will be Honaker and Patrick Henry again on Tuesday in the semifinals. The two have met twice, with the Rebels winning each game.
“Both teams know each other really well,” Miller said. “It should be a good game between two very good teams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.