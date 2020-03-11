WISE, Va. – For Gate City girls basketball coach Kelly Smith Houseright, the key to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game was all about a mindset.
“We wanted to play with an edge, and that’s what we did,” Houseright said.
The Gate City edge was apparent on defense, as the Blue Devils forced 29 turnovers in a 59-52 win over the Union Bears at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s Prior Center.
“That’s the staple of our program,” Houseright said. “We feel that we can play with anybody if we do well on defense. Tonight, we were engaged for four quarters and didn’t get rattled.”
Gate City (19-11) will face Luray (29-1) for the state title Thursday afternoon at 12:30 in Richmond.
Union (22-8) actually shot a torrid 58 percent from the floor. The Bears just didn’t get enough shots or create enough fouls, as GC outscored Union 23-8 from free throw line
“We didn’t take care of the ball well enough to have a chance to win,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “Gate City is very talented defensively, and they set the tone early.”
GC scored the first eight points of the game, then expanded its margin to 11-2 at the 4:06 mark of the first quarter.
The Bears chopped the deficit to 17-16 in the opening minute of the second quarter as 5-11 senior Emili Brooks hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
“We weathered the storm a few times and stayed within striking distance, but we just never could get that key stop or offensive possession to cut the score and take the lead,” Bostic said.
Union, which shot 51 percent from the field in Saturday’s quarterfinal blowout over Martinsville, never led Tuesday.
The familiar hero for GC was 5-7 junior guard Sarah Thompson, who collected a game-high 24 points and six steals despite picking up two fouls at the 4:56 mark for the opening quarter.
“I just needed to be smarter there with the fouls,” Thompson said. “But my teammates stepped up when I went out, and we played a really good game overall.”
By forcing 13 turnovers and connecting on four 3-pointers, Gate City took a 24-20 lead into halftime. The lead expanded to 33-26 early in the third quarter.
After Union closed within 35-32 with 1:44 remaining in the third, the Blue Devils got a boost from defensive stopper Sam Jerrell. The 5-4 senior followed the defensive refrain of “toe-to-toe” from the GC bench.
“I’ve heard that so many times that it’s stuck in my mind,” said Jerrell, who contributed six rebounds, five assists and four steals. “Defense is my favorite part of basketball. I’m not really a scorer so I try my best to help my team in other ways.”
Naturally, Houseright loves that approach
“Sam is our catalyst and she sets the tone for us on defense,” Houseright said. “It’s good to have a player that knows her role and embraces it.”
GC freshman Braylin Steele (10 points) then got behind defense for a layup, and Thompson provided the icing with six free throws over the final 1:15.
“Experience definitely helps,” Thompson said. “When you go to the line, you just have to stay calm.”
The Gate City roster includes just three seniors along with four freshmen and two sophomores.
“We kept our edge and composure even when Union made its run,” Houseright said. “That says a lot because we’ve got a lot of young kids on the floor at times.”
Union was led by a pair of versatile 5-11 seniors in Jayda Smith (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Brooks, a record-setting volleyball player who supplied 13 points and five rebounds.
“Our seniors battled for four years and set a school record this year with 22 wins,” Bostic said. “They’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
Meanwhile, the road now leads to Richmond for Gate City.
“We’ve been telling the players to just keep believing and to play your butts off,” Houseright said. “They did that for four quarters tonight.”
