RICHMOND, Va. – Gate City was firmly in control – players hugging, crowd cheering – as the final seconds ticked off the clock at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center on Thursday afternoon.
This 3,2,1 countdown was pretty symbolic.
The team that finished third in the Mountain 7 District tournament and second in the Region 2D tourney occupied the No. 1 spot among VHSL girls basketball teams in Class 2 by recording a 64-54 win over the Luray Bulldogs in the state finals.
“It feels amazing,” said Gate City sophomore Macey Mullins. “Nobody thought we could actually do it, but we proved them wrong and brought it home.”
It was the first state title for the program since 2006 and this run to the championship was particularly impressive.
The Blue Devils posted state tourney wins over Region 2C champion Floyd County, Region 2D champ Union and Region 2B titlist Luray to prevail.
They earned the trophy the hard way.
“They came with a different kind of mindset and different kind of energy these last three games,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “And that’s why they are sitting here where they are.”
Luray (29-2) battled Gate City (20-11) on even terms through the first quarter and it appeared the Bulldogs would go into halftime trailing by just one point.
However, Mullins drained a 3-pointer just before the second-quarter buzzer sounded to give the Blue Devils a 34-30 lead at the break. That was Gate City’s largest lead up to that point.
“It definitely gave us some adrenaline,” Mullins said.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter as Gate City outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 during that crucial eight-minute stretch to seize control.
“I thought we did a better job of controlling the boards in the second half and that was the difference,” Houseright said. “We did a good job of attacking and defensively, making them shoot jumpers instead of getting to the rim.”
Luray missed nine of the 12 shots it attempted from the field during the fateful third quarter.
“They were able to make a run there in the third quarter and sort of opened it up,” said Luray coach Joe Lucas. “Two things – we ran out of gas a little bit and that contributed to getting us in foul trouble and them winning the battle on the glass pretty decisively in the second half.”
Mullins made a 3 with 6:23 remaining to put the Blue Devils up 49-35. Nine points would be as close as Luray would get the rest of the way.
Mullins was 3-for-6 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the free throw line as part of her 15-point performance. Gate City shot 43.8 percent from the field, appearing right at home in the expansive arena.
“We got in the flow,” Mullins said.
Junior Sarah Thompson (19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one block) was her stellar self as usual. Gate City had nine different players reach the scoring column.
“We lost to a better team,” Lucas said. “They’re really good and that’s the best team we’ve played all year long. Credit to them. They put a bunch of girls out on the floor who can do multiple things.”
Gate City became the seventh straight school from the Mountain 7 District (previously known as the Clinch Mountain Conference) to win a state title. Wise County Central (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) and Ridgeview (2016) previously carried the banner for the league.
The Blue Devils also played the most rigorous non-district schedule of any team in Southwest Virginia.
“If you look at our record, you probably wouldn’t think we should be here,” Houseright said. “But records are deceiving. … We played Riverdale [from Murfreesboro, Tennessee] in December and they had a kid [Alasia Hayes] going to Notre Dame and we played well in that game and I thought, ‘You know, we might have a chance of doing something special if we can perform and compete like this.’ We played Cherokee from Georgia the next day and they beat us like a drum. We knew we’d never see a team like that.
“You play Dobyns-Bennett, Daniel Boone and then you get into our league and it’s brutal in itself. There were no nights off. From top to bottom year in and year out, our district is great competition.”
Sophomore Emilee Weakley had 25 points and eight rebounds for Luray, while Jaidyn McClung (14 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Brynlee Burrill (12 points) also scored in double digits.
Yet, this day belonged to the battle-tested Blue Devils.
“We believed in ourselves and believed in the process,” Thompson said. “Everybody on the team dreamed of being here and it’s an amazing feeling. … It gives you chills.”
