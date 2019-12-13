Jamie Harless has his football team at Lord Botetourt High School on the cusp of a state championship, but it has been business as usual for the 44-year-old head coach.
“It’s like living in Greendale and putting those work boots on and going to work in the tobacco patch,” Harless said. “There’s no pomp and circumstance or bells and whistles. You just go to work. We’re not treating this any different than any other week of the season. I think I made one of the mommas mad, because she wanted a sendoff with a police escort and all that kind of stuff. I just can’t do it, that’s not me. I’d probably rather they haul me down the road in the back of a pick-up truck when I die instead of a Cadillac.”
His address may have changed, but Jamie Harless is still the strong-willed, determined, driven and brutally honest Southwest Virginia country boy he’s always been.
The son of Buddy and Sandy Harless.
The kid who grew up on a farm in the Greendale community of Washington County.
A member of Abingdon High School’s Class of 1993.
A two-time All-American defensive tackle at Emory & Henry College.
He was one of the state’s best players while at Abingdon.
“Jamie was as tough and strong as anyone I ever coached,” said Randy Flinchum, his high school coach.
Harless is now one of the Commonwealth’s best coaches and his Lord Botetourt Cavaliers (14-0) face the Hopewell Blue Devils (14-0) today at noon in the VHSL Class 3 title game at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
“His mentoring abilities and the way he connects with people isn’t something he had to learn or study,” said Garrett Jackson, his cousin and former high school teammate. “It’s who he is and always has been –someone who makes everyone around him better.”
***
When you mention the name Jamie Harless to Tyrone Brown, he can still hear the sounds.
The pads popping.
The helmets crashing.
The ears ringing.
“My hardest hits in high school did not come from my opponents,” Brown said. “They came from Jamie in practice. He was by far the strongest, most feared and the hardest hitter on the team. Nobody ever wanted to go against him in practice. He truly helped prepare me to be a tough running back. Simply put, he was a man among boys.”
Harless indeed had a highlight reel of hard hits and Jay Barnes can recall one in particular.
“Our senior year we played next to each other on the line – he was a guard, I was a tackle,” Barnes said. “During one game our senior year I was dealing with this huge defensive tackle. This guy was probably 290 pounds or more. I was only 210 pounds, so after the first series this guy figures out he can just bullrush me and honestly, I couldn’t do much to stop him.
“Jamie is watching me struggle with this guy, but he’s having to cover the linebackers. Finally they call a play where Jamie and I cross block to open a hole – this was the Wing-T offense. This tackle comes flying in to bullrush me again, I fade back, Jamie takes one step out and then absolutely sticks this guy. I mean, helmet right into his chin, picks him up a foot off the ground and sends him flying. For the rest of that game, that guy didn’t do anything but cover his gap. I’ve never seen one hit intimidate somebody so much. It was beautiful.”
There was no stopping Harless when he put his mind to something.
“At Gate City [in 1992], we were down inside the 10 of Gate City,” Jackson said. “Coach Flinchum called a bootleg QB keeper play, which meant my scrawny, barely 112-pound self was going to have to use my speed. After calling the play and as we were breaking the huddle, Jamie grabbed my facemask and said, ‘Follow me.’ I did and found my way into the end zone. His blocks as a pulling guard – yes, there were two blocks in one play – paved the way for me to get in.”
Harless had humble beginnings in the sport, however.
“I started playing in the fifth grade when I was 10-years-old,” Harless said. “I had to beg like crazy to play. At first my dad said no, but then he changed his mind. He thought my biggest reason for playing football was to get out of working in the tobacco patch. I’m not going to lie, that was a benefit. … I was short and fat and made up for it by being slow.”
A growth spurt soon occurred and he became unstoppable.
As Harless grew in stature, so did his dedication.
“That intensity showed up in his work ethic too,” Barnes said. “I remember him talking me into going and working out with him at like 6 a.m. This is a time in their lives when most teenagers won’t get out of bed until noon and there Jamie was pushing up weights before the sun was up.”
Those traits helped him out at the college level too, where he made a lasting impact at E&H.
“He was strong, tough and athletic,” said Aaron Fuller, a teammate of Harless’ at Emory & Henry. “He had the ability to bulldoze you over or use his quickness to go around you. He was also one of the most intelligent players that I played with. He went 100 percent every snap.”
***
Abingdon did not win a game during Jamie Harless’ sophomore season.
As a senior, he helped the Falcons go 9-3 and finish as Region IV, Division 4 runner-up to eventual state champion Richlands.
“My time at Abingdon is what I call a spaghetti western,” Harless said. “It was the good, the bad and the ugly.”
If Lord Botetourt’s football fortunes under Harless made it to the big screen, it’d be a blockbuster with Harless cast in the role of the leading man.
Harless initially did not enter the coaching profession, instead working in construction with his brother, Buddy, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Roanoke, Virginia, among other places. An accident in which he fell off a ladder and broke his back led Harless to reconsider some things and he ended up in the education field.
After a successful stint as the defensive coordinator at Cave Spring in Roanoke, he took over as head coach of the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers in 2012.
When he arrived, the Cavs owned one playoff win in program history and that had come in 1984.
He was walking into a program that had finished below .500 for seven straight seasons.
The school located off Interstate 81’s Exit 150 was not a desirable destination for football coaches, an isolated outpost in the world of VHSL football.
“A lot of people told me it was a coaching graveyard. They said the parents are awful, the kids are soft and just a lot of negative things,” Harless said. “I told them to keep telling me more. They probably thought I was sadistic, but I’ve always been the kind of guy who wants to see if I’m tough enough to do it.
“I didn’t want it to be like I was born on third base. I didn’t have any excuses if it didn’t work and other people didn’t have any excuses if we were good.”
Changing the culture wasn’t easy.
“Two weeks into it, I came home, sat down on the couch, put both hands in my hair and made a gesture like I was going to pull my hair out,” Harless said, “My wife [Robyn] said, ‘Well, you’re the one who chose to do this, so get it done.’ That moment of weakness and feeling sorry for myself and with her saying that, it was like a cold splash of water in the face.”
By the time it was all said and done, Harless had gone 6-5 in his first year on the job.
“That was the first winning season in 13 years and you’d think I was the toast of the town,” Harless said. “Here I was thinking I was going to have to get depression medicine because we lost five ballgames. I tell ya, I hate losing.”
***
Harless hasn’t lost much, going 79-22 in his eight seasons with two appearances in the state title game. Lord Botetourt lost to Magna Vista in the 2015 finals.
The current roster is filled with NCAA Division I recruits.
The feeder program is thriving.
Chuck Burton – a Tazewell High School graduate – is among the members of a close-knit coaching staff.
The varsity roster numbers 55.
The fan support is fantastic.
The state title is one win away.
All this seemed unfathomable less than a decade ago.
“I don’t really see it as turning it around, I just see it as how do you bring the potential out of someone?” Harless said. “I think the biggest secret is just focusing on hard work.”
Nobody can beat Harless in that department.
He demands commitment, plays no favorites, does not tolerate excuses and makes sure his guys are warriors in the weight room. He spends the offseason trying to better himself, never settling or reveling in the accolades.
“Lord Botetourt has the right man coaching them,” Flinchum said.
No pomp and circumstance.
No bells and whistle.
Just the Jamie Harless way.
“It’s been twists and turns,” Harless said. “But I believe life ends up putting you where you are supposed to be.”
