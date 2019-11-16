SALEM, Va. – What better way to finish what has been one of the most dominant seasons ever in Virginia girls cross country than to win the biggest race on the schedule.
Kelsey Harrington did just that, and the Virginia High senior did it in record fashion too.
What else is new?
“When you look at what she has done, she has not only been one of the most dominant female runners ever, she is the dominant female runner to ever come out of Southwest Virginia,” Virginia High cross country coach Josh Shuler said. “She is also one of the most dominant to ever come out of the state.”
Harrington blitzed the field at the VHSL State Cross Country Championships at Green Hill Park on a sunny, but chilly and windy Saturday morning, becoming just the seventh girl in Virginia cross country history to run a 5K in less than 17 minutes.
“Yes,” said Harrington, when asked if that was her plan all along. “That’s my big goal.”
She did it too, kicking it in over the final stretch to win the Class 2 state meet in 16:55, beating that 17 minute mark by five seconds.
“She has got a good kick at the end. We do a lot of speed work throughout the season. That is something we focus on that I feel like sometimes gets missed in cross country,” Shuler said. “She always knows she has got a good kick there at the end, and a lot of our girls do. When I saw her coming I knew it was going to be close, but I knew she could break that 17.”
It was the completion of an incredible season for Harrington, who won every event she entered this season, and set course records in all but one of them.
That included on this day, breaking the mark of 17:13 she set on the same course in the Knights Crossing on Sept. 8.
There was little doubt that Harrington was the race favorite entering the event, but she didn’t allow expectations to add any pressure.
“I just come out here and pretend I am not the favorite,” she said.
Harrington made her usual sprint to the front in this one, and it was clearly evident that the other 102 girls in the field were racing for second place.
“I just feel like once I get a good lead and get a good start, I start feeling like I can go and I keep that pace up throughout the race,” said Harrington, who added the conditions were perfect for her plan of attack.
“I think they were,” she said. “It was a little windier and colder than I expected, but overall I thought it was good.”
Most runners like a little competition to help them keep a steady pace. That has rarely occurred to Harrington, who was challenged early in the Knights Crossing by Dobyns-Bennett’s own sensational long-distance runner Sasha Neglia, but that didn’t last long.
“She does a good job of pacing herself because there has really not been a race this year that anybody has been even close to her,” Shuler said. “Probably Knights Crossing and Sasha from Dobyns-Bennett was the closest anyone has been to her and even in that race at the 1K mark she had a 100 meter lead.
“It makes it difficult when you don’t have anyone that close to you and today I think she was about three minutes ahead. That makes it tough for her, but she just does a really good job of pacing herself and pushing herself.”
Harrington dominated from the start, reaching the first mile in 5:18 - 47 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor – and reached the two-mile mark in 10:48.
The talk of a sub-17 minute race reached those waiting at the finish line. One woman commented that she wasn’t going to make it once 16:00 shown in red above the finish line.
She didn’t know Kelsey Harrington.
“She ran a great race. We had kind of game-planned for breaking 17, knew what her mile splits had to be at the one-mile and two-mile mark,” Shuler said. “I knew early on in the race, even three minutes, four minutes into the race, I knew she was setting a super fast pace. You could just tell she was getting ready to do something really good, really great.”
Harrington, who defeated her nearest competitor - Solace Church of Floyd County (19:26.1) by nearly three minutes – cut 18 seconds off her time on the same course on Sept. 8.
Not bad for an athlete who placed 22nd as a freshman in the state meet held near Washington, D.C., didn’t qualify as a sophomore and decided against running cross country last season.
There is no secret to her success.
“Just a lot of hard training and not giving up and working harder during practice,” she said.
Harrington’s performance was also the 11th best time in the country this season. She will get the opportunity to compete on a national level at the Foot Locker Cross Country South Regional Championships on Nov. 30 in Charlotte, N.C.
Do well enough there and Harrington will be off to the Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego on Dec. 14.
“That puts her as one of the top 10 girls to ever run in the state of Virginia,” Shuler said. “She has got a chance honestly to be the fastest ever in the state when she actually has someone pushing her at Foot Locker.
“I know the girl that ran the fastest time ever did it as Foot Locker South in Charlotte. Kelsey will be running there and hopefully the Foot Locker Nationals as well.”
Harrington, who is leaning toward a running future at the University of North Carolina, began her remarkable rise to prominence last spring, capturing the Class 2 1600 and 3200 meter runs in record times in defeating Maggie Walker’s Mary Caroline Heinen, who has long been considered one of the best distance runners in the state.
“We are looking hopefully to bring home a Foot Locker South title and a Foot Locker National title and then we are going to look to bring home a few more gold medals in track season,” Shuler said.
That is the plan, and Harrington already has her mind set on her goals. They aren’t surprising in the least.
“Just try to beat those same times,” she said, with a smile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.