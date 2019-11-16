SALEM, Va. – Bears have good memories. They didn’t want to relive last season.
“This is so much better than last year,” Union senior Nathaniel Hersel said. “Last year was rough on us all the way around, but this is great.”
Union placed three runners in the top 13 on its way to the VHSL Class 2 state cross country championship on a sunny, but chilly and windy Saturday morning at Green Hill Park.
“I just wanted to run my best race and get our team to a team title,” said Hersel, who finished sixth, recording a time of 16:33.0, one position ahead of teammate Tanner Cusano (16:46.1). Jacob Mullins was 13th in 17:07.7.
“We had a good day today. Some people didn’t have their best day, but we all worked together and made up for it.”
One year ago the Bears entered the Class 2 state meet, held near Washington, D.C., ranked second in the state, but didn’t perform to their standards. There were no such issues in this one.
“I can’t even express it. I am so excited,” Herzel said. “We knew we had a good chance today, but this is just amazing. We all worked hard together, it was just unreal.”
Caiden Bartee (22nd, 17:25.4) and Asher Whitt (23rd, 17:25.9) rounded out the top five for the Bears.
“They ran fantastic today. They have all year. This bunch of kids is amazing. I am just so thankful and blessed to be a part of it, I really am,” Union cross country coach Mark Castle said. “When you get a group like this you know you have got something special. I don’t even have the words.
“We were pretty excited, but knowing who is behind us we knew there were some great teams here. We were sweating it out there all the way until the end. There are a lot of good runners here, some amazing talent so we are just thankful and blessed.
“I thank God for these kids.”
George Wythe also carried home a team title, claiming the Class 1 girls crown, a squad that placed five girls in the top 15, including a trio of freshmen, led by Camryn Hardin, who placed third in 20:05.7.
“I guess we ran as a team and my team pushed me,” said Hardin, whose Maroons got a lift with a healthy Morgan Dalton back on track, placing sixth in the meet. “I think we thought we could do this. We push each other to do better.”
Nevada Kincer (12th), Kaleigh Temple (13th) and Kara Temple (15th) rounded out the top five for George Wythe coach Steve Golliher, who was pleasantly surprised, expecting such a young team to take more time to mature.
“It was so strong this year, stronger than I anticipated so they really put it together,” said Golliher, whose boys’ team placed third in the 1A competition. “It was about late October once we started getting closer to postseason that I realized we had a pretty good chance as long as we stay healthy.
“They have worked harder than ever so I owe it all to them. They are the ones that do all the running.”
While Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington was the lone area individual winner, Holston senior Jordan Keith came close to a Class 1 title repeat, finishing second to Dylan May of Parry McCluer.
May’s sister, Kensey May, won the Class 1A girls crown.
“That first mile was a whole lot faster than I was expecting,” said Keith, who finished third, first and second in three years of state competition. “I just kind of let him go. I was thinking I was going to beat him in the sprint [to the finish], but the wind was blowing straight in our face and it was a hard wind. That is kind of why.
“I am still pretty happy. I still wish I could have won.”
There were plenty of youngsters who will back for more next season, including an admittedly nervous Abingdon freshman Makaleigh Jessee, who followed up a Mountain 7 District and Region 3D championship with a fifth place finish in Salem.
That was the best finish by an Abingdon girl in state competition since Colleen Crawford won the AA meet in 1994 and finished second the following season.
“Yes, I was [nervous], but just as soon as the gun goes off it just goes all away,” said Jessee, who was in second through the first mile. “The second mile definitely felt shorter and fast, but I felt pretty good with how I paced.”
So did Abingdon cross country coach Allyson Newton.
“I am very proud of her. She is a very hard worker, very humble, very team-oriented young lady,” said Newton, who was also pleased with the effort of sophomore Isaac Thiessen, who placed 36th in running a personal best mark. “She came in with a goal and she obviously achieved it.
“We are very, very proud of her. She came in first in Mountain 7, first in Region D, fifth in state. That is a nice start to her high school career.”
Other top 15 finishers among local girls competitors include Patrick Henry’s Catherine Grossman (Class 1, 5th), Jessey Ball (Class 2, 10th) of Lebanon and Grundy’s Jessi Looney (Class 1, 14th).
Boys include George Wythe’s Josh Tomiak (Class 1, 6th), Castlewood’s Hunter Hicks (Class 1, 12th) and Owen Lindsey (Class 1, 15th) from John I. Burton.
One year ago, the Bears may have felt like going into hibernation. “We were ranked second and we had a rough day. We got new kids this year so we just refocused this year,” Castle said. “We just shut it out and tried to not talk about it or think about it and just went on.”
They will be ready to celebrate this time around.
“It is just awesome. We have had a pretty solid team all the way up,” Hersel said. “We have just really worked and made it better this year. We really worked hard this year for this.”
