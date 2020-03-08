To trace the origins of Cade Looney’s love for the game of basketball all you have to do is glance at a picture that his parents, Brian and Denetta Looney, took of their son when he was 3-years-old.
The toddler has a ball in his arms as he navigates the sidewalk at the home of his grandparents, Douglas and Emalene Looney.
Cade Looney’s passion for hoops has never waned in the years since that photo was taken.
“He has played other sports and still pitches for the baseball team at Grundy High School,” Brian Looney said. “But it has always been basketball for him.”
His hoop dreams have certainly been realized this season.
The 6-foot-8 junior is averaging 23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks per game for Grundy (24-3), which plays the Auburn Eagles (21-7) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state semifinal game at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.
Looney went for 20 points and 15 rebounds on Friday as the Golden Wave posted a 49-46 victory over Parry McCluer, the first state tournament win for the program since 1946.
“I think the moment that stood out in my mind was watching the last seconds run off the clock and celebrating at half court with all my teammates and our fans,” Cade Looney said.
He was able to share the moment with his father, who also happens to be Grundy’s head coach.
“That’s been a very great experience,” Cade Looney said. “He has always pushed to me my limit and I could not ask for a better coach.”
***
Not long after that aforementioned photo was snapped, Cade Looney began playing organized hoops.
“He excelled early on,” Brian Looney said. “Not really as a scorer, but a rebounder. He just always seemed to be in a place where he was getting his hands on the ball. As he grew older, his shooting developed along with his ball handling. Now, I think he’s a very well-rounded basketball player and not just the big kid.”
A growth spurt also meant Cade Looney has stood head and shoulders above his teammates and opponents for most of his life. He got his height honest: his dad is 6-foot-4, his mom is 5-foot-10 and his younger brother, Jonah, is in eighth grade and already stands 6-4.
“Size really makes a difference in this sport,” Brian Looney said. “It is a big advantage.”
Cade Looney’s skills have also expanded as he’s become hard for opponents to guard due to his versatility.
He has a soft touch around the rim, is a relentless rebounder and added strength has helped his defense improve.
“He is one of the best big men I have seen over the years,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “He has a great instinct for rebounds and finishing around the basket.”
Cade Looney’s development has come from a tireless work ethic.
“I work on my game as much as possible year-round,” he said. “Especially in the summer I try to be in the gym or weight room every day of the week. I play in spring and summer on an AAU team.”
He plays for the Big Shots Elite Tri-Cities travel-ball team where his teammates include Honaker’s Grayson Honaker, Sullivan East’s Mason Montgomery and Graham’s Nick Owens.
Oh yeah, Looney has already amassed more than 1,600 career points and is Grundy’s all-time leading scorer.
“Being the all-time leading scorer at Grundy means a lot to me,” Cade Looney said. “However, without the help of my teammates and coaches I would have never been able to surpass the record.”
***
Corey Keene is a standout for Grundy, an Emory & Henry College commit who often goes at it with Looney in practice.
“We do a lot of 1-on-1 stuff with each other and try to push each other to the max,” Keene said. “He’s just a resilient person and can step up anytime we need a bucket or a stop.”
A laser-like focus is also a part of his game as he showed a couple of years ago.
“It was a Christmas tournament when he was a freshman,” Brian Looney said. “He got hit in the nose and had a nosebleed. Blood on his uniform, so the refs told him he had to exit the game and change. I was in a panic and wanted to get him back in.
“One of this teammates took their top off and gave it to him. In the meantime, an assistant coach had gotten another pair of shorts. I told him to hurry up and change. And like a good player following instructions, he dropped his shorts right there on the sidelines and put the other shorts on. His mother was appalled. She said when he bent over his white undershorts showed through and he mooned the entire crowd.”
Cade Looney can laugh about it now, one of the many things a tight-knit team can joke about.
“Most of these boys have been playing together since their Little League years and I remember thinking and talking then that we could have something special,” Brian Looney said. “And I can’t tell you how special it has been watching them develop and being a part of it. They all are such good kids and hard workers. I’m very proud of them all and I feel like I have 12 more sons in addition to the two I have myself. God has blessed me.”
Cade Looney says he is blessed as well.
The 3-year-old who once toted a basketball up the sidewalk is now a teenager whose high school team is two wins away from a state championship.
“This season has been unforgettable,” Cade Looney said. “I feel like we have all grown closer as a team and family and we’ve came together to make Grundy basketball history.”
