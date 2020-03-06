SALEM, Va. - A split second.
That was how close Elijah Hayes’ offensive putback at the buzzer was from being the winning points for Wise County Central in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center on Friday afternoon.
When the basket was waved off at the end of regulation, overtime awaited. Hayes wasn’t sure whether it should have counted or not.
“I don’t know, I wasn’t really looking, I was just watching the ball go through the hoop,” said Hayes, who took a third layup in a sequence around the basket in the final seconds. “We missed a few layups, for me to that get rebound, I got it and I knew it was close, the time was close so I just threw it back up.”
Radford (23-3), the defending Class 2 state champions, took advantage, outscoring the Warriors (20-9) 14-8 in overtime to advance to state semifinals with a hard-fought 58-52 decision.
“This was just a war, I mean this was a battle. My hats off to Central Wise, goodness gracious. they fought, they scratched, they clawed, they were just never quit,” said Radford head coach Rick Cormany, whose Bobcats scored just four fourth quarter points, but still managed to force overtime. “Every time we got away from them a little bit, maybe six points, the next thing I know the thing is tied or they would take the lead. Their team played so hard. They are well-coached, they play so hard.
“I don’t know how we got through this, I really don’t. I just think somebody was going to win the game and it just happened to be us. It could have been either one.”
Cormany’s son, Cam, scored seven of his 27 points in overtime, but the Bobcats took the lead for good when Alex Kanipe rebounded a missed 3-point attempt and put it in for a 51-49 lead with 1:14 left in the extra period. He finished with 15 points, all in the second half, along with seven rebounds. Cormany added six boards and four assists.
“Kanipe was in a little foul trouble in the first half and really didn’t get going until the second half,” Rick Carmony said. “He has been that kind of guy for us all year. He has been that guy we have got to get going.”
Isaiah McAmis, who led the Warriors with 27 points, had followed a Cormany 3-pointer with a trio of free throws to tie the score. He had a chance to tie the score with 34.7 seconds left, but missed the second of two free throws to still trail by one point.
Radford pulled away from the free throw line, making 7 for 8 over the final 28.3 seconds, and 18 for 25 for the game. The Warriors took 16 free throws, making 10.
“If we executed a few things and did a few things better, if we could have hit shots,” McAmis said. “I missed a free throw there down one, at the end of regulation I should have put those in. Our guys, we fought hard, gave it all we got.
“Props to Radford. They are a great team, well-coached. They are defending state champs for a reason. They have been there, done that a few times, props to their coaching staff, we just didn’t have enough at the end. I should have hit a few more shots, I guess.”
Radford took control early, taking a 17-6 lead in the second quarter before settling for a 21-17 advantage at the break. Wise Central tied the score for the first time at 21 on baskets by Ben Brickey and McAmis before the Bobcats pulled ahead again, led by eight points from Cormany and a drive to the hoop and 3-pointer from Kanipe to make it 40-34 going to the fourth.
While the Warriors limited Radford to just four fourth quarter points, including the tying basket by Kanipe with 1:18 to play, Wise Central had tied the score at 42 on a breakaway dunk from Hayes and took its first lead with two free throws by McAmis with 1:41 to play.
Wise Central had the ball last in regulation, with McAmis driving to the basket with the clock ticking toward zero.
“We played them well defensively. The last shot at the end, that is what every kid wants,” McAmis said. “I was the one that took it. I got a little clipped at the end, probably questionable, but they are not going to call those late in the game. That is what we wanted, we wanted the last shot and we were going to live with it. It is what it is.”
Jordan Bishop followed the McAmis attempt with a putback that missed its mark. Hayes grabbed the loose ball and put it through the hoop, but just a fraction too late, with the official running in to wave the basket off.
“We missed some shots there late. I have got to watch the film, the last second shot, we don’t know what happened there. It was close, it might have been late,” said T.J. McAmis, Wise Central’s head coach and Isaiah’s father. “They battled through that. That is a good testament to them. Radford is a good team, great coach. I thought you seen two good teams out there playing hard, a great basketball game.”
Radford will play Gate City in the state semifinals on Tuesday, a rematch of last year’s semifinal game won by the Bobcats, a matchup of the last two Class 2 state champions.
“I don’t know how we are here,” Rick Cormany said. “We have a bunch of guys that resilient, they like each other, they like being around each other and they just weren’t ready for the season to end.”
Wise Central finished a historic season that saw the Warriors win three games in the Arby’s Classic, capture their division in the KSA tournament in Florida and reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.
“It is not the turnout we wanted, but we played hard. We have played hard this whole year,” said Hayes, who finished with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists. “We just battled. We are family, the whole time, we rise for each other, rather we win or we lose, you can’t turn your back on nobody on this team. We are a family...”
“It was a great season,” added Isaiah McAmis. “There is not much more you can ask for.”
Seven Wise County Central seniors played in their final game, and T.J. McAmis is stepping down as head coach.
“It is very tough as a father, as a coach,” T.J. McAmis said. “All these boys are like my kids also so it is just very tough. I love them and I appreciate the ability to be able to coach this many years.
“The last one is always hard. I think there is only one time when the last one is not hard for anybody and you have got to win that last one. This will happen to a lot of teams tonight and it will happen to a lot of teams Tuesday.”
