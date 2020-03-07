WISE, Va. – A late rally would bring Eastside to within three points of the Auburn Eagles on Saturday night, but the potential tying shots wouldn’t fall as the Spartans fell 57-47 in the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state quarterfinals.
“We struggled offensively — there’s no doubt about it. I think anybody that watched the game noticed,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “We looked like we hadn’t played in a while. We haven’t and they haven’t and I understand that, but we just looked out of sync offensively most of the night.”
After trailing by eight points coming out of halftime, the Spartans rallied in the third quarter and outscored the Eagles 15-12 thanks to 50 percent shooting from the field. Eastside (18-10) managed to cut the deficit to three points in the final period, but back-to-back missed shots followed by a pair of quick scores by Auburn would build the momentum for the Eagles to gain a double-digit lead.
“We got it to within three, which I thought we had a shot there, but we had a couple looks that just didn’t go down and they got it right back to seven. They’re hard to come back on,” Damron said. “We had expended so much energy to get it to three that our guys were just exhausted.”
The Spartans would shoot 5-for-17 from the field in the fourth quarter, while an 8-for-11 shooting performance from the free throw line by the Eagles (21-7) would secure the win for Auburn.
“We played really well. After last year [in a loss in the state quarterfinals], playing them over the Christmas break, we were very familiar with them. I thought we matched up well with them,” Auburn coach Terry Millirons said. “Defensively I think that’s what won the game for us. A lot of stops early, we frustrated them some and then I think down at the end we learned from last year’s mistakes. We had a lot of turnovers last year and just didn’t capitalize in last year’s state quarters, and this year I think we had guys step up and take care of the ball and make sure we finished it off.”
Sophomore Ethan Millirons carried the Eagles to the win, scoring a game-high 22 points — including 16 points in the second half — with nine rebounds, two assists and a block and a steal. Junior Michael Royal pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds with six points and two blocks, while junior Daniel Brotherton finished with eight points, eight rebounds and a block.
The Spartans were led on offense by seniors Grayson Whited and Ethan Powers, who finished as the team’s only double-digit scorers. Whited led Eastside with 13 points, while Powers scored 11 points with three rebounds, a game-high five assists and two steals. Senior Connor Blevins was third on the team with nine points and six rebounds, while freshman Eli McCoy pulled down a team-best seven rebounds with six points and the team’s only block.
“We come back this year and win the region, we won the [Cumberland District] and I honestly don’t even know if we were picked to win our district this year,” Damron said. “But we won the Region D championship this year. We did it starting a new group of kids. Three new starters this year — one of them was a freshman — so I’m extremely proud of our group. They did it the right way. Played with a lot of heart and grit.”
With the win, the Eagles advance to the Class 1 semifinals where they will face off against Grundy on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Spartans will start preparing for next season as they lose five seniors. Damron said that the departing seniors have left a lasting impact at Eastside, and he is looking for his younger players to continue building off that legacy next year.
“We’ve always been about next man up — that’s kind of what we’ve done the last three or four years. We graduate kids and then we bring in a new group and work with them and try to mold them,” Damron said. “We’ve got some kids that they’re going to be some hard shoes to fill. Ethan Powers scored close to 1,800 points in an Eastside uniform, played in four state tournaments — he’ll be a big one to fill. Connor [Blevins], Luke [Kirk], [Garrett and Grayson Whited], those kids they’ve done a lot for our school. I think what we do, the older kids show the younger kids the way, and the other kids now have to step up and put in the work that these guys did.”
