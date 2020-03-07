LEXINGTON, Va. — Seventy-four years is a long time to wait.
Grundy’s woeful fourth quarter effort at the free throw line made Golden Wave fans wait a little longer.
Grundy held on for dear life in a 49-46 win over Parry McCluer on Friday night in the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state quarterfinals at Rockbridge County High School.
It was Grundy’s first state tournament win since what was known then as a half-state victory over Radford in 1946.
The Golden Wave (23-3) will play the winner of tonight’s Eastside-Auburn game in a state semifinal contest Tuesday.
Ryan Perry’s 3-pointer got the Blues (20-7) within 46-44 with 23 seconds remaining. Corey Keene calmly hit two free throws with 11.2 seconds left. Parry McCluer scored with three seconds left with no timeouts remaining.
Cade Looney scored 20 points and hauled in 15 rebounds and Jake McCoy added 10 points and came up with four steals to lead Grundy, which led most of the second half and defended well to take as much as a seven-point lead and maintained its advantage, despite missing six of seven free throw at one stretch late in the game
“We started moving the ball a lot, started getting back doors and different opportunities to score more and I think that is what was helping us out through the whole game,” said McCoy. “Blake [Meadows] and Oscar [Oyegard] both had a great defensive game. They stayed on the ball and pressured the ball the entire time. Yu couldn’t ask for better defense out of either one of them tonight.”
“Free throws about got us, but I cannot say enough about my team tonight,” added Grundy coach Brian Looney. “They played their guts out here tonight. … We are going to the final four now and I cannot wait. We defended good the whole game.
“Corey did a great job, Oscar [Oyegard], Blake [Meadows] and all of them. We preached defense the whole year and this is when it shows. When you get to this time of the year, there are not 80-point games, they are 40-point games.
Keene guarded PM’s two big man, Spencer Hamilton and Will Dunlap. Hamilton hit some tough shots in scoring 20 points.
“It’s the defense, once you get to this level it is about defense is the game,” Keene said. “And, when you get chances you have to convert on the offensive end and we did that for the most part here tonight.”
Dunlap was hampered by foul trouble in the second half, which left the Fighting Blues attack in disarray.
“The reason [things were in disarray] was the player of the year in the district, Dunlap, did not play much minutes.” Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro said. “Losing him was huge. He picked up his third right before the end of the half, played a minute in the third quarter and a minute and a half in the fourth quarter.
“Him and Hamilton together is a pretty good combination, but he obviously did not get to play much here tonight. That threw us completely off offensively. We did not quit, though, we battled. Grundy has a pretty good team, they are physical and have a bunch of seniors, except for Looney.”
Dunlap finished with nine points.
Grundy, meanwhile, ended 74 years of frustration.
“We’re excited that we won,” Coach Looney said. “We’ll learn from this game and move on and play Tuesday and hopefully get a win and play for a state championship.”
