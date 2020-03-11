RADFORD, Va. – One team is going to lose to a Virginia opponent for the first time this season.
The Gate City Blue Devils (24-5) hope it isn’t them.
Head coach Scott Vermillion understands the challenge that awaits the Blue Devils today in the Class 2 state championship game.
“They are good, they are really good,” said Vermillion, who has Gate City in the state finals for a sixth time, winning it all in 2018. “They present a major problem.”
John Marshall (23-2), located on Old Brook Road in Richmond, promises to be tall task for the Blue Devils, having lost just two games all season, both to teams ranked among the nation’s top 10 programs by USA Today.
Gate City will meet John Marshall, which dropped to Class 2 prior to this school year, at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center in Richmond. Tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m.
“We are just going to leave everything on the floor, man, and do what we have to,” said Gate City senior Bradley Dean, following the Blue Devils’ 61-56 state semifinal overtime win over Radford.
“Coach hasn’t talked to us much about the game plan yet, but we are just going to play as hard as we can and let the scoreboard talk. “They are really good, they are a good team.
Don’t expect Gate City to go away from what got them to this point for the sixth time since 1999, and second time in the last three seasons.
“We will play, we are not going to scheme any, we are not going to do anything crazy,” Vermillion said. “We are just going to go and play and hope for the best.”
What awaits is a talented squad led by 6-foot-10 junior Roosevelt Wheeler, who is ranked among the top 50 players in the Class of 2021, with a long list of college basketball suitors vying for his services.
He’s not all. Jason Nelson is a talented point guard, while senior Elijah Steward, sophomore Malachi Dark and freshman Dennis Parker will also have been to be dealt with.
“They probably scrimmaged the Celtics in the summer,” Vermillion said. “The big kid is hard to guard, he is going to be a hard matchup. Then their guards are so quick, their point guard distributes and makes plays to the other guys.
“They are going to be hard to get in front of and stay in front of. They have got to guard us too.”
John Marshall has been especially dominant over its five games, averaging 105 points per outing, defeating East Rockingham in the semifinals on Tuesday 78-44. They have scored 136 and 123 points during that span.
There isn’t much time to prepare. Gate City left for Richmond after Tuesday’ game, with plans to practice on Wednesday at the University of Richmond.
At least it there was a day between games.
“A quick turnaround. As long as it is not the day after. It would be hard for us to play tomorrow,” said Vermillion, whose Blue Devils also haven’t lost to a Virginia school this season. “I like the day. I don’t like a week or next day, I like one or two days.”
That works for Bradley Dean, Gate City’s 2,000-point career scorer, who will look to light up the scoreboard one more time for the Blue Devils.
“I don’t mind. I am used to it from travel ball over the years,” Dean said. “We are definitely going to rest tonight, get some shots up tomorrow and keep our bodies fresh.”
While Dean is Gate City’s leader, having scored more than 2,000 points in his career, the Blue Devils have gotten plenty of contributions as Vermillion noted on Tuesday night, a trend that will have to continue to compete with the Justices.
Expect Dean to enjoy his final game with the Blue Devils. He plans to remind his younger teammates to take it all in.
“I am just going to tell them to enjoy it because life is just moments,” said Dean, who combined with Mac McClung and Zac Ervin to lead the Blue Devils to the 2018 Class 2 state title. “You just remember moments throughout the life. I remember ‘18 like it was yesterday.
“I want to share that with them and let’s make sure they enjoy everything.”
Dean isn’t surprised that Gate City continues to command a presence on the hardwood across the state. He expects it to continue when he playing college basketball in the future.
“I wouldn’t trade this place and this program for anything, man,” said Dean, who scored 28 points in the win over Radford, connecting on 13 of 14 free throw attempts. “Coach Vermillion does a great job and as long he is there and the rest of the coaching staff, they are going to keep coming back and back.”
As for the challenge ahead, Vermillion insists the Blue Devils won’t try any tricks in what could be their biggest challenge of the season.
“The problem with me is I am stubborn,” he said, with a smile. “We are going to do what we do and roll the dice.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson| (276) 645-2543
