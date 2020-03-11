RADFORD, Va. - Scott Vermillion put one word on the locker room chalkboard prior to Gate City’s Class 2 state semifinal game against Radford on Tuesday.
“We can say it, two good teams, two good programs, fought to the finish.” Said Vermillion, Gate City’s head coach. “I wrote ‘Fight’ on the board, that is the only thing I wrote on the board today and that is what it was, a fight to the finish.”
Three days after Radford survived an overtime thriller against Wise County Central, the Bobcats weren’t as fortunate in this one, dropping a 61-55 overtime affair to the Blue Devils at Radford University’s Dedmon Center.
“It is just frustrating to not move on. Nobody wants to lose when you get to this game,” said Radford head coach Rick Cormany, whose Bobcats defeated Gate City at the same point last season and went on to win the state title. “Everybody wants to move on. We have gotten used to moving on a lot so it is kind of frustrating when you don’t get to.
“At the same time I didn’t have any clue we would even be in this conversation back when the season started.”
Gate City (24-5), which held Cam Cormany to just two first half points, withstood a second half run, with the coach’s son scoring 22 of the Bobcats’ 36 points after the break, including a pair of late 3s to help Radford overcome a four-point deficit to go up 49-47 with 16.2 seconds left in the game.
“It was a great defensive effort on both ends of the floor. The way we had to guard Cormany, I thought we did well on him, he just hit some big shots,” Vermillion said. “They did a lot of stuff against Brad [Dean], but he handled it pretty well. The key was our other guys stepped in and made some buckets and made free throws.”
Bradley Dean, who led the Blue Devils with 28 points, drove the ball downcourt as the clock counted down, drew the defense to him and connecting with David George under the basket, a play that worked the entire game - usually to Jonathan Sallee - tying the score on a layup with 6.4 seconds to play.
“In my head I was just going to attack the basket,” Dean said. “In my head a little bit I was thinking about pulling up, but Coach always says to attack the basket late so I attacked and their guy helped on me and I dumped it to down to David.”
Radford (23-4) got the ball inside in the final seconds, but Jon Woods’ jumper along the baseline at the buzzer hit the rim and bounced away.
“We had our chance at the end of regulation. We had a pretty good look at it,” Rick Cormany said. “We tried to set up a couple of decoys there and get him on the slip to the basket. That thing goes in, we are having a totally different conversation right now.”
Dean said the Blue Devils had a message heading into overtime.
“In the huddle we were just talking, we have got four minutes left in our career potentially so lay everything on the line and don’t walk into the locker room regretting anything,” Dean said. “That was kind of our game plan.”
Gate City pulled away in the extra period, connecting on 10 of 12 free throws in overtime and 23 for 25 in the game. The Bobcats, who pulled within 54-52 on a 3 by Cormany with 1:25 to play, were 12 for 18 from the charity stripe.
“That was the difference in the game. We made free throws. We would make a bonehead play and then we would go on the other end and make a big time play,” said Vermillion, whose Blue Devils left for Richmond after the game. “They did the same thing. Cormany hit big time shots, kept them in the game there at the end.”
While Dean connected for 17 of his points after the break, the Blue Devils got big contributions from Sallee, who hung around the basket to finish with 11 points, while Eli Starnes canned a pair of 3s to score 10.
Seven of the eight Blue Devils that played scored at least two points.
“Sallee loves this gym, they should recruit him to come in and play. He was huge,” Vermillion said. “David [George] too, the bucket at the end, he could have easily missed that layup that is hard to hit.
“Our two bigs played well. I am just really pleased with that. I thought Jon [Compton], Eli and Andrew [Hensley], away from Brad made some big plays in big moments, made their free throws and of course Brad took that thing in there a couple of times and just scores.”
Woods added 11 points and Alex Kanipe had 10 for the Bobcats, who will return everyone but Woods next season.
“We were just so one-dimensional. We are not experienced enough to win a game like this against an experienced team,” Cormany said. “I knew it coming it. We’re just not experienced enough to win a game against an experienced team like Gate City with several seniors and guys that have been there.”
Gate City, which will play John Marshall in the Class 2 state finals on Thursday at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center, will make its second trip to Richmond in the last three years, winning it all in 2018.
“It feels amazing to train with these guys for months and months working for this and this being our goal in mind every year,” Dean said. “It feels great, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.