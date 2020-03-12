RICHMOND, Va. – The John Marshall Justices entered Thursday’s VHSL Class 2 boys basketball title game with a record of 22-2 and the role of heavy favorite.
That didn’t bother Gate City Blue Devils coach Scott Vermillion.
“I honestly thought we could beat them,” Vermillion said.
Gate City played even for a half before the Justices used quickness, defense and size to pull away for a 75-57 win.
The fans at VCU were buzzing after the Blue Devils grabbed a 10-4 lead at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter behind eight straight points from 6-foot-2 senior guard Bradley Dean.
“I wasn’t surprised that we were ahead,” Vermillion said. “I felt good about our chances of scoring, but I just didn’t know if we could last for four quarters because [John Marshall] had so much skilled depth.”
After JM grabbed a 20-18 advantage in the opening minute of the second quarter, the Blue Devils (24-6) regained a 26-23 advantage two minutes later when 5-10 senior guard Jon Compton canned a 3-pointer from the corner.
With his team clinging to a 37-36 advantage at halftime, JM head coach Ty White delivered a speech that was part strategy and part motivation.
“We told the guys not to panic and reminded them that we had been here before,” White said. “We wanted to stick to the script and be ready to perform.”
That script paid dividends again.
With the Justices trapping and pressing on defense and 6-1 junior point guard Jason Nelson finishing in transition, the JM margin expanded to 58-42 by the conclusion of the third quarter.
“It got a little bit away from us there,” Vermillion said. “[John Marshall] turned up the pressure and got some turnovers. Those guys are super talented.”
Six-foot-four GC senior Jonathan Sallee (eight rebounds) had the task of guarding 6-10 JM junior post Roosevelt Wheeler, and the long-armed Wheeler faced multiple defenders once he got the ball in the post.
“I just had to fight through it and be strong,” Wheeler said.
John Marshall enjoyed a 43-26 edge in rebounding, and that was a big reason why GC was unable to mount a fourth quarter comeback.
“It was like those guys were on a track team” Vermillion said. “They were moving around and tipping the ball, and they caused us to be in chaos the whole game. Wheeler is an awesome player and I’m a fan of his. John Marshall played with great character and class.”
Dean, who can score with both hands on jumpers and drives, finished with a game-high 32 points. Compton (eight points) and 6-1 senior guard D’Andre Mack (six points) were the other leading scorers for Gate City.
White is familiar with Dean and the long-running success story of Blue Devil basketball.
“That’s a respected program,” White said. “It’s not by accident that they have three 2,000 point scorers. Dean was on his game all night. We’re fortunate to have depth, so we were able to keep pounding until we got the job done.”
It was the ninth state title for John Marshall and the third since 2014. The Justices overwhelmed opponents all season while keeping the No. 1 spot in the Class 2 poll.
“We have just over 450 kids at our school,” White said. “I like our guys against any team. We set the standard high and we worked extremely hard for this moment. “
Wheeler, who has received offers and interest from the likes of Virginia Commonwealth University, Florida and North Carolina State, finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Nelson led the Justices with 21 points and four assists, while 6-1 senior Elijah Seward (17 points, seven rebounds) and 6-6 freshman Dennis Parker (11 points) also reached double figures.
Vermillion offered a salute to his six GC seniors.
“I wouldn’t want to offend any of my former players by saying this, but this group of seniors stretched and did some things that I’ve never had a group do,” Vermillion said. “We graduated two Division I players who started for their college teams and we were picked second in our conference this year.”
Vermillion said his team never lacks for motivation.
“People are already talking about who will win the conference next year, and we’re not in that discussion,” Vermilion said. “But I think our kids are going to show up and start working this summer. That’s the history of our program.
“We’re hated by a bunch of folks down our way. We really don’t care. Our kids are loved deeply in our community and they work their butts off.”
