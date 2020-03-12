RICHMOND, Va. – Scott Vermillion held nothing back in his press conference Thursday following the loss to John Marshall.
The veteran Gate City coach has an issue with the connection between the Richmond-based school and Team Loaded AAU program.
“Everybody is afraid to say it. I’m not,” Vermillion said. “There’s a feeder program going on for Team Loaded. If I’m wrong, I’d like someone to correct me.
“I’d like to see where those [John Marshall] kids were born and where they’ve been raised because I’m certain that not all of them live in the John Marshall attendance area. And you can print that.”
John Marshall head basketball coach Ty White is the director of Petersburg-based Team Loaded Virginia, which fields teams in various age groups in Virginia and North Carolina.
According to Vermillion, the pipeline between that successful AAU program and John Marshall is murky.
“Once you get the player in, then they become part of your student body and I don’t understand that,” Vermillion said. “But somebody has got to tell the truth about it. I don’t care to tell truth. I’ve been in this long enough. If I get in trouble, I get in trouble.”
White said there is nothing unfair about his relationship with Team Loaded and John Marshall.
“Not at all. That has nothing to do with anything,” White said. “We’re fortunate to have young men who are able to play on our team, and we’ve had some Gate City guys as part of Team Loaded, including Bradley Dean, Zac Ervin and Mac McClung.
“We have 100 teams, so there are Team Loaded kids everywhere.”
Vermillion, who said all his players go through the feeder programs at Gate City, pointed to a fine line between AAU and high school teams.
“You can have your AAU stuff, but when it’s affiliated with a high school team … I’m not sure about that,” Vermillion said. “It’s not illegal. There are no rules. They found a way to do it and they’re going to continue to win no matter what class they are in until somebody says something.”
Vermillion said he was “aggravated” at how the entire Class 2 tournament played out.
“Our guys worked their tails off at a tiny school in Gate City to get here,” Vermillion said. “If you throw us in with Radford and East Rockingham, there’s your Class 2 public school championship.
“We saw it coming last year when [John Marshall] dropped to Class 2. I don’t know how they count numbers, but I don’t see how that team is Class 2.”
The only losses for John Marshall this season came to a pair of national powers in Georgia-based McEachern and Sierra Canyon from California.
“The only thing I care about is the love with my guys,” White said. “People ask all the time why we have 11 coaches. Those men sacrifice and don’t even get paid. My job as a coach is to put the best people around my players.”
John Marshall point guard Jason Nelson is a transfer from Varina High School in Richmond. Six-foot-10 junior post Roosevelt Wheeler grew up in Georgia before moving to Richmond with his family as a ninth grader.
“With AAU, they probably play more basketball than most kids get an opportunity to play,” Vermillion said. “I’ll take from my kids from Gate City and Scott County and play them against anybody else at any time.”
“I’m not speaking bad of the John Marshall players. They are just on a different level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.