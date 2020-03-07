Andrew Hensley had his moments on Friday night during Gate City’s 59-49 win over Glenvar in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball state tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
He sank a crucial 3-pointer.
He blocked a shot attempt by Glenvar’s Avery Alexander.
He knocked down three of the four free throws he attempted late in the contest.
Twelve months earlier in the state quarterfinals on the same court, Hensley played only a few minutes and did not score or make much of an impact in a 47-41 victory over the Martinsville Bulldogs.
“I didn’t get much playing time last year,” Hensley said. “It was just tough to get in the rotation playing behind some experienced, good players ahead of me.”
The 6-foot-4 senior’s emergence as a reliable contributor has been vital for Gate City (23-5), which plays the Radford Bobcats (23-3) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a state semifinal game at Radford University’s Dedmon Center.
Hensley is averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game for the Blue Devils and is a kid who has bided his time, paid his dues and is now getting his turn in the spotlight.
“I’ve improved a lot from last year – mentally and skill wise,” Hensley said. “Just building my confidence up and getting more work in with teammates and that helps build team chemistry too.”
How much improvement has Hensley made?
“Andrew is like a completely different player from last year to this year,” said Gate City senior Jon Compton. “At the beginning of the season he was getting a feel for his role and now he’s stepped into it completely. Whether he is scoring 20 or getting rebounds and assists, he impacts the game in a huge way. … We always tell him to keep shooting and be aggressive and he’s doing that.”
Hensley had a 23-point performance in a win over Sullivan East (a game in which leading scorer Bradley Dean did not play for the Blue Devils), scored 16 points against Wise County Central in the finals of the Mountain 7 District tournament and hit some crucial shots as part of a 19-point performance as Gate City clinched a state tourney bid with an overtime win over Union in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament.
“Andrew is a real quiet guy unless you know him, so for him to step up this season like he has is amazing,” Dean said. “I told him before the season he would be a big key for us to go far into the postseason and he has done his share.”
The most prolific scorer in far Southwest Virginia with unlimited range on his jumper, Dean knows a thing or two about shooting and he can appreciate Hensley’s touch.
“That set shot from 3 is gonna be cash if you don’t put a hand up,” Dean said. “I’m telling you.”
Hensley is willing to do whatever it takes to win.
“I think we play a great team game,” Hensley said. “We share the ball well and get everyone engaged. That’s when we play our best.”
Gate City coach Scott Vermillion is glad to see Hensley having his best season as a Blue Devil.
“Andrew is truly a pleasure to coach,” Vermillion said. “His attitude is exceptional and he genuinely wants to learn.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.