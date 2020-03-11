GRUNDY, Va. –It was all about defense.
And Ethan Millirons.
The 5-foot-11 sophomore scored 36 points and led Auburn to its first state final in 53 years with a 63-51 win over Grundy in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals Tuesday at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.
The Eagles shut Grundy down with defense that kept its big men away from the basket and still covered its shooters on the perimeter.
It gave the visitors a 29-17 halftime lead that grew to 37-19 in the third quarter.
“At the beginning of the year, our defense was our weak spot,” Auburn coach Terry Millirons said. “And we worked hard the whole year. Our defense is what has been winning these games for us.
“We had a game plan and we needed to focus a whole lot on [Grundy big man Cade] Looney and not let him touch it where he wants to, but mainly keeping him off the boards.”
Looney and Grundy settled for perimeter shots when they could get open looks, and the 6-foot-8 junior hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points.
Corey Keene added 15 points and the 6-5 Emory & Henry College recruit scored 10 of them in the third quarter, seven in a 17-2 run that got Grundy with three, 39-36, late in the third quarter.
Fullcourt pressure fueled that run. The Golden Wave (23-4) could not find the range from outside.
“We’ve struggled the last four or five games shooting the ball and I was afraid it was gonna catch up to us and they did a good job with their two big kids keeping Cade off the offensive boards,” Grundy coach Brian Looney said.
“Defensively, we had trouble guarding Millirons and I knew we would coming in and we tried guarding him with multiple players and they ran him off two or three screens and it’s hard to chase that all the time and he’s fast and he’s smart. He’s an excellent ball player.”
Grundy seemed to tire after its third-quarter run. After a slow start, Millirons hit four of his five 3s in the first half and did most of his 13-of-14 damage at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and the Eagles (22-7) extended their lead back to double digits.
“My dad always tells me, just keep taking shots and they’ll fall,” the younger Millirons said. “After the first couple minutes they started to fall.”
Added his father and coach, “He moved well and he found open shots and he’s a heck of a shooter. He shoots all the time, he’s always in the gym. He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen.”
Grundy ended its best postseason run in 74 years, when it lost an unofficial state final to Waynesboro. The VHSL didn’t sanction a state championship at the time.
“I’ve got nothing but good things to say about my team, they didn’t quit, they played hard,” Coach Looney said. “I told them to hold their heads high, they made history at Grundy High this year.”
Auburn plays in Thursday night’s finals at VCU at 8 o’clock, its first final since 1967.
“Our school’s always been a basketball school,” Coach Millirons said. “They didn’t have football until the late 70s and the community really gets behind our basketball program.”
“It’s surreal, we’ve been working on this since first or second grade,” Ethan Millirons added. “It’s great to get this far and we’ll take it as far as it goes.”
