WISE, Va. – Union girls basketball coach Kory Bostic faced a decision early Friday when his Class 2 state quarterfinal game was postponed due to snow.
Did Bostic give his players the day off?
“Oh no. We don’t get days off. We got after it in practice,” Bostic said.
That extra preparation paid dividends Saturday.
Relying on full-court pressure that forced 19 turnovers, the Union Bears rolled to an 83-30 win over the Martinsville Bulldogs in Saturday’s Class 2 state quarterfinals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The Bears (22-7) will face Mountain 7 District rival Gate City (18-11) in Tuesday’s semifinal. That 6 p.m. game will also be held at UVa.-Wise.
The Bears ended the suspense early, forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 33-7 lead. That was Union’s highest output in a quarter all season.
“I was concerned about the snow taking us from our routine, but the girls came out focused and did a nice job,” Bostic said. “I’m real proud of how we came out and set the tone.”
One of the many advantages for Union came in height.
The Bears feature seven players 5-foot-8 or taller, including multi-talented 5-11 seniors Jayda Smith and Emili Brooks. Martinsville’s roster included just one player over 5-7 in 5-8 freshman Alysha Robles.
Union exploited that edge in height with smart positioning and alert passing to the post. The Bears finished with 22 assists while building a 43-32 edge in rebounding and outscoring Martinsville 44-12 in the paint.
Smith led Union with 23 points, while 5-8 senior Heather Lipps added 18 points and nine rebounds. Abby Slagle, a 5-8 freshman, supplied a career-high 17 points along with five assists.
“I was pretty nervous, but we all came ready to play and it showed in the first quarter,” Slagle said.
According to Smith, the under-appreciated art of interior passing is a vital part of the Union strategy.
“We work on that a lot in practice,” Smith said. “Throughout the season, we’ve developed a feel for each other on the court and we just know where to pass the ball.”
A total of nine players scored for Union, which had a 19-6 edge in bench scoring.
“We really came together as a team these last five days of practice, and we knew what we wanted to do before we came down here,” said Lipps, who connected on 3 3-pointers.
Martinsville (20-9) was led in scoring by 5-3 junior guard Leighton Jamison with nine points.
“That was the tallest team we’ve faced all season,” Martinsville coach Charlie Holland said. “Union’s size disrupted what we’re trying to do. You can always make a ton of excuses in basketball, but we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have talent. It was a just a bad day.”
The Bulldogs shot just 20 percent from the field.
“Union is a really good team,” Holland said. “They have the senior leadership and jumped on us early. And we just never bounced back.”
This is the second state berth for Union in the nine-year history of the consolidated school.
“The girls seem really locked-in and determined,” Bostic said.
So what about Tuesday’s rematch with Gate City? The rivals have already played four times this season.
“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Bostic said. “It’s been a pretty regular thing for the Mountain 7 to send teams to the girls Final Four. It means a lot for our district to be represented in the state championship again.”
Smith said playoffs nerves are not a factor for the Bears, who rely on four seniors.
“Coach Bostic is good at keeping us calm. And he always has us prepared,” Smith said.
