The collection of football talent that gathered on the southeastern side of the Virginia Peninsula for a week in July of 1998 was almost unparalleled in the history of the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Nine guys who would eventually suit up in the National Football League were present, as were a bunch of other players who’d enjoy successful careers at the NCAA Division I level.
Michael Vick and Ronald Curry were the headliners and hometown heroes as they would split time at quarterback for the East team right in their backyards.
Lee Suggs, David Terrell, Ronyell Whitaker and Jake Grove were highly-touted studs wanting to showcase their skills.
Handling the kicking duties for the West squad would be an understated, underrated, unflappable kid from the other side of the Commonwealth.
His name was Alex Walls and he was representing the Virginia High Bearcats.
“I just remembered him being very calm and low key during the whole week of practice together,” said Paul Linkous from Clintwood, who played alongside Walls on the West team. “Traits I’m sure are valuable in being a kicker in strenuous circumstances.”
Among the stable of standouts, Walls made his presence known whenever he put his powerful right leg into the pigskin and the ball would fly through the air following a resounding thud.
Walls booted field goals of 25 and 42 yards in the All-Star Game for the West, which dropped a 30-16 decision in front of a large crowd at Hampton’s Darling Stadium.
He also averaged 39.4 yards on his punts as it was a special night for a special teams ace.
“He was one of the best kickers in the state of Virginia and he showed why,” said Travis Turner (Appalachia) who was on the West team and rushed for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. “He did an excellent job. Just a great dude, man.”
What does Mike Locke, Walls’ coach at Virginia High, recall about his star pupil’s showing?
“Just that we were all very proud of Alex and knew that he had a bright future ahead of him,” Locke said. “We knew we had a great weapon in him at VHS. It was great that the rest of the state got to see that. I bet there were some [college] teams that wished they had taken notice sooner.”
Walls displayed his toughness too, making a tackle on Curry to prevent the All-American from returning a punt for a touchdown.
“It was a great experience to be able to compete with top caliber athletes like that,” Walls told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Allen Gregory after the game. “I was satisfied with my performance, but I wish we could have won. … I guess that tackle on Curry was the highlight of the week for me.”
For Walls, his final act as a high school athlete was the culmination of years of hard work.
“He was committed to his craft,” said former VHS teammate Justin Branson. “He had a gift, but he developed and cultivated that gift into an amazing talent by taking private lessons and continuously working to improve. He was also a great athlete.”
Walls was such a good athlete he was the state’s soccer player of the year in 1997 after leading the Bearcats to a VHSL Group AA state runner-up finish. He was a true two-sport star.
“What impressed me was his continual improvement from his freshman year and obviously by his senior year what a power leg he developed,” Locke said. “He was a great punter and placekicker, but he was also a great teammate. I was fortunate to coach Alex both on the football field and the soccer pitch. We shared a lot of wonderful moments in those arenas.”
Virginia High finished 9-2 on the gridiron in 1997 (both losses came to eventual Group AA, Division 3 state champion Gate City) and among the highlights for Walls was a 47-yard field goal in a 30-0 victory over J.J. Kelly.
“That was an exciting moment for Alex and Bearcat fans,” said Justin Norton, who was the VHS quarterback that season. “The crowd went pretty wild when he made it. He was always a consistent and powerful weapon to have on our team. We were lucky.”
Perhaps the most impressive kick Walls made in high school did not come under the Friday night lights, however, but occurred one afternoon on the practice field. It wasn’t a record shattering boot, just a shattering kick.
“I remember when he broke a window out in the school during practice,” Norton said. “It was his goal. He was trying daily to knock it out and the coaches kept telling him there was no way he would break it since it was so high on the building, but he finally did.”
Walls went to the University of Tennessee as a walk-on and after redshirting his freshman season become a four-year starter for the Volunteers. He was an All-Southeastern Conference performer in 2000 and finished his collegiate career with 292 points.
That ranks sixth all-time in UT history and he is one of two Virginia High graduates among the top 10 in career scoring for the Vols. Gene McEver racked up 276 points from 1928-1931 in Knoxville and is eighth on the list.
“Alex made a lot of great kicks for UT and it was always exciting to see someone you know making crucial kicks in big-time college football games,” Branson said.
After leaving UT, Walls had a brief stint in training camp with the NFL’s Chicago Bears and also kicked in some indoor football leagues.
Walls could not be reached for comment for this story, but at last check he was an assistant football coach and head boys soccer coach at Knoxville West High School.
Wherever his football journey took him – from Bristol to the VHSC All-Star Game to Neyland Stadium – Walls always impressed.
“Alex is a really nice guy and in my opinion has always been humble about his success,” Branson said. “He had great mental make-up for a kicker and didn’t dwell on negatives.”
