This is the seventh story in an eight-part series on local athletes who had memorable performances in Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games. Coming Monday: Several athletes from Southwest Virginia share their memories of competing against the state’s all-time greats.

VHSCA Football All-Star Games

A game-by-game look at the history of the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star football games:

1972 (Roanoke): West 17, East 15

Castlewood’s Paul Adams rushed for 67 yards as the West was victorious in the inaugural game held in front of an estimated 14,000 fans at Victory Stadium. Don Testerman (Halifax County) scored both West touchdowns and Bassett’s Terry Carter connected on the game-winning 20-yard field goal with 41 seconds left.

1973 (Roanoke) East 19, West 13

J.I. Burton’s Bub Godsey became the first player from far Southwest Virginia to score in the VHSCA All-Star Football Game, kicking the extra point after Kenny Alderman of Radford’s 3-yard touchdown run for the West with 1:19 remaining in the first quarter. Randy Stidham of J.I. Burton had 27 receiving yards for the West team in the loss. Two third-quarter field goals by Joe Jenkins (Madison County) sealed the win for the East. The attendance was estimated at 16,000.

1974 (Roanoke) West 18, East 15

A field goal by Bruce Fleegal (Washington-Lee) with 15 seconds remaining in the first half gave the West the lead for good. Connor Litton (J.I. Burton) had 27 rushing yards for the winning side, which featured Ralph Cummins (Clintwood) and Herman Boone (T.C. Williams) on the coaching staff.

1975 (Roanoke) East 22, West 6

Alvin Maddox from Robert E. Lee of Staunton rushed for 115 yards to highlight the win for the East.

1976 (Roanoke) East 21, West 0

Greg Gregory (Lee-Davis) threw two touchdown passes to Anthony Alsop (Bowling Green) to highlight the East’s win. Clintwood’s Johnny McFall had 34 rushing yards for the West, which struggled offensively.

1977 (Richmond): East 21, West 0

Lawrence Taylor (Lafayette) and Kenny Easley (Oscar F. Smith) led the way for the East defense, which posted a shutout for the second straight year. Both of those guys are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A crowd of 14,289 was on hand as the event was held at Richmond City Stadium in the state capital for the first time.

1978 (Richmond): West 14, East 0

Chilhowie’s David Neikirk led the West defense with three sacks, while Danny Meade of Clintwood made three tackles.

1979 (Richmond): East 14, West 11

Kecoughtan’s Alonzo Smith caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Weegie Thompson (Midlothlian) with 1:50 remaining to clinch the win for the East. The East also received 84 rushing yards from Northampton’s Cyrus Lawrence. Clintwood’s Terry Mullins snagged an interception for the West, while quarterback Randy Jenkins (Pennington) was 3-for-6 for 22 yards and one interception in the loss.

1980 (Richmond): East 7, West 6

In a defensive struggle, Virginia High’s Jerome Malinay (five tackles) and Clintwood’s Greg Mullins (three tackles) were among the hard hitters for the West. Bethel’s Shaun Gayle and Ricky Munley of Petersburg led the way for the East defense. Munley intercepted a two-point conversion pass with 3:48 remaining, while Gayle showed why he would soon become a key member of that legendary 1985 Chicago Bears defense.

1981 (Blacksburg): West 10, East 3

Milton Franklin (Virginia High) had 55 rushing yards in the win and Dean Herman (J.J. Kelly) helped open up some holes on the offensive line. The West got all 10 of its points in the fourth quarter as the Annandale duo of Mark Cox (1-yard TD run) and Chris Weiler (27-yard field goal) accounted for the scores.

1982 (Blacksburg): West 22, East 6

Mike Osborne (J.J. Kelly) booted a 20-yard field goal, kicked an extra point and played solid defense in the win. Graham’s Eddie Hall had eight tackles.

1983 (Charlottesville): West 21, East 12

Mark Webb (Patrick Henry), Eddie Neel (Graham), Todd Kirk (Pennington) and Troy Chandler (Powell Valley) helped the West win. Future NFL quarterback Scott Secules (Chantilly) passed for 119 yards in the win. Kempsville’s D.J. Dozier – a Heisman Trophy Finalist four years later – had 102 rushing yards on 17 carries for the East.

1984 (Charlottesville): West 17, East 0

Holston’s Oliver Asher recovered a fumble, Forty Jackson (Powell Valley) rushed for 26 yards, Chris Henderson (Gate City) starred on defense and Dickie Johnson (Pulaski County) scored two touchdowns to highlight the West’s win.

1985 (Lynchburg): West 7, East 6

Abingdon safety Sean Lucas earned MVP honors for the West with an impressive defensive performance.

1986 (Lynchburg): East 16, West 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland’s Donnie Morris rushed for 120 yards to lead the way for the East. Eupton Jackson (Powell Valley) and Matt Dysart (Appalachia) snagged interceptions for the West squad.

1987 (Lynchburg): West 19, East 14

Terry Smith of Abingdon tossed a touchdown pass to Jessie White of Buckingham County in the third quarter to get the West rolling.

1988 (Lynchburg): East 9, West 7

Deitrick Downing of Arcadia made a 28-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to give the East the win. Abingdon quarterback Eric Smith led the West’s lone scoring drive, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Lydell Scott of T.C. Williams. Mike Compton (Richlands), Bryant Bowden (John Battle) and Roby Hale (Garden) paved the way up front for the West.

1989 (Lynchburg): East 33, West 18

Eric Hunter (Hampton) passed for 187 yards and Terry Kirby (Tabb) rushed for 44 yards in the East’s win. Grundy’s Cary Perkins became the first player from far Southwest Virginia to score a touchdown in the VHSCA All-Star Game as he hauled in a scoring strike from David Dedwell of Fairfax late in the first half.

1990 (Lynchburg): West 33, East 12

Charlie Garner (J.E.B. Stuart) scored two touchdowns, Bassett’s Maurice DeShazo threw a touchdown pass and Keith Hall (Powell Valley) rushed for 30 yards as the West won big.

1991 (Lynchburg): West 17, East 9

The Southwest Virginians played well on special teams in the win: Graham’s Rick Brown kicked a 34-yard field goal and Jason Strang (Powell Valley) blocked a punt. Penn State recruit J.T. Morris (Heritage-Lynchburg) returned the second-half kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown in taking MVP honors.

1992 (Lynchburg): West 17, East 7

Gate City linebacker Billy Houseright made six tackles in the win.

1993 (Hampton) West 27, East 7

Cave Spring’s Tiki Barber scored three touchdowns and Abingdon’s Jamie Harless recorded two sacks as the West won.

1994 (Hampton) West 6, East 0

The secondary for the West couldn’t be cracked as Anthony Poindexter (Jefferson Forest), Tim Johnson (Thomas Walker) and Barry Wolfe (Gate City) all snagged interceptions. Poindexter returned his pick 41 yards to the house with 8:49 remaining in the second quarter for the only score. Mike Jude of Graham made seven tackles.

1995 (Hampton): West 23, East 14

Jimmy Kibble (Osbourn Park) kicked three field goals, Nate McGlothlin (Lebanon) rushed for 39 yards and Matt Johnson (Gate City) recovered a fumble for the winners. Dre Bly (Western Branch) made seven catches for 143 yards to lead the East squad.

1996 (Hampton): East 23, West 0

The West mustered only 98 yards of total offense and missed a scoring opportunity in the second quarter as Shayne Graham (Pulaski County) couldn’t connect on a 48-yard field goal attempt. Donny Green of Hampton and Bethel’s Chris Morant led the East defense.

1997 (Hampton): East 35, West 10

Coeburn’s Jon Hall won MVP honors for the West, passing for 45 yards and rushing for 40 more. Antwoine Womack (Phoebus) paced the East with 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

1998 (Hampton): East 30, West 16

Warwick’s Michael Vick and Hampton’s Ronald Curry were the East quarterbacks, prompting East coach Mike Smith (Hampton) to tell the Newport News Daily Press: “People have never seen two quarterbacks like that on one team, and they never will again.” Vick and Curry combined to go just 5-for-16 through the air, Curry was intercepted twice and Vick was tackled in the end zone for a safety. However, the East still won and the dynamic duo still made some memorable plays. For the West, Alex Walls (Virginia High) kicked two field goals and Travis Turner (Appalachia) rushed for a two-point conversion.

1999 (Hampton): East 7, West 3

Julius Jones (Powell Valley) accounted for 14 of the West’s 31 rushing yards, while Reggie Sensabaugh (J.I. Burton) made six tackles in the loss. Jamil Anderson (Huguenot) had the game’s only touchdown.

2000 (Hampton): West 14, East 8

Josh Honaker (Honaker) punted seven times for a 42.9-yard average, while Bo Buchanan (Northwood) rushed for 25 yards as the West was the best.

2001 (Hampton): East 20, West 7

Mike Robinson (Varina) threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Campbell (Hampton) on the first play and that set the tone for the East. Powell Valley’s Matt Dickenson had six tackles for the West, while Shawn Hutchins (Gate City) made three stops.

2002 (Hampton): East 21, West 7

Marcus Vick (Warwick) had 75 yards of total offense with his older brother, Michael, looking on in the East’s win. The Marion duo of Brandon Creasy (interception) and Marshall Doss (four tackles) played well for the West defense.

2003 (Hampton): West 34, East 26

Tyrus Gardner (George Wythe) racked up 11 tackles and H.T. Matthews (Graham) threw a touchdown pass to Dujuan Johnson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) as the West won a high-scoring contest.

2004 (Hampton): West 34, East 7

Timmy Brown (Richlands) of the West was a ball-hawk on defense and finished with an interception, fumble recovery and two tackles. Bath County quarterback Jacob Phillips threw three touchdown passes, including one to Robert Barcliff of George Wythe.

2005 (Hampton): East 28, West 20

Powell Valley’s Brad Robbins threw for 76 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 62 yards in earning co-offensive MVP honors for the West. His Powell Valley teammate, Luke Spurlock, made six tackles in the loss

2006 (Hampton): East 7, West 0

Brandon Gayheart (Richlands) blocked a field goal and made four tackles for the West, while Trey Smith (George Wythe) had five stops in the defensive struggle. Brent Vinson (134 receiving yards) of Phoebus and Maury’s Kam Chancellor shared co-offensive MVP honors for the East.

2007 (Hampton): East 27, West 7

Josh Spurlock (Powell Valley) earned co-defensive MVP honors for the West with a sack, fumble recovery and blocked field goal. Graham’s T.J. Carper added eight tackles in the loss. Hampton’s Tyrod Taylor was the headliner for the East, passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. A contingent of NFL players from the Tidewater area – many of whom had previously competed in the VHSCA game – were honored before the game with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin among them.

2008 (Hampton): West 7, East 0

Powell Valley’s Cedric Mitchell threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Amherst County’s Derrick McCoy in the second quarter for the game’s lone touchdown. Austin Fuller (Richlands) had 42 receiving yards and Ethan Stewart (J.I. Burton) passed for 43 yards in the contest.

2009 (Hampton): East 38, West 31

Cody Journell (Giles) kicked a 22-yard field goal and four extra points for the West, while Brookville’s Logan Thomas threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a score in a losing effort.

2010 (Hampton): East 28, West 6

Colby Goodwyn of Phoebus rushed for 106 yards as the East overpowered the West.

2011 (Hampton): West 23, East 12

Eastern Montgomery’s Shawn Christian passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

2012 (Hampton): East 31, West 24

A 3-yard touchdown run by Hampton’s Kavon Bellamy with 37 seconds left sealed the win as the East erased a 21-0 deficit.

2013 (Hampton): East 35, West 16

Union linebacker Cody Craft was named co-defensive MVP for the West, while Ty Hall (Honaker) threw a touchdown pass to Cole Worrell (Floyd County) in the fourth quarter. Khalid Abdullah (Heritage-Newport News) rushed for two scores to lead the East.

2014 (Lynchburg): East 14, West 7

Patrick Prosser of Denbigh led the way for the East with 11 tackles.

2015 (Lynchburg): East 10, West 3

Houston Sage (Lee High) played on the East team as rosters were shuffled and earned offensive MVP honors with 29 passing yards and 15 rushing yards. Skyler Simcox (Abingdon) made a 37-yard field goal to account for the West’s only points. This marked the final time the game was played in the summer.

2015 (Lynchburg): West 30, East 18

The game was moved from July to December for the first time and Khalik Hamlin (Monacan) was the hero for the East with two touchdowns.

2016 (Hampton): Red 27, Blue 27

There were a couple of All-Star firsts: The first time the teams weren’t divided into East and West factions and the first time the result was a tie. Honaker’s Jordan Stout kicked two field goals for the Red team, while Cameron Fannon (Union) intercepted a pass and was the defensive MVP for the Red squad. Jamorya Cousin (Graham) rushed for a touchdown and Jake Sturgill (Abingdon) threw a TD pass for the Red, while John-Luke Asbury (Richlands) tossed a scoring strike for the Blue side.

2017 (Wise): Red 20, Blue 7

Union’s James Mitchell caught a touchdown pass from Harrisonburg’s A.C. White for the winning side as the game was held in far Southwest Virginia for the first time.

2018 (Wise): Blue 45, Red 17

Race Moir of Richlands had a TD run for the Blue team. Sharing offensive MVP honors for the winning squad were Blacksburg’s Tiquest Terry and Buffalo Gap’s Carter Rivenburg, both of whom had long touchdown runs.

2019 (Wise): Blue 14, Red 6

Mason Polier (Union) earned co-defensive MVP honors for the Blue team, while Austin Faris (Holston) helped clinch the win with 8:39 remaining by catching a touchdown pass from Ashton Ashlock of Essex.