This is the final story in an eight-part series on local athletes who had memorable performances in Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games. You can read each story at https://www.heraldcourier.com/sports/hayes/

All-Star Games Results

Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Softball Games

A game-by-game look at the history of the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star softball games:

1990 (Lynchburg): East 2, West 0

Corinna Angulo (Powhatan) and Jodi Rymer (Park View-Sterling) combined to pitch a one-hit shutout.

1991 (Lynchburg): East 6, West 2

Amy Thomas (Rappahannock) pitched three scoreless innings and Kerri Cobb (New Kent) hit a two-run single to highlight the East’s win.

1992 (Lynchburg): East 3, West 2

Haysi’s Lisa Barton scored a run for the West.

1993 (Hampton): West 8, East 0

Lord Botetourt’s Janell Sowers, Glenvar’s Bobbie Jo Wright and Gar-Field’s Tracey Russ combined to toss a five-hit shutout.

1994 (Hampton): East 10, West 4

Jennifer McIntyre (Midlothian) went 3-for-4 to earn MVP honors for the East.

1995 (Hampton): West 16, East 8

Elizabeth Urban of James W. Robinson drove in five runs to lead the West in the slugfest.

1996 (Hampton): East 2, West 1

The Richlands duo of Latisha Steele (three perfect innings pitched) and Laura Warner (run scored) led the way for the West. Monacan’s Michelle Meadows hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the East the win.

1997 (Hampton): East 5, West 3

Stephanie Bryan (Powhatan) earned MVP honors for the East thanks to a clutch two-run single.

1998 (Hampton): West 6, East 2

Gate City’s Kelly Haynes went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the winners.

1999 (Hampton): Canceled

Rain washed out the 1999 event.

2000 (Hampton): East 9, West 2

Princess Anne’s Kristi Nixon homered twice to key the East’s win. Ashley Neese (Virginia High) drove in a run and stole a base for the West squad.

2001 (Hampton): East 1, West 0

Natalie Smith (Monacan), Jamie Gostyla (Midlothian) and Holly Miller (Woodside) combined to pitch a no-hitter for the East. Nichole Poore (Patrick Henry) suffered the loss for the West in a game dominated by pitching.

2002 (Hampton): East 4, West 0

Christy Anch (Broad Run), Casey Smith (Atlee), Lauren Powell (James River-Midlothian) and Megan Hall (Randolph-Henry) combined to pitch a three-hit shutout. Toni Loggans (Gate City) suffered the loss in the circle for the West.

2003 (Hampton): East 7, West 2

Kristin Norman (Virginia High) started at second base for the West.

2004 (Hampton): East 4, West 0

James River’s Angela Tincher struck out nine in four scoreless innings pitched in earning MVP honors for the West.

2005 (Hampton): East 10, West 3

Megan Branson (Virginia High) pitched two innings and drew a walk for the West.

2006 (Hampton): East 4, West 0

Whitney Davis (Tazewell) had a hit and Chelsea Osborne (Gate City) pitched two scoreless innings for the West. Grafton’s Alex Shoemaker hit a three-run homer to highlight the East’s win.

2007 (Newport News): East 3, West 2

Melissa Hudgins (Mathews) pitched three solid innings for the East.

2008 (Newport News): East 6, West 1

Tazewell’s Tiffany Harris scored the lone run for the West.

2009 (Newport News): East 3, West 1

Broad Run’s Haley Johnson had two RBIs to lead the way for the East.

2010 (Newport News): East 3, West 2

Kaylla Holdway (Powell Valley) earned MVP honors for the West with two RBIs, while Abingdon’s Lauren Wilson had two hits in the loss. Heather Sink (Cosby) drove in the winning run in the 10th inning to give the East the win.

2011 (Newport News): East 6, West 4

Patrick Henry’s Kelsey Weddle struck out five in three hitless innings to earn MVP honors for the West. She also smacked a RBI double.

2012 (Newport News): East 6, West 0

Hannah Joyce (Gloucester) had two hits to lead the East. Lindsay Lawson (Eastside) had a hit for the West, while Megan Honaker (Holston) had a stolen base in the defeat.

2013 (Newport News): West 10, East 8

Abingdon’s Logan Viers and Eastside’s Samantha Cole contributed hits to the West’s win. Viers scored two runs.

2014 (Lynchburg): East 11, West 0

Eastside’s Lindsey Dean pitched three innings for the West, allowing three runs.

2015 (Lynchburg): East 7, West 5

A hit, run, RBI and two stolen bases appeared on the stat line of Abingdon’s Morgan Turner of the West.

2016 (Lynchburg): East 9, West 8

Tiffany Cole (J.I. Burton) was the West’s MVP as she went 3-for-3 in a game that lasted 11 innings.

2017 (Newport News): East 9, West 2

Katherine Toler (Abingdon) earned MVP honors for the West by playing sterling defense. Brianna Vannoy (Holston) had two hits in the loss, while Lacy Robinson (Patrick Henry) and Rachel Porchie (Wise County Central) each had a hit.

2018 (Hampton): East 15, West 4

Haley Tomlinson (Rye Cove), Hailey Byington (Rye Cove), Alexis Flanary (Gate City) and Morgan Underwood (Twin Valley) represented Southwest Virginia.

2019: No event held

2020: No event held

Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Matches

A match-by-match look at the history of the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball matches:

1994 (Hampton): West 3, East 2

Abingdon setter Kelly Weddle was the West’s MVP in the inaugural VHSCA All-Star volleyball match.

1995 (Hampton): West 3, East 2

George Wythe’s Amy Blizzard had two kills and Kerri Beasley (Gate City) was on target from the service line as the West won for the second straight year. Erika Kuhn (Jefferson Forest) was the West MVP.

1996 (Hampton): West 3, East 0

Gate City’s Lindsay Carter earned MVP honors for the West.

1997 (Hampton): East 3, West 0

Stuarts Draft’s Beth Gum was MVP for the winning side.

1998 (Newport News): West 3, East 1

Gate City’s Kim Mathes and Northwood’s Crystal Kestner each dished out 18 assists for the West, while Jennifer Gillespie of Northwood slammed down 10 kills.

1999 (Newport News): East 3, West 0

April Sexton (Salem-Virginia Beach) took MVP honors for the East, while New Kent’s Crystal Carey contributed five kills and two aces to the win.

2000 (Hampton): East 3, West 0

Katie Gilman (Cox) was the MVP for the East, while Alison Carter (Gate City) contributed two kills for the West.

2001 (Newport News): East 3, West 0

Ginnie Bondurant (Douglas S. Freeman) was the MVP for the East. The West received seven assists and five service points from Gate City’s Lindsey Burke.

2002 (Newport News): East 3, West 0

Kristen Carlson of Loudoun Valley slammed down 15 kills to lead the East to the win.

2003 (Newport News): West 3, East 0

Erin Seaver (Gate City) contributed five kills and eight digs to the West’s win.

2004 (Newport News): West 3, East 0

Sadie Kitts (George Wythe) had five kills and Cara Hamilton (Gate City) contributed four digs for the victors.

2005 (Newport News): East 3, West 0

Kristen Salyer (Gate City) and the Northwood duo of Kayla Prater and Brittany Clear played for the West.

2006 (Newport News) East 3, West 1

The West received five kills from Alysha Greer (Lee High) and four kills from Gate City’s Emily Helms.

2007 (Newport News): East 3, West 0

John Battle’s Chelsie Woods had five kills for the West, while Kaitlyn Musick (Gate City) had two kills and two blocks in the loss.

2008 (Newport News): East 3, West 1

J.J. Kelly’s Samantha Brummette had six digs for the West.

2009 (Newport News): East 3, West 2

Stetson University signee Kelli Carneal (Chancellor) earned MVP honors for the East.

2010 (Hampton): East 3, West 2

Gate City’s Lindsey Burke had 23 digs for the West in a losing cause.

2011 (Newport News): West 3, East 0

The serving prowess of Carroll County’s Maleah Neely helped the West win.

2012 (Newport News): East 3, West 1

The Jamestown duo of Anne Knowlton and Emily Ortiz led the way for the East.

2013 (Newport News): East 3, West 1

New Kent’s Karley Allen, a University of Virginia’s College at Wise recruit, had the match-clinching kill for the East. Laura Gipe (Wise County Central) finished with five kills for the West.

2014 (Lynchburg): 3, West 1

Eastside’s Erin Stanley had two kills for the West in the setback.

2015 (Lynchburg): West 3, East 1

Gate City’s Kerri Hite earned MVP honors for the West after collecting 16 assists and 10 digs.

2016 (Lynchburg): West 3, East 2

The Abingdon duo of Josie Canada (nine digs) and Peyton Dotson (six kills) helped the West win.

2017 (Hampton): East 3, West 0

The West received four kills from Abingdon’s Madison Asher.

2017 (Emory): West 3, East 1

The match was played in December and in Southwest Virginia for the first time. Northside’s Erin Hetherington (13 kills, 22 assists) and Union’s Jenna Wade (eight digs) were among the leaders for the West.

2018: Not held

2019: Not held