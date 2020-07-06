As Jerry Myers made his way across Hampton Coliseum to chat with a friend at halftime of the 2003 Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game, he couldn’t help but notice spectators leafing through their programs.
They were trying to find out more information on his daughter, Carrie Myers, a sharpshooter from Lee High in Southwest Virginia who was impressively displaying her skills some eight hours from her hometown.
“Each player had a profile page in the program,” the proud dad said. “Almost everyone had their programs out reading about Carrie. She put on a show that night.”
Carrie Myers drained six 3-pointers and scored 26 points in leading the West to a 100-75 win over the East and in the process earned most valuable player honors. Oh yeah, all that transpired on her 18th birthday.
“Obviously, what comes to mind first when I think back on the All-Star game was how amazing and unexpected it felt to win MVP,” Myers said. “I think most of the players went into that game pretty relaxed. Our high school careers were over and many, if not all, of us had scholarships and were looking forward to the next chapter. But of course we all still wanted to represent our schools well and show that we deserved to be there.”
Myers certainly proved her mettle as she had 18 points by halftime.
Jamie Cluesman, her high school teammate, was on the West squad as well and finished with three points, three rebounds and one assist. Of course she wasn’t surprised with the marksmanship of Myers.
“Carrie was an incredible teammate and made a huge impact in every game she played in. That game was no different,” Cluesman said. “If you gave her an inch of space, she was going to make you pay. She was one of the purest shooters I have ever been blessed to play with.
“Her mid-range jumper was just as deadly. A lot of defenders couldn’t quite figure out the best defensive closeout to limit her scoring opportunities and she did not hesitate to take advantage of that. … Carrie made my job as a point guard a lot easier.”
LaShay Collier (J.J. Kelly) and Chelsea Lee (Pound) also played for the West, while Robin Dotson (J.J. Kelly) and Geri Wallace (J.I. Burton) coached in the game.
“The performance by Carrie Myers was unbelievable,” Dotson said. “I think she hit five or six 3-pointers in the first half alone. It was also special for [VHSCA] Executive Director Mike Smith, who grew up in the same Lee County community of Stickleyville that Carrie grew up in.”
Jerry Myers – Carrie’s dad – had played at Powell Valley High School and competed in the 1974 VHSCA boys basketball contest in Salem, an 88-83 win for the West.
“What I remember most about that game was what didn’t happen,” Jerry Myers said. “We won the game, but Moses Malone [of Petersburg] didn’t play for the East team. If he had played we probably would have lost, but I was disappointed that I didn’t get to play against him.”
Twenty-nine years after that game, his daughter had her own All-Star moment.
“The fact that my dad had played in it so many years before made it even more special,” Carrie Myers said. “I actually still have his jersey from the All-Star game in 1974 and wear it with pride to this day.”
Carrie Myers went on to have a successful career at Valparaiso University in Indiana and became one of the program’s most prolific 3-point shooters. The nine 3-pointers she made on Feb. 28, 2005 against Missouri-Kansas City remains a single-game school record and her 215 shots sank from beyond the arc over her four seasons ranks the third-most all-time for the Crusaders.
She played professionally overseas for more than a decade and is now coaching in Belgium, where she lives with husband, Martijn, and two kids.
The game for Carrie Ann Myers (now Carrie Ann Hendrix) has always been basketball – then and now – and no player on July 8, 2003 at the Hampton Coliseum played it better.
The 26 points are still the most scored by a local girls basketball player in the VHSCA showcase.
“I’m really thankful for the years I played for Lee High School and the many great memories wearing red and gold,” Myers said. “The All-Star game was definitely the cherry on top.”
STAR OF STARS
STAR OF STARS

This is the second of an eight-part series on local athletes who had memorable performances in Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games.
GAME-BY-GAME HISTORY
A look at the history of the Virginia High School Coaches Association girls basketball All-Star Game:
1980 (Richmond): West 91, East 85
University of Tennessee signee Lynne Collins (Blacksburg) scored 31 points, while Deborah Jones (Flatwoods) finished with five points and six rebounds as the West won the inaugural matchup.
1981 (Blacksburg): East 72, West 66
George Wythe’s Meg Turner scored 15 points for the West in her final high school game before playing at Vanderbilt University.
1982 (Blacksburg): West 87, East 85
Grundy’s Tracy Fletcher pumped in 10 points, while Carroll County’s Pam Horton (six points) and Rich Valley’s Patty Boardwine (four points) contributed to the win too.
1983 (Charlottesville): East 71, West 48
St. Paul’s Ellan Fugate scored seven points in the loss. Harrisonburg’s Joyce Sampson (the younger sister of Ralph Sampson) scored five points for the East.
1984 (Charlottesville): East 50, West 47
Wilson Memorial’s Mary Lindsay scored 14 points and sank the to-ahead free throws for the East with 1:09 left. Sheryl Absher (Richlands) scored four points for the West.
1985 (Lynchburg): East 83, West 76
The West received 14 points from Alice Neal (Bland County) and six points from Rich Valley’s Missy Doane.
1986 (Lynchburg): West 68, East 64
Christy Winters (South Lakes) led the East with 20 points and six rebounds.
1987 (Lynchburg): West 69, East 64
Clintwood’s Tracy Lyle scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field to lead the way for the West.
1988 (Lynchburg): East 58, West 49
Chilhowie’s Rebekah Reasor earned MVP honors for the West, leading all scorers with 12 points and also pulling down seven rebounds.
1989 (Lynchburg): West 51, East 48
Diane Arrington (Clintwood) contributed six points and three rebounds to the victory.
1990 (Lynchburg): West 57, East 55
Anne Fontaine (George Wythe) earned MVP honors for the West after going for 15 points and three steals. She scored the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds on an assist from Clintwood’s Melanie Rasnick. Rasnick finished with five points, while Rose Ellis (George Wythe) contributed four points and six blocks.
1991 (Lynchburg): West 85, East 73
A 17-point, two-steal performance gave Shelli Clendenon (Appalachia) MVP honors for the West.
1992 (Lynchburg): West 98, East 94 (Double OT)
George Wythe’s Kim Kincer (four points) and Patrick Henry’s Billie Hart (two points, five rebounds) were on the winning side. Pulaski County’s Terri Garland took MVP honors for the winning side with 13 points, seven assists and two steals.
1993 (Hampton): West 83, East 58
Windsor Coggeshall (James Madison) keyed the win with 20 points.
1994 (Hampton): West 82, East 77
W.T. Woodson’s Mary Klima (20 points), Lord Botetourt’s Jenny Gates (16 points) and Powell Valley’s Amber Lester (six points) helped the West win.
1995 (Hampton): West 83, East 80 (OT)
Kim Hairston (Bassett) scored 14 points for the West.
1996 (Hampton): West 74, East 57
Marion’s Stacy Miller (11 points), Tazewell’s Starr Anderson (five points) and Northwood’s Jessica Prater (four points) helped the West win.
1997 (Hampton): West 94, East 63
The trio of Haysi’s Lori O’Quinn (six points, five steals, three assists), Marion’s Leigh Jones (eight points) and Honaker’s Misty Davis (two points, three assists) contributed to the victory for their team.
1998 (Hampton): West 81, East 77
Shannon Segres (Gar-Field) took MVP honors with 21 points for the West.
1999 (Hampton): West 95, East 68
Tennessee recruit Kara Lawson (West Springfield) stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in earning MVP accolades. Julie Adkins (J.J. Kelly) scored two points.
2000 (Hampton): East 89, West 78
Crystal Clary (Phoebus) had 18 points and 13 rebounds in earning MVP honors for the East. Brandi Owens (Virginia High) had five rebounds for the West, while Starr Keith (Northwood) scored three points.
2001 (Hampton): West 57, East 51
Carroll County’s Erin Gibson earned MVP honors for the winning team after going for 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
2002 (Hampton): West 69, East 64 (OT)
William Fleming’s Olivia Grant earned MVP honors for the West with 21 points. Jennifer Dewell (Marion) and Melissa Large (Pound) combined for two points and six rebounds in the win.
2003 (Hampton): West 100, East 75
Lee High’s Carrie Myers sank six 3-pointers in scoring 26 points and earning MVP honors for the West.
2004 (Hampton): West 75, East 64
Allyson Fasnacht (Glenvar) scored 13 points to key the win, while Jayme Presley (Council) finished with one point and two rebounds.
2005 (Hampton): East 77, West 66
Tia Braxton (George Wythe), Autumn Arney (J.J. Kelly) and Lindsey Musick (Gate City) combined for eight points for the West.
2006 (Hampton) East 83, West 70
Ashley Williamson (Colonial Heights) dominated for the East to the tune of a 23-point, 23-rebound performance. George Wythe’s Ashlee Samuels had 13 points and seven rebounds for the West.
2007 (Hampton): East 81, West 60
Meghan Rutherford (John Battle) earned MVP honors for the West with eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and one block. Haley Odle (Gate City) had eight points for the West, which couldn’t overcome the 34-point effort of East MVP Andrea Barbour of Charlottesville.
2008 (Hampton): West 97, East 53
J.J. Kelly’s Kalen Collins (four points, nine rebounds, two steals) and Chilhowie’s Emily Doane (two points, two rebounds, one assists) helped the West win. Waynesboro’s Devon Brown scored 17 points to earn MVP honors for the West.
2009 (Hampton): West 78, East 75
The trio of Chelsea Cluesman (Lee High), Paige Tiller (Honaker) and Ashley Buckhannon (George Wythe) combined for seven points in the win.
2010 (Hampton): East 88, West 81
The West received six points apiece from Chilhowie’s Krystal Patton and Carroll County’s Kayla Goins. Andrea White (Lancaster) earned MVP honors for the East with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
2011 (Newport News): West 80, East 65
Rachel Artrip (Honaker) finished with seven points in the victory.
2012 (Newport News): West 98, East 75
Cadence Wilmoth of Patrick Henry had a 10-point, nine-rebound, four-block showing in the win.
2013 (Newport News): West 74, East 70
Wise County Central’s Hayley Wyrick went for 15 points in the win, while Charmaine Hairston (Franklin County) pumped in 20 points.
2014 (Lynchburg): West 77, East 74
Gate City’s Jordan Gose earned MVP honors for the West with a 21-point performance. She had 15 of her 21 points in the second half.
2015 (Lynchburg): East 94, West 81
Taylor Blevins (Abingdon) took home MVP honors for the West with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kara Goodman (Twin Valley) also played well in the win with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
2016 (Lynchburg): East 93, West 88
Gate City’s Jordan Houseright (17 points, three rebounds, two blocks) and Ridgeview’s Kayla Mullins (six points, nine rebounds, three assists) played well for the West. The game was played in March instead of July for the first time in the event’s history.
2017 (Wise) Team B 89, Team A 58; Team C 88, Team D 86
Two games were held with Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) earning MVP honors for Team D with 17 points. She just completed an NAIA All-American season at Union College in Kentucky.
2018 (Wise) Red 81, Blue 74
Grace Hess (Abingdon) scored 14 points for the Blue team, while John Battle’s Callie Haderer scored nine points.
2019 (Wise) Red 76, Blue 37
Carroll County’s Madisyn Dalton (15 points) earned MVP honors for the Red team, which also received 11 points from Wise County Central’s Dee Cvetnich.
2020 (Wise) Canceled
The event was scheduled for March 21, but was axed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
