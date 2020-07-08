If it seems like Anthony Steele’s at-bats for the Richlands High School baseball team were different than most in 1986, it’s because they were.
“When he got up to bat the whole team would stand at the dugout fence to see how hard he would hit the ball,” said Ricky Kinder, Steele’s teammate at Richlands. “When he hit the ball, he just didn’t hit it, he absolutely crushed it.”
All these years later, the sight and sound of Steele taking a mighty swing that spring still resonates for members of that squad.
“When he hit the ball it made a different sound coming off that bat than when anyone else hit the ball,” said Garnet Lester, who played alongside Steele with the Blue Tornado. “His home runs were gargantuan for the time. We had aluminum bats, but they were nothing like the $500 bats of today. But when he hit a home run, I never remember there being a single one that just barely made it over the fence.”
Steele clouted 14 home runs in his final season with the Blues, finished with a .442 batting average, drove in 38 runs and was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s Southwest Virginia player of the year.
“His senior year was as good a season as I’ve ever seen a high school baseball player have,” said veteran sports writer Bucky Dent, who was with the Richlands News-Press at the time.
Just for good measure, Steele smashed another homer and drove in five runs in July during the 1986 Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star baseball game at City Stadium in Lynchburg as the West rolled to a 19-6 win over the East.
“It was just the stars aligning,” Steele said. “The All-Star Game was a really, really neat experience and I somehow carried over the hot streak from a month and a half before into that game.”
What a hot streak it was.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound first baseman took future MLB All-Star Mike Williams of Giles deep twice that spring, including one memorable four-bagger in Pearisburg.
“If memory serves me correctly, Giles didn’t have an outfield fence, but they had a large, tiered embankment or hill,” Lester said. “Anthony hit one so far over the embankment that he was able to walk into home plate before the outfielder was able to retrieve the ball and relay it back to his fellow outfielder.”
He drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh inning for the go-ahead run in a 10-9 triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.
Steele had three hits – including a home run that traveled an estimated 375 feet – as the Blue Tornado took a 5-4 win over George Wythe in the semifinals of the Region IV tourney.
Steele was one of two seniors on a squad that finished as regional runner-up to Virginia High.
“Personally, he was always jovial and respectful,” Lester said. “I never remember seeing him upset. I was a starting sophomore when he was a senior and he never looked down on me – always supportive and always encouraging. He was the rock of the team and someone I personally admired, respected and tried to emulate.”
The slugging Steele also set himself apart during the All-Star Game that July in Lynchburg.
“You really don’t know what to expect going into something like that,” Steele said. “The good thing is that we were able to get there the day before and had an intrasquad scrimmage. We got to practice for a few hours so the coaches could figure out where they were going to plug guys in.
“I had been doing a whole lot of batting cage work, soft toss and just bat-on-ball type of stuff. I got in there during the scrimmage the day before and just hit really well. I may have had three or four at-bats during the intrasquad thing and hit two or three home runs. I was pretty locked in.”
Steele was notified after the workout he would be batting in the cleanup spot for the West the next day and when he strolled to the plate for his first plate appearance, the bases happened to be loaded.
He proceeded to hit a two-run double off the right-center field wall.
“It was a pitch that was high and outside, so I swung at it and fell down coming out of the box, because I was so off balance when I hit it,” Steele said. “I got a stand-up double and was thinking, ‘Man, that was a terrible pitch to swing at. What are you thinking?’ “
In the third inning, he crushed a three-run homer that sailed over the 390-foot sign near center field at the place that was home to the Carolina League’s Lynchburg Mets at the time.
Kempsville’s Hugh Hallinan – a Radford University recruit – gave up both of the hits and felt the pain many Southwest Virginia pitchers had endured when facing Steele.
“Anthony hit a couple of balls really hard,” said Castlewood infielder Mike White, who also had a hit for the West team that night.
While MVP honors went to Langley’s Brian Shabosky (4-for-4, four runs), Steele stole the show.
“I’ve never seen Steele play before he came here,” St. Paul coach Blake Whitenack told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Bill Vilona following the game. “Let me tell you, he can play.”
Several college coaches introduced themselves to Steele following the game, but he had already committed to play at King College in Bristol for head coach Jerry Opp.
“I told them I kind of had my mind set on what I’m doing,” Steele said. “I decided to stick to who I came to the dance with at that point.”
It turned out to be a good choice as Steele had a successful career at King and was a member of the Tornado’s 1987 and 1988 National Christian College Athletic Association title teams.
Steele now lives in Maryville, Tennessee, and his sister, Latisha, represented Richlands in the 1996 VHSCA All-Star softball game.
Anthony Steele is 34 years removed from a hit parade that lasted all spring and summer.
“A lot of people now might have never heard of Anthony Steele,” Kinder said. “But they should have, because he was one of the best ballplayers and people that I had the privilege to be on the same team with.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
STAR OF STARS
This is the fourth in an eight-part series on local athletes who had memorable performances in Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games. Coming Friday: Trazel Silvers, Ervinton, Boys Basketball (1990)
VHSCA Baseball All-Star Games
A game-by-game look at the history of the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star baseball games:
1976 (Charlottesville): West 6, East 5
Abingdon’s Jimmy Keyser pitched two strong innings, while future MLB pitcher Brian Snyder (Chantilly) scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning. Franklin County’s Gary Gilmore played center field for the West and is now the head coach at Coastal Carolina University.
1977 (Hampton): West 7, East 6
West Springfield’s Dick Williford scored in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the West its second straight walk-off win. Charlie Beverly (J.J. Kelly) pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the winning side, while Joe Brickey (Twin Springs) and Robin Dotson (J.J. Kelly) also contributed to the win.
1978 (Richmond): East 14, West 9
Turner Ashby’s Alan Mayles went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the East in a 10-inning triumph.
1979 (Harrisonburg) : West 8, East 7
Hank Ringley and Jim Holbrook represented Group A state champion Coeburn and were winners again as the West prevailed in 10 innings.
1980 (Blacksburg): East 5, West 0
Castlewood’s Dewitt House and Neal Baugh of J.J. Kelly played for the West, which managed just three hits against six East pitchers.
1981 (Harrisonburg) East 7, West 2
Castlewood’s Bobby Ring had two hits in the West’s loss.
1982 (Blacksburg): East 13, West 6
Geno Gibson (Coeburn) smacked a two-run double for the West.
1983 (Charlottesville): East 6, West 5
Mike Talley of Virginia High went 1-for-4 with a double and run scored, while Bill Moore (Fries) also hit a double for the West.
1984 (Charlottesville) West 9, East 8
Abingdon’s Jeff Necessary homered and Tim West (J.J. Kelly) was the winning pitcher.
1985 (Lynchburg): East 6, West 3
Louisa’s James Anderson and Turner Ashby’s Adam Knicely (brother of former MLB catcher Alan Knicely) each had two hits to key the winning side’s effort.
1986 (Lynchburg): West 19, East 6
Anthony Steele of Richlands drove in five runs and Mike White (Castlewood) also had a RBI as the West pounded out 20 hits.
1987 (Lynchburg): West 9, East 4
Trey Wilburn (Abingdon) and Steve Jessee (Castlewood) scored during the West’s four-run eighth inning.
1988 (Lynchburg): East 7, West 5
Garnet Lester (Richlands) walked twice for the West, while Jeff Lamie (Tazewell) allowed one run in three innings on the mound.
1989 (Lynchburg): West 5, East 4
Future Virginia Tech teammates Danis Simmons (J.J. Kelly) and Brad Clontz (Pulaski County) combined to pitch 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Clontz later pitched six seasons in the major leagues and won a World Series ring with the Atlanta Braves in 1995.
1990 (Lynchburg): East 7, West 6
Gate City’s Kent Snapp (RBI single), Honaker’s Jeff Harding (run scored) and Lebanon’s Jimmy Haywood (two innings pitched) saw playing time for the West.
1991 (Lynchburg): West 6, East 3
Jimmy Francis of West Springfield tallied two RBIs to lead the way for the winners.
1992 (Lynchburg): West 16, East 4
Trevor Ruth (J.J. Kelly) notched a hit for West in the slugfest, while Jessie Miller (Powell Valley) walked twice.
1993 (Hampton): West 5, East 1
Virginia High’s Shawn Fouch was the winning pitcher, while future major leaguer Seth Greisinger (McLean) finished with three hits.
1994 (Hampton): East 8, West 5
Daniel Shiflett (Louisa) hit a clutch two-run single off future big leaguer Shawn Camp (James W. Robinson) as the East prevailed. Denny Wagner (Castlewood) spun two scoreless innings for the West squad.
1995 (Hampton): West 8, East 5
Steve Dye of Richlands contributed a sacrifice fly and Jason Austin of Abingdon singled in the win. Future major leaguers Javier Lopez (James W. Robinson) and Brandon Inge (Brookville) pitched for the West.
1996 (Hampton) West 3, East 1
Abingdon’s Brad Hankey hammered out two hits to earn MVP honors for the West, while Todd Zirkle (Powell Valley) allowed one run in three strong innings of work on the mound.
1997 (Norfolk): East 9, West 4
Tabb’s Rob Dye was MVP for the East after pitching three scoreless innings and hammering a home run.
1998 (Norfolk): East 9, West 1
Matt Kirby (King William) had three RBIs in the win. Travis Kern (Powell Valley) had one of the West’s five hits.
1999 (Suffolk): East 5, West 3
John Battle’s Brad Loudy drove in a run and Josh Boyd (Richlands) scored a run, but the West lost in 11 innings. Mitch Rigsby of Hermitage hit a two-run, walk-off homer.
2000 (Hampton): West 9, East 3
Andy Johnson of Gate City singled and scored a run in a winning cause, while Aaron Harris (Appomattox) smashed a two-run homer.
2001 (Hampton): West 5, East 0
MVP Wyatt Toregas (South Lakes) had two RBIs, while Gate City’s Jamie Blanton hit a RBI double. Josh Frazier (Virginia High) and Brandon Regon (Richlands) were among the five West pitchers who combined on a four-hit shutout.
2002 (Hampton): East 14, West 2
The West committed 10 errors in the loss. Jack Addington of Richlands had one of the West’s four hits, while Mills Godwin’s Matt Bristow had three RBIs to earn MVP accolades for the East.
2003 (Hampton): East 8, West 4
Coeburn’s Josh Bond started for the West, allowing one earned run over three innings. The Virginia High duo of C.J. Lee and Tyler Belcher each had a hit, as did Josh Key from J.I. Burton.
2004 (Suffolk): East 8, West 5
John Battle’s Jeremy Humphrey had a hit and also pitched two innings for the West.
2005 (Suffolk): West 5, East 4
Abingdon’s Nick Belcher had two hits and John Battle’s Tony Ingle scored a run as the West won in 11 innings.
2006 (Hampton): West 4, East 3
Westfield’s Justin Bour blasted a three-run homer for the West. Eight years later, he would make his MLB debut.
2007 (Newport News): East 6, West 3
Derek Adams (Randolph-Henry) went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in earning East MVP honors. George Wythe’s Brandon Grimes hit a double in the loss.
2008 (Newport News): West 7, East 6
Jordan Barnett of Richlands struck out six in three solid innings on the mound, while Cody Bentley (J.J. Kelly) collected a RBI single.
2009 (Newport News): East 9, West 2
Bradley Shaban of Cosby crushed a two-run homer to highlight the win.
2010 (Newport News): East 4, West 3
Goochland’s Ben Verlander (brother of MLB star Justin Verlander) was the winning pitcher.
2011 (Hampton): East 7, West 5
The West lost, but Gate City’s Wes Hughes and J.I. Burton’s Caleb Daniels had hits.
2012 (Hampton): East 13, West 6
Reece Strong (Richlands) had two hits for the losing squad, while the winners were led by five RBIs from Sherando’s Tre Porter.
2013 (Hampton): West 12, East 3
Chilhowie’s Forrest Haga earned MVP honors for the West after going 2-for-3 and driving in a run.
2014 (Lynchburg): West 9, East 3
Tyler Pierce (Chilhowie) and J.W. Wharton (J.I. Burton) contributed hits to the win.
2015 (Lynchburg): East 10, West 4
Osbourn Park’s Nicholas Atkinson drove in three runs to spearhead the East attack. Virginia High ace Austin Ray allowed two runs over three innings for the West in a no decision.
2016 (Lynchburg): West 7, East 6
Bubba Hubbard of Union pitched two scoreless innings for the West.
2017 (Harrisonburg): Red 21, Blue 10
Randolph-Henry’s Josh Jones went 5-for-5 to earn MVP honors for the winning side as the East-West format was ditched for the first time and a slugfest broke out.
2018 (Harrisonburg): Blue 6, Red 4
Dylan Akers (Auburn) drove in a run for the Blue squad.
2019 (Harrisonburg): Red 4, Blue 3
Jacob “George” Cole (Richlands) went 1-for-2 for the Blue team, while Daniel Boardwine (Chilhowie) walked twice for the Red squad.
2020 (Harrisonburg): Canceled
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant the game was not played.
