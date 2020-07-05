For years, Independence Day wasn’t the biggest event on the July calendar for prep athletes and coaches in Virginia.
The Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games and Coaching Clinics were a yearly tradition that held much prestige as the best of the best in the Commonwealth converged on Roanoke, Charlottesville, Richmond, Blacksburg, Lynchburg or Hampton for a weeklong party in the scorching summer heat.
Such luminaries as Joe Paterno, Dean Smith, Bobby Knight, Al McGuire were among the featured speakers at the clinics.
The West coaching staff might include Clintwood’s Ralph Cummins and Herman Boone of T.C. Williams on the gridiron as it did in 1974 or the duo of Burrell Paye (Powell Valley) and Husky Hall (Martinsville) in hoops like happened in 1976.
The games were a chance for accomplished athletes in Southwest Virginia to compete against those stars from Group AAA powerhouses and they more than held their own as many players from the area took home MVP awards throughout the years. The coalfields and the coast, the Capital Beltway and the Interstate 81 corridor, the mountains and the metropolises were all represented.
For many, it was a family affair.
There were the Turners from Appalachia.
Tom Turner played in the inaugural All-Star football game (capping a senior year in which he played a starring role as the Appalachia Bulldogs claimed the Virginia High School League football and boys basketball titles) and later coached in several of them.
His daughter, Amanda, played in the 2001 girls basketball contest.
His son, Travis, competed in the 1998 football game and has coached in the event as well.
Travis Turner's son, Bailey, was a 2018 VHSCA All-Star.
“It was a big deal around our household,” said Travis Turner, who is now the head football coach at Union High School. “It was a very enjoyable time for our family and those all-star games were star-studded.”
Phil Robbins has witnessed nearly all of the VHSCA football games ever played and the former John Battle, Christiansburg and Powell Valley boss also coached in a few. He’s still very active in the VHSCA and is the driving force behind the football showcase these days.
All three of his sons starred at now-defunct Powell Valley and each of them competed in the showcase – Andy (1991), Wes (1995) and Brad (2005).
“It definitely was a family event,” Brad Robbins said. “I remember as a kid being around the coaches and just listening to them tell stories and talk ball.”
Brothers Terry Smith (1987) and Eric Smith (1988) from Abingdon High School both played quarterback in VHSCA gridiron games. Their dad, Larry, coached in it and their cousin, Mike Smith, has been the Executive Director of the whole shindig for years.
There are many other fathers and sons, brothers and sisters who were All-Stars.
Like many things in sports these days, the VHSCA All-Star Games aren’t what they used to be as the weeklong extravaganza no longer takes place.
The football game shifted to December in 2015 and has been held at Wise’s Carl Smith Stadium since 2017. The basketball games are now in March and have been played at Wise recently, while the baseball game is held each June in Harrisonburg.
All the best players don’t compete in the events for various reasons as the NCAA now allows players to enroll early and arrive on campus for the second semester. Many competing All-Star Games have sprung up across the state as well.
Yet at one time, athletes and coaches from the area packed up after the fourth of July and headed north for the All-Star celebration.
***
Who was the first standout from far Southwest Virginia to compete in a VHSCA All-Star Game?
That would be David Mitchell from Coeburn High School, who scored 12 points to lead the West to a 100-92 win over the East in the inaugural boys basketball contest in front of 4,253 fans at the Salem Civic Center.
Appalachia’s Gary Holloman was an assistant coach for the winning team.
Mitchell shot 5-for-8 from the field and knocked down two clutch free throws in finishing with 12 points. He later played both hoops and baseball at the University of Tennessee.
“That was really my first time playing with a lot of guys who were going on to big-time colleges,” Mitchell said. “It was a great experience to represent Southwest Virginia. Even though I didn’t start, I was able to make some things happen when I got in there and got an opportunity. We ended up pulling it out, which was an accomplishment in itself. We weren’t expected to do really anything against the East team.”
Two days later the West earned a 17-15 win over the East on the gridiron with Castlewood’s Paul Adams, Gate City’s Phil Rogers, Appalachia’s Tom Turner, Gate City’s Mike Wolfe, Chilhowie’s Tom Hill and Appalachia’s Luke Marsingill contributing for the winning side.
“Our Southwest Virginia players were outstanding all the way down the line,” Annandale coach Bob Hardage told Don Archer of the Bristol Herald Courier. “They all played extremely well.”
A baseball game was added to the VHSCA All-Star slate in 1976, with girls basketball (1980), softball (1990), volleyball (1994), boys soccer (1995) and girls soccer (1999) to follow.
At its peak, eight different games were held during All-Star week.
****
Robin Dotson and Charlie Beverly represented J.J. Kelly High School in the 1977 VHSCA All-Star Baseball Game and helped the West earn a 7-6 win at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton.
Dotson has many fond memories of that long trip.
“I had an aunt and uncle who owned and operated a funeral home in Newport News, living in the upstairs part of the funeral home,” Dotson said. “We went up a day early and stayed with them. Charlie was terrified to sleep in the same building with a corpse, but I had done it before.
“The next night we stayed with the teams in the barracks of Fort Eustis in a Quonset hut. I remember it was blistering hot and there was a big fight involving [a West player] and someone from the East squad. The game was pretty intense, but I can remember turning a double play at second base and Charlie pitching a couple of scoreless innings.”
Dotson has won six state titles as a girls basketball coach – one at J.J. Kelly and five at Wise County Central – and has guided the West squad on multiple occasions in the VHSCA event. He is now the director of the girls hoops All-Star Game
His son, Matt, played in the 2009 VHSCA baseball game.
***
Like Dotson, Mike Locke of Virginia High played and coached in the VHSCA All-Star Game in different sports.
His playing experience came in the 1987 gridiron contest as the West earned a 19-14 win over the East in Lynchburg.
“Many players in this area don’t get a chance to be seen on a larger stage and often feel overlooked, so I may have taken a little chip on my shoulder with me,” Locke said. “Second, it was a chance for me to remove some self-doubt as a player by being able to compete with the best players in the state. I think that served me well in my mindset as I headed off to William and Mary. In many ways it was a test run into what the next level of football was going to be like.”
Locke recalls his unique get-up for the weeklong practice session.
“Well, Coach [Paul] Wheeler had sent all the helmets off for reconditioning, so there were no [Virginia High] helmets,” Locke said. “Coach [Larry] Smith at Abingdon let me borrow one and it was all white. No stickers, just white. That coupled with the black shoes and ragged practice equipment made me look like a bit of a hayseed. Some of my teammates from other parts of the state gave me a hard time about it. But Dave Litz, our linebackers coach from Tazewell, later told me after the first contact drill that all stopped. That was nice to hear.”
Locke coached the West to a 2-1 overtime win over the East in the 1998 VHSCA boys soccer contest as two of his players from Virginia High – Ben Pfountz and Rob Bressler – played on the winnig side.
“Coaching in the All-Star Game was an equal honor,” Locke said. “The soccer preparation is much different than the football preparation. We had two days to get everything together and then we played the third day. It was much more of a blur, but what a great honor.”
***
Since the girls basketball game was added to the VHSCA All-Star docket in 1980, several Southwest Virginia players have taken home the MVP award.
That list includes Chilhowie’s Rebekah Reasor (1988), George Wythe’s Anne Fontaine (1990), Appalachia’s Shelli Clendenen (1991), Carroll County’s Erin Gibson (2001), Lee High’s Carrie Myers (2003), John Battle’s Meghan Rutherford (2007), Gate City’s Jordan Gose (2014), Abingdon’s Taylor Blevins (2015), Lee High’s Brooke Hammonds (2017) and Carroll County’s Madisyn Dalton (2019).
Clendenen scored 17 points in earning her trophy.
“Getting selected to the VHSCA All-Star Game back then was a great honor,” Clendenen said. “There were no social media platforms or online analysis for sizing up your competition. You basically just walked in and found a way to be competitive and showcase your skills in the moment. It can be really tough and somewhat intimidating to come into a new system with a new coach and new players around you and expect you to flourish.”
Clendenen certainly flourished and it’s become a fond memory.
“We pulled out a great victory and I was extremely honored to be chosen as the MVP of the game,” Clendenen said. “I still remember that win and it’s been 29 years ago. I enjoyed every moment.”
***
Never did a VHSCA MVP award mean more than it did for Abingdon football player Sean Lucas in 1985.
The strong safety had a strong showing as the West earned a 7-6 win as he was seemingly everywhere and deflected two potential touchdown passes.
“Nearly every athlete there had already secured a scholarship to various colleges, while I myself did not have an offer from any college,” Lucas said. “I went there with something to prove to the guys that played in the game and also to the scouts that were present to see their recent recruits play.
“I admit I was a bit intimidated by some of the guys there. But after our first intrasquad scrimmage, intimidation became motivation for me. I knew that very moment I belonged on the same field as all of them. And on game night I proved it not only to myself, but to everyone in the stadium.”
Hampton quarterback Tim Barnes challenged Lucas.
“We threw to [Green Run’s Maurice Harold] both times [to try to score],” Barnes told the Newport News Daily Press following the game. “We felt like he could go 1-on-1 with [Lucas].”
Barnes was incorrect and Lucas was named MVP.
“It gave me a tremendous level of confidence and respect,” Lucas said. “The award supported and confirmed my ability and skill set. But even though I came away with the MVP that night, I still did not have a scholarship offer from any college to continue playing football. It was a letdown to say the least.
“But that feeling did not last long because a few days after the game, I received a call from Virginia Tech recruiter Tom Fletcher. Coach Fletcher told me they had a scholarship for the upcoming fall season. I remember that call like it happened yesterday. I was in my basement with my friend, Tom Reid. After getting of the phone I informed my friend Tom. He and I were completely surprised and elated.”
Of course, Lucas went on to enjoy a successful career with the Hokies and had a brief stint with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1990.
***
Stacy Ervin (Twin Springs), Josh Shoemaker (Gate City) and Tony McDonald (Gate City) showed why Scott County was a hoops hotbed when they played in the VHSCA All-Star boys basketball games.
Stacy Ervin graduated from Twin Springs in 1997 with 2,687 career points – the most in VHSL history at the time – and he was among the sharpshooters people wanted to see in the VHSCA game that season.
A doubter included Mike Smith, the head football coach at Hampton High School, the VHSCA’s head honcho and a Lee County native.
“To this day, I always get a kick out of listening to people’s opinions. Some good, some bad, but everybody has one,” Ervin said. “I’ll always remember some guy that I didn’t know, I had never met and seemed to have a bit of arrogance named Mike Smith.
“I was told he was from the Hampton area. He came up and talked to me before the game and said he had heard a lot about me. Then he added a couple of condescending comments regarding players from our area that I didn’t particularly care for. If nothing else, it did provide some great motivation to go out and try to play well. I made sure he saw me again after the game.”
That’s because Ervin scored 24 points and earned MVP honors for the West in a 122-105 setback to the East.
One of Ervin’s teammates that night included Gate City’s Josh Shoemaker, who had a 15-point, nine-rebound stat line.
“Josh is a great guy,” Ervin said. “He and I had played a lot of pick-up basketball together over the years. Being able to be on the floor at the same time with someone that’s familiar with how you play is very helpful. He was a great team player.”
An injury cut short most of McDonald’s senior season at Gate City, but he worked his way back and earned a spot in the 2000 VHSCA All-Star Game.
He proceeded to play nearly flawless in earning MVP honors, scoring 15 points as he knocked down all five of his shots from the field and was 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
“Anytime I stepped on the court, I felt that I had to prove a point,” McDonald said. “I loved that whole game. It was probably the most fun game I ever played in.”
***
Abingdon’s Jeff Necessary (1984) and Anthony Steele of Richlands (1986) both homered in the VHSCA All-Star Baseball Game.
Necessary hit a two-run homer as the West outslugged the East for a 9-8 triumph in Charlottesville.
“I remember the guys on the East squad making fun of us hillbillies on the West squad. A couple of them were saying we played with rocks or chunks of coal because baseball hadn’t been introduced to us yet,” Necessary said. “Nobody on our side, that I recall, acknowledged anything they said. Of course, we heard it, but reacting would’ve shown weakness. Our winning the game was sufficient in response to their silly digs at us.”
***
Eric Smith (Abingdon) and Bryant Bowden (John Battle) played at rival high schools in Washington County, but were teammates in the 1988 VHSCA All-Star Football Game in Lynchburg.
Smith led the West’s only scoring drive in a 9-7 loss and took snaps behind an offensive line that included Mike Compton (Richlands), Roby Hale (Garden) and Bowden. Compton later played at West Virginia University and in the NFL, Hale competed at Wake Forest and Bowden suited up for the Liberty University Flames.
“I just remember being the short guy on that crew,” Bowden said. “Compton was the real deal – clearly a big, talented guy that could move really well. Roby Hale impressed me as truly the nicest of people and Eric was always a class act and leader. Stephan Holloway from Tazewell played defensive tackle on that squad too. He was a talented guy and a handful.”
Many of the best memories guys have made at the VHSCA events don’t come on the field, but in the week spent with their teammates.
“That week was personally impactful,” Bowden said. “It was my first team experience with diverse guys from cities and cultures outside of Southwest Virginia. Everyone just fell in together. One night a bunch of the Central Virginia players taught the Southwest Virginia guys how to dance to Kool Moe Dee’s ‘Wild Wild West.’ They’d made it our team song, but we weren’t very good at it.”
How were those practice sessions?
“The week of practice there was miserable,” Smith said. “The average temperature that week in Lynchburg was over 100. It still may be a record for that week. When I lived in Lynchburg in the mid-1990s they still listed that week as the record-setting week. I was diagnosed as a Type-1 diabetic when I was 8 and the two-a-days-were rough. My blood sugar bottomed out several times.”
At least Smith got around in style.
“This guy loaned Nikki Fisher, Martinsville’s running back who went on to play at the University of Virginia, and I his Porsche 944,” Smith said. “We drove it one night all around the city. Man, we thought we were big time.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
STAR OF STARS
This is the first of an eight-part series on local athletes who had memorable performances in Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Games. Coming Tuesday: Carrie Myers, Lee High, Girls Basketball (2003)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.