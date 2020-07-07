Anne Fontaine graduated from George Wythe High School in 1990 as one of Southwest Virginia’s most accomplished athletes, but she wasn’t exactly brimming with confidence a few weeks after receiving her diploma.
Having been picked to compete for the West squad in the annual Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star girls basketball game in Lynchburg, Fontaine pondered if she was worthy of such a selection.
“ I had some apprehension about playing with such good players,” Fontaine said. “Upon arrival and during practices I felt outmatched and didn’t think I would get much playing time. We had great 3-point shooters and players who were strong, quick and smart.”
That self-doubt disappeared as Fontaine scored 15 points – including the go-ahead bucket in the final moments – to earn MVP honors and help the West eke out a 57-55 win over the East.
Fontaine rose to the occasion as usual in reaching new heights.
Her senior year at George Wythe included a VHSL Group AA state basketball title, a state semifinal appearance in volleyball and a state championship in the 300-meter hurdles for a GW track and field team that finished as state runner-up.
Fontaine later excelled in two sports at Radford University and is one of the few women in NCAA history to compete in the Division I basketball and volleyball national tournaments in the same school year as she did in 1993-94 for the Highlanders.
The final act of her high school hoops career occurred 30 years ago on a July evening on the campus of Liberty University as a proud and perspiring superstar added an All-Star MVP award to an extensive resume.
“ I remember being exhausted,” Fontaine said. “We played in shifts or squads and since I was having success, the coaches kept me in at the end of the game. They helped to push me farther than I thought I could go and I was able to help the team win.”
***
Fontaine forged her athletic skills through old-fashioned hard work.
“ Growing up, I was the sweaty, orange-haired little kid shooting baskets with a rim attached to an old corn crib,” Fontaine said. “Later on I upgraded to shooting from the cattle guard as my free throw line when we got a new garage and a hoop attached. For years I practiced free throws and imagined winning the big game standing at the line.”
That happened on Nov. 18, 1989 (the VHSL played Group A and Group AA girls basketball in the fall in those days) as Fontaine sank four free throws in the final 32 seconds to give GW a 56-52 win over rival Radford in the state finals at Salem Civic Center.
“ It was a year of dreams coming true,” Fontaine said.
What a year it was and it continued on the volleyball court.
“ Anne would spike the ball right or left handed at you,” said Jamie Jackson, a GW teammate of Fontaine’s and a 1991 VHSCA girls hoops All-Star. “Both hands were dominant, like a bullet coming at you. If you could dig Anne’s spikes you were doing good.”
Which sport was Fontaine’s favorite?
“ My favorite was the one in season,” Fontaine said. “Each sport was so different with the skills required. I loved the challenge of learning the details for success. … A great memory that I still enjoy today is when spring comes and I walk out toward a track and smell the fresh cut grass. It was so special to finally get out where the warm spring sun was shining on my face after being indoors for basketball and volleyball and cold winters in Wytheville.”
Whatever the sport, Fontaine was a star.
“ She was ridiculously gifted at the three sports she played,” Jackson said. “She had freakish athleticism, hated to lose and had that work ethic – first one at practice and last one to leave.”
***
Melanie Rasnick from 1989 Group A state champion Clintwood assisted Fontaine on a layup with 1:07 left to seal that VHSCA All-Star win.
Fontaine’s stat line also included three steals.
“ During my basketball career I was not a big scorer,” Fontaine said. “It was a dream to get on the court with the best in the state. … I think my hustle was the difference. I have the game on video, but have not watched it in years.”
Rose Ellis – Fontaine’s friend and teammate from GW – added four points and blocked six shots for the West.
“ We had a great time sharing the days of practices and dorm life at Liberty University [during the VHSCA All-Star Week],” Fontaine said. “I was happy for my parents to see my last basketball game as I was going to Radford on a volleyball scholarship and thought my basketball days were over. They had been setting on hard bleachers since I was in fourth grade. I was able to take this amazing opportunity and use my strengths to find success.”
A success story that just keeps on going.
***
Freddi Jones Odum was a multi-sport star herself at John Battle High School and played volleyball with Fontaine in college.
“ Anne was quick and very competitive,” Odum said. “She loved any sport and was always up to play with anyone, anywhere. She played her heart out every play of the game. She always went 100 percent and gave it her all. I played against her many times in high school and it was always fun to play against her. But when I got to Radford I found out that it was even better to play with her.”
None have played volleyball better at Radford than Fontaine, who graduated with totals of 1,591 kills, 1,437 digs, 164 service aces and 153 blocks. She was a three-time All-Big South Conference selection and was enshrined in the league’s Hall of Fame in 2017.
Oh yeah, she found time to play basketball too.
“ I definitely learned how to work hard, go all in and be a leader by example,” Fontaine said. “Volleyball was my stronger game in college. … Basketball was very challenging each and every day for me. I was not the most talented, but I gave my all, got good grades and was a dependable teammate.”
How about that time she played in two national tournaments in the span of four months?
She started in a first-round volleyball match held in Los Angeles in December 1993 as the University of Southern California Trojans took a 15-2, 15-6, 15-1 victory over Radford.
Fontaine scored two points as the Highlanders dropped a 103-56 decision at Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA hoops tournament in March 1994.
“ I really had no idea [it was a rare achievement], but since then, my husband [Doug Sluder] has informed me how few people have had that experience and opportunity,” Fontaine said.
The athletic exploits continue for Fontaine, now 47-years-old and a teacher living in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She competes in high jump, hurdles, long jump, pole vaulting and the pentathlon as part of USA Track & Field’s Masters Division and takes part in meets across the country. You won’t be surprised to know that she’s collected a bunch of first-place medals.
“ Looking at Anne now, she’s still doing what Anne did in high school,” Jackson said. “Winning.”
