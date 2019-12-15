WISE, Va. – Austin Faris of Holston High School received good news Saturday night when organizers of the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star football game switched his jersey number so that he could play offense instead of defense.
“I took that as a sign,” Faris said.
The weekend got even better Sunday when Faris caught a touchdown pass to help the Blue record a 14-6 win over the Red at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“I dreamed of playing in this game when I was younger,” Faris said. “When I caught that pass, I knew the dream was real.”
With the Blue clinging to a 7-6 advantage and 8:39 left in the fourth quarter, the Blue drove to the 2-yard line of the Red after holding on downs at the Red 23.
That’s when Faris glanced over to quarterback Ashton Ashlock from Essex.
“Things just clicked from there,” Faris said.
Working at tight end instead of his usual running back spot, Faris simulated a block before drifting into the end zone. Ashlock then floated the ball over.
“We worked on that play in practice, but it didn’t work,” Faris said. “When [Ashlock] put the ball up, I was worried that I was going to get destroyed because the defensive back was running over. But things worked out.”
All that after Faris had his number changed from 62 to 34 on Saturday night.
“I was very happy with that,” Faris said. “It was also a day to remember for Union linebacker Mason Polier and Honaker defensive back Chandler Hubbard.
Polier was selected as co-defensive MVP for his work at middle linebacker.
“A lot of guys could have earned the award, so I feel honored and blessed to receive it,” Polier said.
The game was something of a respite for Polier. In addition to defending his state title in wrestling, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Polier continues to mull over his college options.
“I’m uncertain on everything right now, but things will sort out after I take my official visits,” said Polier, who said he has received five offers from small colleges. “With the athletes and tempo, this was like a college game.”
Hubbard crafted his scrapbook moments at the 7:23 mark of the third quarter when he snared an interception just in front of the sideline marker.
“The receiver I was guarding was like six-foot-five, so they were throwing the ball up,” said Hubbard, son of longtime Honaker head football coach and Blue squad assistant Doug Hubbard. “I was able to get good position and make a play on the ball, which came down like a sky rocket.”
Sunday marked another chapter in the long-running buddy story between Chandler Hubbard and Honaker running back Trevor Dye.
“Chandler and I have been playing football together since the first grade,” said Dye, who set up the Faris touchdown with a five-yard run. “We always wanted to play together at the next level, and it was great to have the chance to be out there with him today. Guys were getting after it.”
The intense competition was made to order for Evan Bellamy of Eastside. The 175-pound linebacker, who recorded four tackles, plans to follow in the footsteps of his father and join the Marine Corps.
“After our last game against Holston, I thought about my future for two days and decided I wanted to serve my country,” Bellamy said.
Bellamy compiled huge tackle numbers as the Eastside middle linebacker, but he worked at outside linebacker Sunday.
“It took me a little while to adjust, but I was able to read the field. The game is all about hitting people and that’s what I enjoy,” said Bellamy, whose father Jeff served in the Marines for 13 years after starring as a running back for St. Paul High School.
The other all-stars from far Southwest Virginia included Mikey Culbertson (J.I. Burton), Levi Forrest, Hayden Whited (Richlands), Major Cook (Abingdon), Dylan Hale (Abingdon), and Brayden Mullins (Eastside).
Hale contributed on four tackles and a sack while working against heavier and taller linemen.
“That was an amazing experience,” said Hale, who is also considering his college options.
Coach Greg Mance from Richlands served as the general manager for the Blue squad.
The Blue took a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes on a 53-yard pass from Ethan Reynolds (Chatham) to Kevin Gayles (Huguenot).
Following a pair of field goals from Cody Lowe for the East, the Blue clinched the win on the Faris score.
The other co-defensive MVP for the Blue was 285-pound Delonta Butler of Rappahannock while the Blue co-offensive MVPs were Gayles and Jalen Cook of Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Quarterback Grayson Carroll (Hidden Valley) shared Red offensive MVP honors with Lucas Duncan (Cave Spring), while Krystian Rivera (Heritage-Lynchburg) and Brice Wilson (Nelson County) were the Red defensive MVPs.
Forrest was the kicker and punter for the Blue. The Penn State commit connected on two extra points, boomed two kickoffs into the end zone, and connected on three punts of over 40 yards.
“I’ve been to five games at Penn State and I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t wait to get there,” Forrest said. “This all-star game will help all of us.”
VHSCA All-Stars
Blue 14, Red 6
Red 3 3 0 0-6
Blue 7 0 0 7-14
B – Gayles 53 pass from Reynolds (Forrest kick)
R – Cody Lowe 35 FG
R – Cody Lowe 31 FG
B – Faris 2 pass from Ashlock (Forrest kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.