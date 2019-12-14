Becoming the all-time leading rusher in the history of Honaker High School’s football program was a self-fulfilling prophecy for Trevor Dye.
“The rushing record had been something I’d wanted since the sixth grade,” Dye said. “I was at the lake with Logan Ball one time when I was about 11-years-old and told him I would break his all-time rushing record one day. I realized there was actually a chance to do so after my sophomore year.”
Dye surpassed Ball’s mark of 4,038 yards that had stood since 2007 on Nov. 1 in a win over Northwood and ended up with 4,363 yards on 701 carries over the course of his four seasons. The guy with the initials T.D. also totaled 38 rushing touchdowns during his tenure with the Tigers.
He will look to gain some more yards today as he takes the field for the Blue team in the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at Carl Smith Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“I found out one day from Coach [Doug] Hubbard that I’d been selected to play in this game and I couldn’t stop smiling, knowing I had another time being able to suit up,” Dye said. “In the game Sunday, I’d love to be able to showcase my talent and prove that I can play at a high-caliber level. I know it’s supposed to be fun, but when that helmet comes on it’s strictly business.”
The 6-foot, 205-pound Dye never had a letdown at Honaker, becoming known for his toughness, tenacity and reliability.
“He works hard and loves to play football. Trevor has always run the ball hard, fighting for every inch,” said Honaker coach Doug Hubbard. “He just loves to play the game.”
While he fits the bill of a typical Southwest Virginia smashmouth runner and doesn’t shy away from contact, Dye is not one-dimensional.
“I believe a lot of people look at me as just a power back, which is probably a strong spot for me,” Dye said. “But one thing that really helps me is my vision and acceleration out of cuts. I can make moves if I need to.”
Along with his milestone, Dye made plenty of memories on the gridiron.
Which moments resonated the most?
“That’s a tough question,” Dye said. “I’d say one of the big ones was [against Lebanon] my junior year. I got the ball up the middle and the play blew up and I broke some tackles and bounced it outside and dived for the pylon for the game-winning touchdown. Another one was probably the game-winner in double overtime against Hurley to win [the Black Diamond District title] this year.”
Honaker quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Chandler Hubbard has seen Dye do work dating back to their days as Little League teammates in elementary school. Chandler Hubbard will play alongside Dye in today’s showcase event.
“I’ve done been thinking about how I hope that Chan and I can be on the field at the same time,” Dye said. “He’s truly one of my best friends and on the football field is when we are having the most fun.”
Dye hopes to have some more fun this afternoon, even though he’s not going to make any bold proclamations like he did as an 11-year-old at the lake.
“I’m looking forward to being able to get that ball one last time as a high school football player in front of some family and friends,” Dye said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to go in for six a couple of times. … I’ve been truly blessed to have such great support from my family and friends to the teammates I’ve had. God’s been good to me.”
