The state quarterfinal basketball games slated for tonight at UVa-Wise have been postponed until Saturday due to snow in the forecast.
The Class 2 girls game between Union and Martinsville will be played Saturday at 4 p.m., followed by the Class 1 boys game between Eastside and Auburn at 6.
