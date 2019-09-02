WISE, Va. – It’s always easy to spot Marcus Tarrer and Buster Henderson on Saturday afternoons for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
They are the guys swarming the ball-carrier and making most of the stops.
The top two tacklers from a year ago are back in 2019 for UVa-Wise and will lead the way on Saturday as the Highland Cavaliers open the season at home against the Chowan Hawks.
Tarrer, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound pound redshirt junior defensive back, had a team-high 78 tackles last season.
Henderson, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior linebacker, wasn’t far behind with 73 tackles.
“We’re best friends and we’re always competing with each other,” Tarrer said. “We always joke before every game about who is going to get more tackles.”
Tarrer and Henderson are among six returnees on defense, a unit which will once again be the main strength for the Highland Cavaliers.
“We’re looking pretty solid,” Tarrer said. “We have a goal of being the No. 1 defense in the nation, nothing less.”
Don’t think that’s hyperbole coming from Tarrer.
UVa-Wise had the 19th-best defense in all of NCAA Division II last year as opponents managed just 302.6 yards of total offense per game. Marquis Hamilton, who snagged three interceptions, is back too.
“The standard has been set here defensively,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “Our kids have bought in and understand what’s expected.”
Chris Cunningham takes over for Shap Boyd as defensive coordinator after serving as a linebackers coach last season. Boyd left to take the head-coaching job at Erskine College in South Carolina.
“We were already comfortable with [Cunningham] and it was a good move,” Tarrer said. “We trust him and that’s all that matters.”
Despite a defense that was downright dominant at times, UVa-Wise finished just 4-6 last season.
“I think last year we couldn’t finish, as a defense especially,” Henderson said. “The main thing we can do is get off the field on third downs.”
Injuries and inconsistency plagued UVa-Wise’s offense in 2018 and the Highland Cavaliers ranked last in the Mountain East Conference in time of possession, which meant the defense was on the field for long stretches and on several occasions got worn down in the fourth quarter.
Tanner Bernard is the incumbent quarterback after playing in nine games as a true freshman last year. He passed for 1,492 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 65.7 percent of his passes.
“I feel more comfortable,” Bernard said.
Matt Felton (23 catches, 172 yards) and Eli Marks (18 catches, one touchdown) are the top returning receivers.
There will be plenty of new faces in the backfield as Darrien Newton (four carries, 22 yards) and Bernard are the only returnees who carried the ball last year.
The guys toting the pigskin will be running behind an offensive line that’s anchored by left tackle Sage McBride.
“We’re deeper and as talented as we’ve ever been at running back, but it’s not experienced talent,” Damron said. “It’ll probably be more running back by committee as we start this thing off, but hopefully, one of them will step up, plant the flag and be the guy.”
Another unknown for UVa-Wise is its new league as the Highland Cavaliers move from the MEC to the South Atlantic Conference.
Carson-Newman, Tusculum and Mars Hill will be the regional rivals for the Cavs in the SAC.
“It’s historically a very good league,” Damron said. “I think it’s going to be more of a speed league. The league we just left was pretty darn good, but we’re excited to go to some new places and test our mettle against some good Division II schools.”
While every game was a league clash last fall in the MEC, UVa-Wise will have non-conference games against Chowan, Tennessee Tech and UNC Pembroke this season.
“I like the fact we are able to step out of the league,” Damron said. “I think it will be a great experience in Week 2 to go play a FCS school [Tennessee Tech] and let our guys get a chance to do that. That’s something we’ll try to do every year.”
UVa-Wise was pegged for a last-place finish among the nine teams in the SAC’s preseason coaches poll, so there is no lack of motivation.
“There’s nowhere for us to go but up,” Damron said. “I told our guys it doesn’t matter where you are picked, it’s where you finish.”
