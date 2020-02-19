TSSAA

BOYS

DISTRICT 1-AA

At Sullivan East High School

Wednesday

Opening Round

Happy Valley vs. Johnson County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

First Round

Sullivan East vs. Happy Valley-Johnson County winner, 6 p.m.

Unicoi County vs. Sullivan Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

Elizabethton vs. Sullivan East-Happy Valley/Johnson County winner, 5 p.m.

Sullivan South vs. Unicoi County-Sullivan Central winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Finals

Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.

Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 1-AAA

At Cherokee High School

Monday

Opening Round

Volunteer 62, Cherokee 57, OT

Tuesday

First Round

Tennessee High 64, Daniel Boone 58

Wednesday

First Round

David Crockett vs. Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Science Hill vs. Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett vs. Crockett-Volunteer winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

Third-Place Game, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 1-AA

At Sullivan East High School

Wednesday

First Round

Unicoi County vs. Happy Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Elizabethton vs. Unicoi County-Happy Valley winner, 3:30 p.m.

Johnson County vs. Sullivan South, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saturday

Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton-Unicoi Couny/Happy Valley winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sullivan Central vs. Johnson County-Sullivan South winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Finals

Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.

Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 1-AAA

At Cherokee High School

Monday

Opening Round

Tennessee High 30, Cherokee 22

Tuesday

First Round

David Crockett 46, Volunteer 45

Wednesday

First Round

Dobyns-Bennett vs. Tennessee High, 6 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Science Hill vs. David Crockett, 4 p.m.

Daniel Boone vs. D-B-Tennessee High winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

Third-Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 5 p.m.

VHSL

BOYS

BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT

At Hurley High School

Monday

First Round

Honaker 50, Council 31

Wednesday

Semifinals

Grundy vs. Honaker, 6 p.m.

Hurley vs. Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Finals

Third-Place Game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.

CUMBERLAND DISTRICT

At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

Monday

First Round

Rye Cove 81, Castlewood 64

Twin Springs 75, Thomas Walker 58

Thursday

Semifinals

J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Eastside vs. Rye Cove, 8:30 p,m.

Friday

Finals

Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.

Championship Game, 9 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Monday

First Round

At Patrick Henry High School

Patrick Henry 61, Rural Retreat 56

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Northwood High School

Northwood 66, Patrick Henry 59

Holston 51, Chilhowie 42

Thursday

Third-Place Game

Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship Game

At Emory & Henry College

Holston vs. Northwood, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT

Monday

First Round

Wise County Central 77, John Battle 25

Union 67, Ridgeview 41

Abingdon 58, Lee High 41

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Gate City Middle School

Union vs. Wise County Central, 6 p.m.

Gate City vs. Abingdon, 8 p.m.

Friday

Finals

At Gate City Middle School

Third-Place Game

Championship Game

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Saturday, Feb. 15

First Round

George Wythe 57, Grayson County 34

Bland County 65, Galax 50

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Semifinals

At George Wythe High School

Auburn vs. George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Fort Chiswell vs. Bland County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Finals

At George Wythe High School

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Tuesday

First Round

Lebanon 46, Marion 43

Virginia High 61, Tazewell 41

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Graham Middle School

Richlands vs. Virginia High, 6 p.m.

Graham vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Finals

At Graham Middle School

Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.

JV Championship, 6 p.m.

Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT

at Hurley High School

Monday

First Round

Council 41, Hurley 21

Tuesday

Semifinals

Honaker 63, Council 27

Grundy 50, Twin Valley 38

Friday

Finals

Third-Place Game: Twin Valley vs. Council, 4 p.m.

Championship Game: Grundy vs. Honaker, 7 p.m.

CUMBERLAND DISTRICT

at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center

Monday

First Round

J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 36

Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 12

Tuesday

Semifinals

Twin Springs 59, Thomas Walker 49

Eastside 70, J.I. Burton 35

Friday

Finals

Third-Place Game: Thomas Walker vs. J.I. Burton, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Twin Springs vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Monday

First Round

At Patrick Henry High School

Holston 64, Northwood 33

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Patrick Henry High School

Patrick Henry 74, Holston 39

Chilhowie 53, Rural Retreat 47

Thursday

Third-Place Game

at Chilhowie High School

Holston vs. Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship Game

At Emory & Henry College

Patrick Henry vs. Chilhowie 6:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT

Tuesday

First Round

Ridgeview 62, Lee High 29

Gate City 42, John Battle 41

Union 65, Wise County Central 60

Thursday

Semifinals

At Abingdon High School

Ridgeview vs. Gate City, 6 p.m.

Abingdon vs. Union, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Abingdon High School

Third-Place Game

Championship Game

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Saturday, Feb. 15

First Round

Fort Chiswell 43, Auburn 33

Grayson County 52, Bland County 30

Tuesday

Semifinals

At George Wythe High School

George Wythe 63, Fort Chiswell 46

Galax 49, Grayson County 42

Friday, Feb. 21

Finals

At George Wythe High School

George Wythe vs. Galax, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday

First Round

Virginia High 60, Tazewell 46

Richlands 49, Graham 45

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Lebanon High School

Marion vs. Virginia High, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Richlands, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Finals

At Lebanon High School

Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.

JV Championship, 6 p.m.

Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

