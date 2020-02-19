TSSAA
BOYS
DISTRICT 1-AA
At Sullivan East High School
Wednesday
Opening Round
Happy Valley vs. Johnson County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
First Round
Sullivan East vs. Happy Valley-Johnson County winner, 6 p.m.
Unicoi County vs. Sullivan Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals
Elizabethton vs. Sullivan East-Happy Valley/Johnson County winner, 5 p.m.
Sullivan South vs. Unicoi County-Sullivan Central winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Finals
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 1-AAA
At Cherokee High School
Monday
Opening Round
Volunteer 62, Cherokee 57, OT
Tuesday
First Round
Tennessee High 64, Daniel Boone 58
Wednesday
First Round
David Crockett vs. Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Science Hill vs. Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett vs. Crockett-Volunteer winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 1-AA
At Sullivan East High School
Wednesday
First Round
Unicoi County vs. Happy Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Elizabethton vs. Unicoi County-Happy Valley winner, 3:30 p.m.
Johnson County vs. Sullivan South, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Saturday
Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton-Unicoi Couny/Happy Valley winner, 3:30 p.m.
Sullivan Central vs. Johnson County-Sullivan South winner, 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 1-AAA
At Cherokee High School
Monday
Opening Round
Tennessee High 30, Cherokee 22
Tuesday
First Round
David Crockett 46, Volunteer 45
Wednesday
First Round
Dobyns-Bennett vs. Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Science Hill vs. David Crockett, 4 p.m.
Daniel Boone vs. D-B-Tennessee High winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 2 p.m.
Championship Game, 5 p.m.
VHSL
BOYS
BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT
At Hurley High School
Monday
First Round
Honaker 50, Council 31
Wednesday
Semifinals
Grundy vs. Honaker, 6 p.m.
Hurley vs. Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.
CUMBERLAND DISTRICT
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
Monday
First Round
Rye Cove 81, Castlewood 64
Twin Springs 75, Thomas Walker 58
Thursday
Semifinals
J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastside vs. Rye Cove, 8:30 p,m.
Friday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 9 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Monday
First Round
At Patrick Henry High School
Patrick Henry 61, Rural Retreat 56
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Northwood High School
Northwood 66, Patrick Henry 59
Holston 51, Chilhowie 42
Thursday
Third-Place Game
Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship Game
At Emory & Henry College
Holston vs. Northwood, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT
Monday
First Round
Wise County Central 77, John Battle 25
Union 67, Ridgeview 41
Abingdon 58, Lee High 41
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Gate City Middle School
Union vs. Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
Gate City vs. Abingdon, 8 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Gate City Middle School
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Saturday, Feb. 15
First Round
George Wythe 57, Grayson County 34
Bland County 65, Galax 50
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Semifinals
At George Wythe High School
Auburn vs. George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Fort Chiswell vs. Bland County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Finals
At George Wythe High School
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Tuesday
First Round
Lebanon 46, Marion 43
Virginia High 61, Tazewell 41
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Graham Middle School
Richlands vs. Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Graham vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Graham Middle School
Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.
JV Championship, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT
at Hurley High School
Monday
First Round
Council 41, Hurley 21
Tuesday
Semifinals
Honaker 63, Council 27
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 38
Friday
Finals
Third-Place Game: Twin Valley vs. Council, 4 p.m.
Championship Game: Grundy vs. Honaker, 7 p.m.
CUMBERLAND DISTRICT
at UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
Monday
First Round
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 36
Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 12
Tuesday
Semifinals
Twin Springs 59, Thomas Walker 49
Eastside 70, J.I. Burton 35
Friday
Finals
Third-Place Game: Thomas Walker vs. J.I. Burton, 4:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Twin Springs vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Monday
First Round
At Patrick Henry High School
Holston 64, Northwood 33
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Patrick Henry High School
Patrick Henry 74, Holston 39
Chilhowie 53, Rural Retreat 47
Thursday
Third-Place Game
at Chilhowie High School
Holston vs. Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Friday
Championship Game
At Emory & Henry College
Patrick Henry vs. Chilhowie 6:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT
Tuesday
First Round
Ridgeview 62, Lee High 29
Gate City 42, John Battle 41
Union 65, Wise County Central 60
Thursday
Semifinals
At Abingdon High School
Ridgeview vs. Gate City, 6 p.m.
Abingdon vs. Union, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Abingdon High School
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Saturday, Feb. 15
First Round
Fort Chiswell 43, Auburn 33
Grayson County 52, Bland County 30
Tuesday
Semifinals
At George Wythe High School
George Wythe 63, Fort Chiswell 46
Galax 49, Grayson County 42
Friday, Feb. 21
Finals
At George Wythe High School
George Wythe vs. Galax, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday
First Round
Virginia High 60, Tazewell 46
Richlands 49, Graham 45
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Marion vs. Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Lebanon vs. Richlands, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Lebanon High School
Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.
JV Championship, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.