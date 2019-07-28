BRISTOL, Va. – Elizabethton’s triumph on Sunday meant the Twins remain tied atop the Appalachian League’s West Division standings with the Johnson City Cardinals.
The victory by their starting pitcher meant much, much more.
Ryley Widell collected the first win of a star-crossed professional career in helping Elizabethton earn a 4-3 decision over the Bristol Pirates at DeVault Stadium.
Widell allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, while striking out four and walking none. It wasn’t the most dominant outing, but the significance of the performance went well beyond the boxscore.
A seventh-round draft pick out of Central Arizona College in 2017, he pitched pretty well for Elizabethton that summer in eight outings.
However, an arm injury wiped out his entire 2018 season and he had struggled so far this season in his second tour of duty in the Appy League. He entered Sunday’s start sporting a 0-5 record and 7.04 ERA in 2019.
He now has a W on his resume.
“It’s taken a couple of years, but it feels good,” Widell said. “The team gave me run support and played really good defense behind me.”
What was the biggest key for Widell on Sunday?
“It was a little off and on, but what really worked for me and had gotten away from me the last couple of starts was my curveball,” Widell said. “I felt like I could throw my curveball for strikes and I felt it kind of kept [the Pirates] on their toes.”
Anthony Prato also helped Widell by making several impressive plays at second base, while Ryan Shreve preserved Widell’s victory with 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the save.
“I just have to give it up to my defense,” Widell said. “They made a lot of good plays tonight and put the confidence in me to keep going.”
Elizabethton manager Ray Smith certainly liked what he saw from Widell.
“He was throwing strikes and got his feel back for his breaking ball, which was pretty good,” Smith said. “It’s a feel pitch and I think that was the key for him. He was throwing that curveball over and spotting up his fastball. It was a positive night for Ryley Widell.”
Bristol had won the first two games of the series by scores of 3-2 and 1-0, but couldn’t prevail in yet another one-run game.
“It was a good ol’ pitching duel, man,” said Bristol manager Kieran Mattison. “Guys filling up the strike zone and making quality pitches on both sides. Not a lot of mistakes were made.”
The Twins scored all four of their runs with two outs in the third inning off Bristol starting pitcher Jose Maldonado (2-5, 6.66 ERA) as Matt Walner’s two-run triple and Max Smith’s two-run homer provided the offense.
The BriBucs once again got lights-out relief pitching as Luis Arrieta, Yordi Rosario, C.J. Dandeneau and Alex Roth combined for five scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
“We had a rough series against Burlington before this, but guys got refocused and hit the reset button and got back to being who they were and guys being themselves on the mound,” Mattison said. “The [relievers] came in and kept us in the game.”
Bristol (18-20) trails Elizabethton (21-17) and Johnson City (21-17) by three games in the standings, but the skipper of the Twins knows the Pirates will have a say in how it all shakes out.
“All the teams in this league are comparable,” Smith said. “There’s not one team just dominating everyone else; they’re all going to be dogfights and we didn’t expect anything less from this series at all. We scored four runs in that [third] inning and that’s more than we had scored in the two previous games in this series. They threw some pretty good arms at us and they have some bats and some speed too. Bristol has a good club.”
NOTES: Fernando Villegas (3-for-4, two runs), Francisco Acuna (two RBIs) and Samuel Inoa (two hits) were the top hitters for Bristol. … The Pirates are 4-2 against Elizabethton this season. … Bobby Scales, Pittsburgh’s minor league field coordinator, was in attendance. He played for the Chicago Cubs during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. … Bristol general manager/president Mahlon Luttrell threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He celebrates his 65th birthday on Monday. … The Pirates are off tonight, before beginning a three-game home series against the Greeneville Reds (16-22) on Tuesday.
