Volleyball, cross country and golf were among the fall sports that will be allowed to begin their season on time, according to the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
That is good news for Logan Kemp and the Sullivan Central volleyball team, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered.
“Definitely excited, but still kind of apprehensive, unsure how things are going to go with still seeing the State of Emergency and trying to get everything back in order for state schools to go back,” Kemp said. “It is exciting to see we will have that opportunity, but still kind of apprehensive as to what things may look like.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through August 29, including contact sports like football, girls soccer, basketball and wrestling being limited to working on conditioning and fundamentals.
Volleyball was not included on that list, even though Kemp acknowledges there is contact around the net and between teammates, who routinely gather to celebrate a successful point or game.
“That is something we are all still wondering about,” Kemp said. “I think through all of this everybody has been questioning how would volleyball be so different than everybody else whenever all the sports are mentioned.
“Volleyball is actually is within a confided space, it is indoors, small proximity on the court, whereas you have more room in some of these outdoor sports.”
Kemp said the difference is there is limited touching between opposing teams on the court.
“I think the biggest thing they are focusing on with the intentional contact versus non-intentional contact is between teams,” he said. “There could be some under the net, but I think what they are focusing on with volleyball is there is not a whole lot contact between teams during the game. They are just confined to your teammates with the exception of the volleyball.”
There are also questions about the balls used in a match.
“I think we could see something where we have to do kind of a rotation thing with volleyballs, sanitizing some of those volleyballs in between, maybe having to rotate those out or something like that,” he said. “I know we have been directed so far within our groups sanitizing all of our volleyballs between practices and workouts and things like that.”
While volleyball tryouts begin Monday at Sullivan Central, the Cougars had been meeting three days a week since June 1 for limited workouts before the TSSAA-mandated dead period which ends on Sunday.
“Up until now we have still had limited number of people going through and maintaining with the guidelines, checking temperatures, asking questions, making sure we are sanitizing everything in between groups, things like that,” said Kemp, who hopes to begin five days a week of workouts beginning next week. “We will continue that on Monday just until we get further guidelines.”
The TSSAA has ruled that the volleyball season can begin on time, but there are still guidelines that must be followed, and Kemp and the Cougars are focused on maintaining those.
“As of right now it looks like we will be able to start on time. That is still up to our school system and what kind of local directives they might put out and guidance with that,” he said. “There are still a lot of questions to be answered, but from the TSSAA standpoint it seems like they will allow volleyball to start on time.”
Like any coach, Kemp is excited for the season ahead, having come off a season that ended with a 12-9 record.
“We had a decent year. We had six seniors who are left the program, but now we have got another six seniors who were juniors last year that will be seniors this year,” he said. “We are looking for good leadership from those girls and consistency from them.”
