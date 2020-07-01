Two more months.
That is the time that awaits the Tennessee High girls soccer team, which had hoped to start their official practice sessions for the upcoming season at the end of this month.
That all changed on Monday when Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that included no contact among the high school teams, including girls soccer, which plays in the fall in Tennessee.
“It is my understanding they are going to delay it a month. Our normal first day of practice was the last Monday of July and now it is going to be August 30,” Tennessee High girls soccer coach Kevin Mooney said. “That puts us about a month past what our first official day of practice will be. Of course, they will give us a week or two to do scrimmages and such and then start play after that.”
If the executive order ends on August 29, Mooney expects the Vikings to be able to play their first match around September 14.
What that means for the completed schedule for the upcoming season remains to be seen.
“I really don’t know the exact workings of how they are going to do it,” Mooney said. “Are they going to crunch some of our regular season down? If they end up doing that are we only going to play conference or regional games? Those are things I just don’t really know the answer to right now.
“We are just going to have to let the powers to be that make all the decisions kind of tell us what we need to do in terms of rescheduling games or do we only look for a conference schedule or conference or regional games.
“I don’t really know exactly what to expect yet.”
Mooney figures the TSSAA will push back the postseason as well to allow teams to get in more matches.
“I think that is kind of the plan. They are probably going to push the postseason back a couple of weeks,” he said. “In my mind that still kind of means we are going to be two weeks shorter of a schedule. Obviously it is pretty new…They are still having to figure some stuff out yet.”
Mooney had his Vikings working on fundamentals and technical drills a few days a week beginning on June 1. They will complete a TSSAA-mandated two-week dead period this weekend and can return to the pitch on Monday.
“We are basically doing technical work right now. We are still practicing social distancing. We follow the prerequisite of six feet apart at a minimum,” he said. “We are just doing a lot of individual ball skills. We can pass the ball, but we can’t be very close so we are doing that.
“Nothing that would simulate play by any means because obviously if you are defending somebody, if you are doing your job, you are probably not six feet apart from them.
“We are just making do with what we can do. We just get out there and get our work in and get a little fitness in and do as much as we can to try to get better.”
Mooney figures his team, which is coming off a 7-5-1 record from last season, will be ready when the first whistle is blown.
“This is kind of really the first setback that we have had. We have had kind of summer practice and it has been different, but it really hasn’t affected the season so with the ruling coming out yesterday, I really haven’t got to hear what the girls have to say about it,” he said. “My guess is right now we are still looking at playing most, if not all, of our season so I can’t imagine they would be too shaken up about it.
“I know I still see it as a necessary evil. We just have to do our part right now in the hopes of being able to get this thing knocked out so we can actually go and compete.”
While Mooney won’t work his team too much on what can be repetitive drills, he will do what he can to keep it as interesting as possible.
“It is a lot of technical stuff. Hopefully you have just got to be a little creative and just try to make it not as monotonous as it potentially could be,” he said. “The girls still enjoy being competitive and outside doing stuff so we will count our blessings with that and go on to the next day.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.