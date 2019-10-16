TSSAA Logo
TSSAA

After the first round of the TSSAA Large Class state tournament, the girls golf teams at Tennessee High and Station Camp are in a deadlock.

The two schools each accumulated a score of 148 on Tuesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester. The final round is scheduled for today.

Madeline Simcox (71), Isabella Adkins (73) and Noelia Adkins (75) took to the course for the Vikings, while Lynn Lim (71) and Lilly Bloodworth (77) comprise the two-player squad for Station Camp. Lim leads Simcox by two strokes on the individual leaderboard.

Northeast Tennessee was also well-represented on the boys side with Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle tied for third on the individual leaderboard after shooting a 71.

He trails John Wes Lovelace by three strokes after the Volunteer standout carded a four-under 68.

Sullivan Central sophomore Seth Robinette shot a 79 and is tied for 26th.

Science Hill and Franklin are tied atop the team standings.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments