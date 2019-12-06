When notified that Shawn Witten had coached Elizabethton High School’s football team to a spot in the TSSAA Class 4A title game, Jack Crabtree was not surprised in the least.
After all, Crabtree had been a star on the gridiron at Tazewell High School in the late-1960s when the guy calling the shots for the Bulldogs was Dave Rider.
Shawn Witten is Dave Rider’s grandson and Crabtree will tell you those are some quality bloodlines.
“He’s from coaching royalty,” Crabtree said. “Believe me.”
Some people know Shawn Witten best as the older brother of Jason Witten, the tight end for the Dallas Cowboys and a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
Others remember him from his playing days: first as a game-breaking quarterback at Elizabethton and later as a wide receiver who caught passes from Michael Vick at Virginia Tech.
These days he’s the head coach at his alma mater, on the cusp of the school’s first state football crown since 1938.
There are many more folks of a certain age in Southwest Virginia who know him simply as Dave Rider’s grandson and to tell Shawn Witten’s story you must first chronicle his grandfather’s journey.
“Dave Rider had more impact on the young men of my generation [from Tazewell] than anybody else,” said Bill Strong, a 1970 Tazewell graduate. “He is a legend.”
***
Dave Rider grew up in McDowell County, West Virginia, raised along with two siblings by his mother in a single-parent home.
He became a football star at Big Creek High School, where his coach was the one and only Merrill Gainer. Gainer’s coaching tree has so many branches that it would require a couple of leather-bound volumes to cover.
“If it hadn’t been for Coach Gainer,” Rider told the Bristol Herald Courier’s George Stone in 1999. “I guess I would be working in the mines.”
Rider was such a good athlete that he once attended a baseball tryout in Bluefield as a teenager and impressed a Boston Braves scout so much they offered him $500 to join one of their minor league affiliates. He turned them down and headed to West Virginia University, where he started 30 games at running back for the Mountaineers from 1957-59.
The National Football League’s Washington Redskins and American Football League’s Boston Patriots both made overtures after his playing days were done at WVU, but Rider passed on those opportunities.
“I didn’t sign because I wanted to coach,” Rider once said. “In those days the pros didn’t pay anything.”
His first Southwest Virginia coaching gig came as an assistant on Bob Miller’s staff at Tazewell.
In 1965, he took over the program at J.I. Burton in Norton and went 6-3-1
“My first varsity game at Burton I got beat by Pound,” Rider said in 1999. “The school-board chairman came over and told me not to unpack my bags. We later won six in a row at one point [five by shutout]. At the end of the year, I told the chairman, ‘I remember what you told me the first game, so I’m gone.’ “
He returned to Tazewell for two stints as head coach – 1966-1972 and 1974-75 – unpacked his bags and piled up the victories.
“He taught us how to win,” Crabtree said. “We were always prepared to play. If we made a mistake, it was our mistake, because the other team never did anything that Coach Rider hadn’t shown us. We always had the best equipment, the best uniforms, the newest helmets, the best cleats. The best of everything and he treated us like kings, like we were somebody. … He was good to us and I am sure his grandson is the same way with his team.”
Tazewell had just one losing season in Rider’s nine years at the helm and went 9-2 in 1968 and 9-1-1 the following year.
“Fundamentally sound. No tricks or gimmicks,” said Phil Robbins, himself a coaching legend in these parts and a guy who competed against Rider’s Tazewell teams when he was leading the program at John Battle. “He ran a few plays to perfection. As I got older I wanted to emulate what he had done. Dave and [former Graham, Sullivan East and Virginia High coach] Burrhead Bradley were my go-to guys.”
Rider wound up at Elizabethton in 1976, winning 173 games and 10 district championships at the Northeast Tennessee powerhouse before hanging up his whistle following the 1999 season.
Rider was offered the job at Virginia High in 1990 and according to published reports at the time was close to accepting. He ended up staying at Elizabethton, leaving VHS fans pondering what could’ve been in that decade.
What if Shawn and Jason Witten were wearing a different orange-and-black uniform and leading the Bearcats in battles against Gate City for Highlands District supremacy?
In 1993, Shawn Witten and his two brothers arrived in Elizabethton with their mom, Kim, who had separated from her husband.
The family moved in with Dave and Deanna Rider and the rest, as they say, is history.
***
Shawn Witten might have been a middle brother in his family, but he’s never been middling.
“Shawn has always been someone who is laser-focused with everything that he does,” said former high school teammate Todd Avery. “The coach you see today was the player you saw on the field 20 years ago. He had a mentality unlike the rest of us and his football I.Q. was light years ahead of the rest of us. … If something came into his life and could disrupt family or football then it was not something he would entertain.”
Elizabethton advanced as far as the state semifinals during Witten’s days as the signal caller for the Cyclones. He could hurt teams with his arm, his legs and an iron will.
“Whether it was football, basketball or baseball, Shawn never, ever showed signs of nervousness in the locker room or on the playing field,” Avery said. “It’s almost unreal the persona that he was able to uphold even in difficult game situations. A player like that only elevates everyone around him.”
That runs in the family, so Shawn Witten got it honest.
“Coach Rider has that natural ability to create respect,” said Steven Hardin, a best friend of Witten’s since middle school. “You always wanted to please coach and were extremely nervous around him, but at the same time loved him and would run through any wall for coach.”
Away from the field, Rider was no taskmaster, but a loving family man as Hardin witnessed on more than one occasion.
“Shawn loves everything about Christmas,” Hardin said. “We would put everything we could find on and around that house for Christmas. I can just remember Shawn leading the way telling me, Jason and probably three or four more kids around to keep getting everything we could find in the basement and to add to the decorations.
“When Coach Rider saw it, honestly, I thought he would be mad or just tell us how crazy and awful it looked in his house. But he just smiled, laughed and told us good job and that we made the house looked festive.”
After spending four seasons hauling in receptions for the Virginia Tech Hokies and having a brief stint with the New York Jets, Witten found his predestined calling.
“I knew right away when I got through playing,” Witten said. “I wanted to coach.”
***
Dave Rider has an impressive coaching tree of his own and others have followed him into the family business.
His son, Scott Rider, had stints as the head coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in Southwest Virginia and the Volunteer Falcons in Northeast Tennessee.
Shawn’s older brother, Ryan Witten, has taught the game at numerous places and had a tumultuous two-year run as John Battle’s head coach in 2009 and 2010.
Yet, Shawn has been the most successful as a chip off the old block.
“I learned motivation and inspiration from my grandfather,” Witten said. “You have to make kids believe and must build self-confidence. He taught me that it’s not how much you know, but what you can get them to do.”
Dave Rider is 81-years-old and still Shawn’s biggest supporter.
“He doesn’t get out much and he’s been to two games this season,” Witten said. “We talk after every game whether he is there or not. I use him as a great resource very often.”
The Springfield Yellow Jackets (11-3) will be the opponent for Elizabethton (14-0) today at 4 p.m. at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium. Quarterback Bryson Rollins, wide receiver Parker Hughes, running back Cade Maupin and linebacker Deuce Morton are the current stars for the Cyclones.
Meanwhile, their head coach is carrying on the legacy of Dave Rider.
A legend.
A mentor.
A grandfather.
“I’m already extremely proud of my guy Shawn,” Hardin said. “To win a title would validate his coaching ability and also Coach Rider’s. For the city of Elizabethton, for us past players – to see Shawn and those boys bring home the title, that would be a special day.”
